×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: Leyna Bloom Makes History As First Transgender Lead Actress of Color at Festival

By
Ramin Setoodeh

New York Bureau Chief

Ramin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Alexander Laurent

Leyna Bloom is about to shatter an important glass ceiling.

On Saturday, she will become the first transgender woman of color to star in a movie that premieres at the Cannes Film Festival. In “Port Authority,” directed by Danielle Lessovitz, Bloom plays a trans woman from New York’s kiki ballroom scene who falls in love with a lost drifter (Fionn Whitehead).

“This is the moment that I’ve dreamed about,” says Bloom, a first-time actress and model who lives in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. “This moment is a door that has been opened for a lot of people to sit at the table. How do you see something like this? It’s never happened. I just want to take it all in and know that there’s still work to be done.”

In its 72-year-history, the Cannes Film Festival has been a prestigious — but stodgy — club that has elevated mostly male story tellers. In 2018, in a public ceremony on the steps of the Palais, organizers signed a 50/50×2020 pledge, designed to create more gender parity at the festival.

Related

But when it comes to discussions about representation, the trans community has even less visibility onscreen or behind the camera. A recent study by GLAAD found that there were no major transgender characters in U.S. studio movies in 2017. TV is only doing marginally better.

“Port Authority,” which is screening in Un Certain Regard, is set in a world that’s similar to FX’s groundbreaking drama series “Pose.” And Bloom, who is half-black and Filipino, sees many facets of her own life in her character.

“I got into the ballroom scene when I was 15 years old,” Bloom says. “I was just a young feminine boy moving around in Chicago. I was raised in the ballroom community; it was my first runway.” Two years later, Bloom moved to New York and started modeling.

“I wasn’t out of the closet at the time,” she says. “It was a point in the fashion industry where no one was accepting a trans woman of color at their agencies.” But she made her own way. In 2017, she graced the cover of Vogue India, as the first transgender woman to do so.

When Bloom auditioned for “Port Authority,” she beat out more than 1,000 other actresses for her role. “I had to be my first manager,” she says. “I had to be my first PR. I had to be my stylist. I had to do that all on my own. And I’m still not signed to an acting agency or to a modeling agency. I just have people that believe in me and want me to succeed.”

She hopes to continue acting after her Cannes debut. “I know my path,” Bloom says. “I can only walk my path. I just want to say who I am.”

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Ashley Judd, Neil Patrick Harris Starring

    Ashley Judd, Neil Patrick Harris to Star in Biopic on Anti-Gay Activist Anita Bryant (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ashley Judd and Neil Patrick Harris will star in “Anita,” a long-gestating biopic of Anita Bryant, the TV pitchwoman and singer who campaigned against local anti-discrimination ordinances in Florida, inadvertently igniting the gay rights movement. Chad Hodge, creator of TNT series “Good Behavior,” will write and direct, and Howard Rosenman (“Call Me by Your Name”) [...]

  • My Salinger Year

    Sigourney Weaver Starrer 'My Salinger Year' Pre-Sells to Major Territories for Memento (EXCLUSIVE)

    Memento Films Intl. has inked a raft of strong pre-sales on Philippe Falardeau’s “My Salinger Year,” the big-screen adaptation of Joanna Rakoff’s international bestseller that will star Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley (“Once Upon a Time in Hollywood”). Set to start shooting May 23, “My Salinger Year” has pre-sold to Spain (A Contracorriente), Latin America [...]

  • Mario Casas to Star in ‘Cross

    Mario Casas to Star in ‘Cross the Line’ From YouTuber David Victori (EXCLUSIVE)

    Mario Casas, one of Spain’s biggest heartthrobs, is set to star in “Cross the Line,” directed by Barcelona’s David Victori. It starts shooting May 24. Casas has lately branched out into more demanding upscale fare such as Netflix’s “The Photographer of Mauthausen.” Victori is the winner of the first YouTube Your Film Festival, having helmed [...]

  • Film Movement Takes U.S., Canada, on

    Cannes: Film Movement Takes U.S. and Canada, on ‘Temblores,’ ‘Genesis’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Focusing on award-winning independent and foreign films by some of the world’s great directors, New York based Film Movement has acquired all rights to the U.S. and Canada on the latest titles by two auteurs with growing international reputations: “Temblores,” from Guatemala’s Jayro Bustamante, and Quebecois Phillipe Lesage’s “Genesis.” “Temblores,” Bustamante’s follow-up to his debut, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad