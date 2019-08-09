×

 Locarno Industry Academy Preps 2019 Edition

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Locarno Industry Academy
CREDIT: Locarno Film Festival

The fifth edition of the Locarno Industry Academy will kick off this Aug. 7 and run through to Aug. 13  during the 72nd Locarno Film Festival, Europe’s biggest mid-summer movie event.

It’s been four years since the Locarno Academy added an industry section to its curriculum, and in that time the event has not only grown in its native Switzerland, but spread out across Europe, the Americas and the Middle East.

Designed as a training program for young professionals in the fields of production, programming, sales, distribution and exhibition, the Locarno Industry Academy provides participants with an opportunity to network and pick the brains of industry big hitters from around the world in related fields as well as discuss best practice with their fellow students.

This year’s participants are: Samira Asgarova, distributor at Cinema Distribution in Azerbaijan; Nuno Gonçcalves, from Alambique Filmes, a distribution company from Portugal; Jean-Benoit Henry, a sales agent at Les Films du Losange, France; Louise Malherbe, film programmer and curator for the Metropolis Cinema in Lebanon; Alice Miller, film programmer at the Leeds IFF in the U.K., Emilie Moor, distributor and producer at Adok Films in Switzerland; Joyce Newrzella, festival assistant at Germany’s The Match Factory; Chloe Tai, marketing and business operations manager for Films Constellation in the U.K.; Arnout van der Maas, production, marketing and sales professional at Cinema Delicatessen in the Netherlands; and Michal Vokoun, a PR associate at Mezipatra Queer FF in the Czech Republic.

Related

Satellite academies and Academy-hosted events are held in Brazil at the Sao Paulo IFF, at Mexico’s Morelia IFF, in Santiago, Chile– previously in Valdivia; at IFF Panama, in Greece at the Thessaloniki Festival; at the Lincoln Center in New York; and in Beirut, Lebanon.

Ahead of this year’s Locarno Industry Academy, Variety talked with the heads of the European and Latin American Academies: Marion Klotz, manager for Locarno and Brazil; Locarno Academy Morelia and Panama program manager Sandra Gómez; and Sao Paolo manager Julia Duarte. They discussed what set their editions apart, and what they work on in their time together.

SAO PAULO INTL. FILM FESTIVAL, BRAZIL: OCT 6-8

2019 marks the third year for the Locarno Industry Academy at the Sao Paulo Intl. Film Festival. In its first two years, the academy was hosted with support from Cinema do Brazil, which is joined this year by development-focused lab BrLab.

“I believe there is an isolation particular to Brazil, perhaps because of its unique language in Latin America or its size,” Sao Paolo project manager Julia Duarte told Variety. “Because of this, there isn’t much interaction between Brazil and our neighboring territories. So, a key objective of our Academy is to point out similarities between Brazil and the rest of Latin America and discuss how we can think of the Latin American industry more holistically.”

MORELIA INTL. FILM FESTIVAL, MEXICO: OCT 20-23

Heading into its fifth year, the Locarno Industry Academy at Morelia was the first international partnership for the Academy, which has since become a yearly event backed by the Mexican Film Institute, Imcine.

“I think it’s common in Latin America that young professionals interested or working in distribution, exhibition or programming are creative and many times doing multiple roles at the same time,” Gómez said of the Latin American markets represented between the two Academies in which she participates.

Major talking points at last year’s edition included strategies for programming international festivals, what to do with a film once it’s finished, how to market and promote independent initiatives and the challenges represented with the emergence of VOD platforms.

INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL OF PANAMA: APRIL

A new addition to the Locarno Academy lineup this year, the Panama IFF, in partnership with Panama film comission DICINE, focuses primarily on the Caribbean and Central American markets.

“In these territories the spaces and support for independent cinema are, in some cases, non-existent,” noted Gómez. “There are countries with no film institutes where directors and producers have to look for creative ways to reach audiences.”

“The international industry is facing so many changes, and new generations are passionate about sharing films and reaching new audiences by thinking out of the box and trying new models and experiences to add to the traditional film industry,” she concluded.

SANTIAGO, CHILE: DECEMBER

First launched in 2017, the Chilean Locarno Industry Academy partnered with Australab and was held at the Valdivia Intl. Film Festival and will work as well with the CCC – Centro de Cine y Creacion de Santiago de Chile – going forward. The focus is mainly on the southern cone of South America, including Chile, Argentina, Uruguay, but representatives from other countries have also participated.

In contrast to the Brazilian model, which seeks a more inclusive relationship with other Latin American markets, the Chilean edition aims “at deconstructing the very European idea of a single Latin American Market,” according to Klotz. “Questions of identity are strong there, and that’s important to keep this in mind when trying to understand what’s going in Latin America,”

“The market for indie cinema is tough in the region, but there is talent and an incredible energy,” she pointed out. “Theatrical distribution is hard, but digital and festival or event-driven screenings offer a real opportunity in the region.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • The Girl with a Bracelet

    Locarno Film Review: 'The Girl With a Bracelet'

    Some foreign-language films arrive on the festival circuit so primed and ready for remake treatment that you practically expect a teaser trailer in the closing credits. Such was the case with last year’s “The Accused (Acusada),” an engrossing Argentine courtroom drama just classy enough to secure a Venice competition berth, and just lurid enough to [...]

  • Irene Anula'El Embarcadero' film premiere, Madrid,

    Irene Anula, Star of ‘Locked Up,’ Set for Mano Negra’s ‘Kintsugi’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Irene Anula, a star of breakout Spanish TV hit “Vis a Vis” (“Locked Up”), is attached to topline Aitor Uribarri’s survival thriller “Kintsugi,” which Spain’s Mano Negra Films will introduce to potential co-production partners at the Locarno Festival’s Match Me! forum. Along with “Lady Laura,” starring “Locked Up’s” Itziar Castro and written and directed by [...]

  • Sara

    Spain’s Gadea Films Primes Afghan Women Taxi Driver Doc ‘Sara’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Spain’s Gadea Films is initiating early production on “Sara,” a docu-feature chronicle of the journey of a filmmaker, Spain’s Patricia Franquesa, to encounter Sara Bahai, the first female taxi driver in Afghanistan. Produced by Laia Zanon and Franquesa at Gadea, who teamed for development with Alice Tillet at Oya Films and Kristian Mosvold at Substans [...]

  • Killing Crabs

    Locarno: Tourmalet Films Preps ‘Siete Picos,’ Presents ‘Killing Crabs’

    MADRID — A co-producer on Dutch comedy-thriller “El azul bajo sus pies” (“Beyond the Blue Bridge”), Spain’s Tourmalet Films is preparing its biggest feature yet, “Siete Picos,” as it introduces “Killing Crabs” at Locarno’s Match Me! co-production forum. Launched in 2011, the Madrid and Tenerife-based independent film house Tourmalet broke through two years later co-producing [...]

  • MoviePass card

    MoviePass Reportedly Changed User Passwords to Limit Access

    MoviePass, the struggling movie ticket subscription service, has been accused of changing user passwords in order to prevent heavy users from logging in. Business Insider reported on Aug. 6 that CEO Mitch Lowe ordered employees to change the passwords of users without their knowledge last year as the company temporarily ran out of funds in [...]

  • Natalie Portman in the film LUCY

    Film News Roundup: Natalie Portman's 'Lucy in the Sky' Gets Awards-Season Release

    In today’s films news roundup, “Lucy in the Sky” and “Villains” get release dates, “The Angry Birds 2” is moved up a day, Tony Todd gets a part and Art House Theater Day is set. RELEASE DATES Fox Searchlight has set an awards-season release date of Oct. 4 for Natalie Portman’s astronaut drama “Lucy in [...]

  • Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer

    Lionsgate Tops First Quarter Forecasts, Thanks to Starz, 'John Wick 3'

    Lionsgate has posted revenues and operating income above Wall Street projections for its first fiscal quarter of 2019, amid growth from premium cabler Starz and a strong performance from “John Wick: Chapter 3.” Lionsgate reported revenue of $963.6 million — $1 million above consensus estimates — and operating income before depreciation and amortization of $67.3 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad