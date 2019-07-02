×

Karlovy Vary Film Review: ‘Let There Be Light’

Helmer Marko Škop highlights xenophobia, religious hypocrisy and the rise of the extreme right in a small Slovak village.

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
Let There Be Light review
CREDIT: Courtesy of Karlovy Vary International Film Festival
Director:
Marko Škop
With:
Milan Ondrík, František Beleš, Zuzana Konečná, Ľubomír Paulovič, Katarína Kormaňáková, Maximilián Dušanič, Daniel Fischer, Csongor Kassai. (Slovak, German dialogue)

1 hour 33 minutes

Official Site: https://www.kviff.com/en/programme/film/5229338-let-there-be-light/

The multilayered “Let There Be Light” is an earnest, relatable state-of-the-nation drama from helmer-writer Marko Škop that highlights xenophobia, religious hypocrisy and the rise of the extreme right in a small Slovak village. Tapping into numerous of-the-moment issues, the story unfolds from the perspective of a middle-aged carpenter who returns at Christmas from working on a construction job in Germany and finds his community (and his sons) in thrall to a controlling Catholic priest and a mysterious, far-right paramilitary youth group called The Guard. Although some may be frustrated by former documentarian Škop’s observational rather than overtly critical view of his country’s rising nationalism, the film raises important and provocative questions for which there are no easy answers.

Cheerful construction worker Milan (Milan Ondrík, empathetic) grew up in the remote village where his family still lives. He was raised by a brutal, critical father (Ľubomír Paulovič) and trained as a carpenter from a young age. He’s just an ordinary guy who, despite his own status as an economic migrant, thinks that foreigners take Slovak jobs. He also spouts his belief that “international capital pulls the strings,” which sounds like a coded anti-Semetic slur.

More Reviews

Although Milan misses his nuclear family when he is away, he reckons that, “In Germany, you earn good money, but you work hard. Here you just work hard.” He hopes the wages that he brings from abroad will provide more opportunities for his three children, but he hasn’t fully considered what his absence from home means for them and his wife Zuzka (Zuzana Konečná).

The repeated clashes between Zuzka and their teen son Adam (František Beleš) provide Milan’s first clue that something is amiss. The taciturn Adam is constantly glued to his mobile phone; even when present physically, his mind is elsewhere. Škop and longtime DP Ján Meliš capture the essence of what living with a teenager is like as they depict the lad’s comings and goings as a silent shadow crossing the house bookended by the sound of doors opening and closing.

When Adam is questioned about the apparent suicide of one of his classmates, a boy who was bullied, and then later is threatened by the same bullies, who are egged on by the sanctimonious, dissembling priest (Daniel Fischer), the good Catholic Milan is ultimately forced to questions his own values and his role as a father. The latter part of the film accumulates a “High Noon”-ish sort of tension as the family home is attacked and they are ostracized at church.

While the screenplay may seem to be a tad overstuffed with issues, they reflect the anti-gay, anti-Muslim statements that far-right Slovak politicians currently make. And in a country where there is no separation of church and state, it’s both chilling and reminiscent of the WWII Slovak state (which was founded with the help of Nazi Germany), to see the church interfere with democracy and promote intolerance. The narrative also revisits some of themes of  the helmer’s prize-winning fiction debut “Eva Nová” — namely, the fraught relationship between parents and children and how the habits and teachings of one generation affect the next.

After his thankless turn as the surly, angry son in “Eva Nová,” Ondrík gets the opportunity to shine as a charismatic, uneducated guy who delivers traditional maxims and endearing Dad jokes, while aspiring to better protect the family he truly loves. In comparison, the rest of the cast, apart from the underused Konečná and the affecting Beleš, seem somewhat stiff.

While “Eva Nová” was set in the hot summer and concluded in a swimming pool, “Let There Be Light” unfolds over Christmas and into the new year in a rural, forested area, covered in deep snow. The attractive widescreen lensing by Meliš, encompassing daytime and nighttime scenes, gives an alternate meaning to the title.

 

Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Let There Be Light'

Reviewed at Karlovy Vary Film Festival (competing), June 30, 2019. Running time: 93 MIN. (Original title: ‘Nech je svelte’)

Production: (Slovak Republic-Czech Republic) An Artileria production in co-production with Negativ, Slovak TV, Czech TV with the support of Eurimages, Czech Film Fund, Slovak Film Fund. (International sales: Loco Films, Paris.) Producers: Marko Škop, Ján Meliš, Petr Oukropec, Pavel Strnad.

Crew: Director, writer: Marko Škop. Camera (color, widescreen), Ján Meliš. Editor: František Krähenbiel. Music: David Solař, Oskar Rózsa.

With: Milan Ondrík, František Beleš, Zuzana Konečná, Ľubomír Paulovič, Katarína Kormaňáková, Maximilián Dušanič, Daniel Fischer, Csongor Kassai. (Slovak, German dialogue)

Popular on Variety

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Showrunners on the Realities of Writing: ‘It’s A Continual Cycle of Panic and Fear, It’s Super Fun’

More Film

  • Dani Shapiro Memoir Movie Adaptation at

    Dani Shapiro Memoir 'Inheritance' to Get Movie Adaptation From Killer Films

    Dani Shapiro’s New York Times-bestselling memoir “Inheritance” is getting a movie adaptation at Killer Films with Cami Delavigne on board to write the script, Variety has learned exclusively. The memoir, titled “Inheritance: A Memoir of Genealogy, Paternity, and Love,” centers on Shapiro’s discovery, after taking a commercial DNA test on a whim, that the man [...]

  • Let There Be Light review

    Karlovy Vary Film Review: 'Let There Be Light'

    The multilayered “Let There Be Light” is an earnest, relatable state-of-the-nation drama from helmer-writer Marko Škop that highlights xenophobia, religious hypocrisy and the rise of the extreme right in a small Slovak village. Tapping into numerous of-the-moment issues, the story unfolds from the perspective of a middle-aged carpenter who returns at Christmas from working on [...]

  • The Flash Ezra Miller

    'It' Filmmaker Andy Muschietti Eyed to Direct 'The Flash'

    Warner Bros. is in talks with “It” director Andy Muschietti to helm its long-gestating “The Flash” standalone movie, a source close to the project has told Variety. No offer has been made yet, but if the deal goes through Muschietti will also produce the movie with his partner and sister Barbara Muschietti and Michael Disco. [...]

  • Late Night Godzilla Men in Black

    Summer Box Office Meltdown: Why the Movie Business Is Running Scared

    It wasn’t supposed to be like this. Heading into the new year, box office analysts were bullish that 2019 would beat, or at least match, the record-breaking success of last season. Followups to “Avengers,” “Secret Life of Pets” and “Godzilla” combined with reboots of storied franchises such as “Men in Black” and “Shaft” would elevate [...]

  • Linzee Troubh - The Atlantic

    The Atlantic Taps BuzzFeed's Linzee Troubh to Head TV, Film Development

    The Atlantic hired Linzee Troubh — who most recently oversaw BuzzFeed News’ documentary projects — as development director, supporting the magazine’s first-look deal with Anonymous Content. In the newly created role, Troubh will oversee development of scripted and unscripted content from The Atlantic’s articles both past and present. With Anonymous, she’s tasked with assisting in [...]

  • Czech Producers Call for Incentives Hike

    Czech Producers Call for Incentives Hike to Attract More Shoots

    Unless the Czech government steps up on better incentives, warns the country’s leading producers group, more series and films are going to pass it by and film in other locations. “There are many series like that,” said Radek Docekal of Milk and Honey Films, speaking at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival Monday. Series shoots, which [...]

  • Empty movie theater

    China To Open Up Cinema Sector To Foreign Entities

    Cinemas in China no longer need to be controlled by Chinese entities, the country’s top state planning agency has announced, opening up the sector to outsiders after years of rapid expansion at a time when the local box office is threatened by a severe production slowdown. China’s National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) on Sunday [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad