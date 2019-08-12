×

Locarno Golden Leopard Contender ‘Endless Night’: First International Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All

Galician filmmaker Eloy Enciso returns to Switzerland’s Locarno Festival after seven years with his third film Longa Noite (“Endless Night”), the only Spanish feature in the main international competition.

Fílmica Galaika, the production company behind it, has just released a trailer – days ahead of its premiere at Locarno.

Accompanied once again by the filmmaker and DP Mauro Herce, who is also presenting his own film, short “Lonely Rivers,” out of competition at Locarno.

Enciso maintains a filmmaking style already present in prior film “Arraianos” that lies between the hazy lines of fiction and documentary.

A hybrid, as he calls it, with a formal approach that avoids any “stylistic fireworks,” as he recognizes, “Endless Night” frames long, sustained shots that portray a post-Civil War Galicia lying between a narrative filmmaking that draws on literary tradition and one far which is more pictorial and invites the audience to observe.

Related

As in 2012’s “Arraianos,” Enciso works with mostly non-actors in an ensemble feature that derives it source material from theater pieces, memoirs and letters from the inmates of Franco’s prisons. He is not really interested in developing a full narrative structure but rather creating a portrait out of small, insightful moments. Immensely reflexive in its nature, the film finds in the daily conversations of its characters meditations on a Fascist-governed Spain seen by both winners and losers.

Returning to his home in the Galician countryside years after the Civil War, Anxo, a man that has manage to survive the full extent of the conflict, finds himself in a still recovering Galicia where the Fascist institutions are slowly taking over. For most people there’s little to hold on to but the remnants of the past.

In the trailer, we follow Anxo as he wanders through cold Galician landscapes that contrast with the silent close-ups of the characters he encounters along the way. The cold night surrounds them. Faces ravaged by war with a heavy weight in their eyes.

Although set in the past, the film’s themes and the restrained formal approach with which Enciso treats them (already a statement on its own) feel from the trailer to be hauntingly contemporary.

More Film

  • Endless-Night

    Locarno Golden Leopard Contender ‘Endless Night’: First International Teaser (EXCLUSIVE)

    Galician filmmaker Eloy Enciso returns to Switzerland’s Locarno Festival after seven years with his third film Longa Noite (“Endless Night”), the only Spanish feature in the main international competition. Fílmica Galaika, the production company behind it, has just released a trailer – days ahead of its premiere at Locarno. Accompanied once again by the filmmaker [...]

  • Zahraa Ghandour Making Documentary About Iraqi

    'Baghdad in My Shadow’ Actress Making Documentary About Iraqi Human Rights Champion

    Iraqi actress and filmmaker Zahraa Ghandour, who stars in the Locarno Festival screener “Baghdad in My Shadow,” by Iraqi-born Swiss filmmaker Samir, is making her first independent feature documentary about one of Iraq’s leading women’s rights advocates. The film will explore the life of Hanaa Edwar, known as a fearless champion of human rights in [...]

  • Chinese animation film Nezha breaks box

    China Box Office: Local Animation 'Nezha' Now China's Fifth-Highest-Grossing Title

    Chinese animation “Nezha” continues its meteoric ascent to become one of China’s top-performing titles of all time, leading the weekend box office for the third week in a row thanks to a $66.5 million haul — still more than double that of its closest competitor, despite already having been in theaters for 18 days. Its [...]

  • For Web Story

    Locarno StepIn: Agility Is Key to Counter Streamers' Onslaught

    As streaming giants continue to upend the global film business scenario it’s getting tougher for indie cinema to survive, both as an art form and as entertainment. But smart new strategies are being devised to mount productions that stay true to the indie ethos, and the thrill of theatrical isn’t gone yet. In broad terms [...]

  • CBS Viacom

    CBS and Viacom Boards Haggle Over Price as Merger Talks Accelerate

    Board members of CBS and Viacom worked most of the weekend in an effort to reach a long-awaited merger agreement for the two halves of the Redstone media empire. Sources close to the situation said the sides have made progress since Friday in hashing out some of the final details in the tie-up between the [...]

  • Echo

    Locarno Film Review: 'Echo'

    There are numerous magical moments in Rúnar Rúnarsson’s moving mosaic “Echo,” though perhaps none more powerful than that instant when we as viewers allow ourselves to jettison expectations of narration and let the director’s composite vision bury itself snugly deep within. It might take a bit of time to reach that point — there are [...]

  • Writers vs Agents Packaging War WGA

    Writers Guild Leaders Blasted for 'Failing Strategy'

    The election for the Writers Guild of America West remains heated with dissidents attacking the  guild’s hardline stance on Hollywood agents. The latest salvo came Sunday from “Wonder Woman” writer Jason Fuchs, who’s part of the WGA Forward Together slate. His group is contending that the WGA needs to get back to the bargaining table after [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad