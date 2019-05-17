Larrains’ Fabula Drives into Animation with Lunes on ‘Homeless’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Pablo and Juan de Díos Larraín’s Fabula, producers of Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman” and Toronto hit “Gloria Bell,” starring Julianne Moore, have driven into animation, teaming with Lunes CineTV to produce “Homeless.”

“Homeless” will be a Fabula-Lunes co-production, and Fabula’s first animated feature. The feature will make its world premiere at France’s Annecy Festival next month, the world’s highest-profile animation festival.

The move into animation marks the latest expansion by Fabula, which, in the last 20 months, has set up a U.S. office, run by former Paramount exec Geoff Stier; moved into production on its first high-end international drama series, “La Jauria,” directed by Lucía Puenzo (“The German Doctor”) and starring “A Fantastic Woman’s” Daniela Vega; clinched a first-look production distribution deal with television powerhouse Fremantle; and appointed Rocío Jade as its first head of Latin American film just before the Cannes Film Festival.

CREDIT: Lunes CineTV

For Lunes, which is making splash internationally with short “Waldo’s Dream,”Homeless,” a spin-off Lunes CineTV’s small-screen series, also marks a milestone as it emerges as one of Chile’s most energetic animation houses, leveraging co-productions to up the volume and international reach of its projects.

Written and directed by Lunes partners José Ignacio Navarro Cox, Jorge Campusano and Santiago O’Ryan, “Homeless” sees a post-apocalyptic corporate dictatorship attacked by disenfranchised people looking to reestablish the status quo and rebuild their bridge-covered camp.

“It’s the three of us at Lunes CineTV, and all three of us are screenwriters,” said Navarro Cox. “So for us the story, characters and scripts are are a vital part of our work, almost more important than the filming itself.”

“‘Homeless’ is funny, has a kind of ‘South Park’ energy, a lot of imagination, no rules,” said Juan de Dios Larráin.