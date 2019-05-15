×
Latido Films Launches Remakes Label, Sells First Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

Madrid-based Latido Films is officially launching Latido Remakes, having closed a flurry of early sales, and capitalizing on the ever-building success of redos of box office movie hits outside their country of origin.

In first deals, Latido has sold remake options on Javier Fesser’s “Champions” to China’s Funhigh, India’s 200NotOut and Sausalito for the Middle East.

Remake options are about to be closed for France and Brazil, said Latido Films CEO Antonio Saura.

France’s Axel Films has optioned “The Distinguished Citizen” while Kinovista has snapped up “My Masterpiece.”

Other titles in Latido Films remake sales slate are “4×4” and “May God Save Us,”

Going forward, Latido will focus primarily on acquiring titles titles with potential from Spain and Latin America, looking for “highly original, high-concept  box office hits in their local markets, especially comedies and thrillers,” Saura said.

Spain’s 2018 Oscars submission, “Champions,” fits that bill perfectly as a comedy about a basketball team of special needs players that grossed $23.1 million at the box office at home last year. A harrowing Madrid-set serial killer, “May God Save Us” grossed in 2016.

A searing putdown of small town resentment and big city superiority, “The Distinguished Citizen,” a Venice best actor winner in 2016 for Oscar Martínez, was the fourth highest-grossing local film in Argentina in 2016.

Latido Remakes’ comes as two of the four biggest Spanish hits of the past 18 months, “I Can Quit Whenever I Want” ($9.3 million and counting at the B.O.) and “Perfect Strangers” ($25.8 million), have both been reversions of Italian comedy originals.

In Mexico, “No Manches Frida 2,” inspired by Constantin’s “Fack ju Gohte 2,” is the highest-grossing local film since 2013’s “Instructions Not Included.” It has taken in $16.2 million so far.

“There an increasing conviction among writers and directors that making a remake allows for creativity,” said Latido Films’ Juan Torres. .”We’re seeing great directors take on remakes.”

