×

LevelK Believes in ‘Maria’s Paradise’ (EXCLUSIVE)

‘Maria’s Paradise’ Included in Toronto’s Contemporary World Cinema

By

Annika's Most Recent Stories

View All
Maria’s Paradise
CREDIT: Kuokkasen Kuvaamo

LevelK has picked up Zaida Bergroth’s “Maria’s Paradise,” ahead of its screening at Haugesund’s New Nordic Films and at Toronto’s World Contemporary Cinema section.

Bergroth is an habitué of the Toronto International Film Festival and a favored Finnish director for programmer Steve Gravestock who has praised in the past her “sensitivity and intelligence,” displayed in her previous films “Last Cowboy Standing” and Toronto picks “The Good Son” and “Miami.”

Her latest feature “Maria’s Paradise” is set in the 1920s in Finland and is based on a true story. We follow charismatic cult leader Maria Åkerblom as she leads her group of devout followers to a remote house in Helsinki.

Among them is the adoring teenager and orphan Salome. Maria is sentenced to prison, accused of violent crimes, but manages to escape and re-joins her devotees. Meanwhile, Salome has befriended a street girl, Malin, and is torn between her newfound freedom and Maria’s dangerous all-consuming love.
Toplining Pihla Viitala (“Deadwind”), Satu-Tuuli Karhu (“Happier Times, Grump”), Saga Sarkola (“Thicker than Water”) and Tommi Korpela (“Rare Export-A Christmas Tale”), the Finnish drama is produced by Koometa Film, in co-production with Kaiho Republic and Estonia’s Stellar Film. It received backing from the Finnish Film Foundation, Yle, the Finnish Church Media Fund, the Promotion Centre for Audiovisual Culture, the Estonian Film Institute, the Estonian Cultural Endowment, and Film Estonia. Nordisk Film will release it domestically on Oct. 4.

Related

Bergroth’s fourth film is also her second collaboration with LevelK after “Miami.”

“Zaida is extremely strong at portraying female relationships, which she once again proves in a diverse story, unlike anything she has done before,” said LevelK CEO Tine Klint. “We have been working with Zaida for almost 10 years and, to me, this is her best film-both an impressively well-crafted period piece and a riveting character drama.”

Copenhagen-based sales and distribution company LevelK is also repping at Haugesund’s Nordic market the Danish thriller “The Exception,” with the all-star female cast: Sidse Babett Knudsen, Danica Ćurčić, Amanda Collin and Lene Maria Christensen. Pic opens in Denmark on April 30, 2020.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • 20th Century Fox sinking

    Fox Feels the Pressure From Disney As Film Flops Mount

    This report card isn’t going on anyone’s fridge. Twentieth Century Fox received its first-quarter grades from the Walt Disney Co. last week, and in a public rebuke, the studio’s new corporate parent made it plain that it viewed the first few months as an ominous sign of trouble ahead. In a sharp reprimand that left [...]

  • Variety China Hollywood Entertainment FIlm Placeholder

    Inside China’s Global Entertainment Ambitions – and What Might Get in the Way

    The numbers always dazzle in China. The country has more than 60,000 movie screens, the most of any nation on Earth, almost all built within the last 10 years. It boasts more paid subscribers to streaming-video services than the rest of the globe combined, and Netflix doesn’t even operate there. It’s home to the world’s [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen’s ‘A Rainy Day in New York’ Gets Hong Kong Release

    Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” will hit theaters in Hong Kong on Oct. 3, and a mainland China release “is expected,” Chinese film website Mtime said, without naming a date.  The romantic comedy – which was shelved by Amazon in the U.S. – stars Timothee Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude [...]

  • BLACKBIRD

    ‘Blackbird,’ with Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon, Opens San Sebastian Festival

    MADRID  —  Starring Kate Winslet, Susan Sarandon and Mia Wasikowska, “Blackbird,” an English-language remake of Bille August’s 2014 Danish-language movie “Silent Heart,” will open the 67th San Sebastian Film Festival on Sept. 20. World premiering at the Toronto Intl. Film  Festival as a Gala Presentation, “Blackbird” will play in competition at what will be its [...]

  • Locarno Open Doors: Lao Cinema Takes

    Lao Cinema Steps Forward on International Stage at Locarno, Venice

    The fledgling film industry of Laos is poised to take further steps forward on the international stage after pioneering filmmaker Anysay Keola’s project “Red Mekong” was chosen to participate in Locarno Festival’s Open Doors program, which wraps Tuesday, and path breaker Mattie Do’s “The Long Walk” was selected to premiere at next month’s Venice Film [...]

  • Haugesund Launches New Nordic Films Program

    Haugesund Unveils New Nordic Films Lineup

    The 25th New Nordic Films, unspooling Aug. 20-23 parallel to the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund, will kick off with the critically-lauded “A White, White Day” by Hlynur Pálmason. The Icelandic drama which world premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week, is among 19 films set to screen, of which 13 are world market premieres such as [...]

  • Locarno winner Akanga Boards Open Doors

    Locarno Winner Akanga Boards Open Doors Project ‘Tiger Stripes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fran Borgia, of prolific Singapore production house Akanga Film Asia, has boarded Amanda Nell Eu’s “Tiger Stripes,” a project entered in Locarno Festival’s Open Doors section, as co-producer. Akanga’s “A Land Imagined,” directed by Yeo Siew Hua, won three prizes at Locarno last year, including the coveted Golden Leopard for best film, amongst a slew [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad