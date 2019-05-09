×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Kristen Stewart, Ben Foster to Star in William S. Burroughs Film

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Kristen Stewart Ben Foster
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kristen Stewart, Ben Foster and Tom Glynn-Carney have signed on to star in an untitled drama about Beat Generation writer William S. Burroughs with Foster making his directorial debut on the project.

The film explores an unusual love triangle between Burroughs, portrayed by Foster; his charismatic, common-law muse, Joan Vollmer, played by Stewart; and a straight-laced American expatriate portrayed Glynn-Carney, who upends their lives to the extreme. Foster will direct from a script he’s co-written with Oren Moverman, based on Burroughs’ early works.

Burroughs, a heroin addict, killed Vollmer in a 1951 shooting accident in Mexico City. He achieved success two years later with his first novel, “Junkie.” He’s best known for his 1959 novel “Naked Lunch.”

Celluloid Dreams has acquired the international sales rights to the project and will be selling it at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. UTA Independent Film Group will handle sales for the United States and Canada.

Related

Stewart, who gained fame for the “Twilight” movies, stars in the forthcoming “Charlie’s Angels” reboot, as well as Amazon’s “Against All Enemies.” She starred in Olivier Assayas’ “Clouds of Sils Maria” and won awards from the National Society of Film Critics, New York Film Critics Circle and Boston Society of Film Critics Awards for best supporting actress. Stewart also starred in the 2012 Beat Generation movie “On the Road,” directed by Walter Salles.

Foster previously collaborated with Moverman on “The Messenger” and “Rampart,” which Foster also produced with Ken Kao. Foster won a Spirit Award for “Hell or High Water” and is currently executive producing and starring in Barry Levinson’s boxing biopic “Harry Haft.” Glynn-Carney broke out as one of the leads in Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk.”

Moverman is also producing through his Sight Unseen production company along with Olive Productions’ Wren Arthur and Waypoint’s Kao. Steve Buscemi is serving as an executive producer through Olive Productions.

“We have found the perfect partners in Hengameh Panahi and Charlotte Mickie of Celluloid Dreams,” Foster said. “We are delighted to align our film with their formidable taste and reputation to celebrate this unique, untold love story. Our film is kind of anti-Beat. We meet our star-crossed lovers in New York City, head to the Texas border, roar through Mexico City’s underbelly, and end up in the Amazon jungle. This film is about love, sex and self-discovery in all of its lush, dark and often hilarious complexity.”

Foster is repped by UTA, Stewart is with Gersh and Glynn-Carney is with Independent Talent Group and UTA.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Kristen Stewart Ben Foster

    Kristen Stewart, Ben Foster to Star in William S. Burroughs Film

    Kristen Stewart, Ben Foster and Tom Glynn-Carney have signed on to star in an untitled drama about Beat Generation writer William S. Burroughs with Foster making his directorial debut on the project. The film explores an unusual love triangle between Burroughs, portrayed by Foster; his charismatic, common-law muse, Joan Vollmer, played by Stewart; and a [...]

  • Halle Berry Big Ticket

    Halle Berry Recalls Early Days in Hollywood as a Woman of Color

    John Wick has a very famous fan: Halle Berry. She’s such a fan, in fact, that she ended up in the third installment of the action franchise, “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.” “I get a phone call from my agent and my manager saying, ‘They’re doing a third installment of ‘John Wick.’ Did you [...]

  • Detective Chinatown 2 review

    Cannes: 'Detective Chinatown 3' Leads Wanda's Slate

    China’s Wanda Pictures will attend Cannes’ Marche du Film this year with four new projects, including “Detective Chinatown 3,” the latest installment in the lucrative franchise. Last year’s “Detective Chinatown 2” debuted in the competitive Chinese New Year period and brought in $496 million (RMB3.39 billion) to become the country’s fifth-highest-grossing title of all time. [...]

  • 'It: Chapter 2' Trailer Debuts

    'It: Chapter Two' Trailer: The Losers' Club Returns to Derry, Maine

    Pennywise and the Losers’ Club are back. It’s been nearly three decades since the youngsters of Derry, Maine defeated the sewer-dwelling, shapeshifting demon known as Pennywise the Dancing Clown. Or so they thought. Warner Bros. and New Line unveiled new footage of “It: Chapter Two,” showcasing the band of misfits returning to their hometown 27 [...]

  • The Hustle

    Film Review: 'The Hustle'

    “The Hustle” is a rivals-in-crime feminista scam comedy set on the French Riviera, with Anne Hathaway as a drop-dead-elegant British seductress-grifter who fleeces wealthy suckers the way they deserve to be fleeced, and Rebel Wilson as a disheveled vulgarian who’s just as shrewd an operator (she works the same trickery on a more low-rent breed [...]

  • Lil Peep Documentary 'Everybody's Everything' Bought

    Lil Peep Documentary 'Everybody's Everything' Bought by Gunpowder & Sky

    Gunpowder & Sky has acquired worldwide rights to the Lil Peep music documentary “Everybody’s Everything.” The film, directed by Sebastian Jones and Ramez Silyan, premiered at South by Southwest in March. Gunpowder & Sky will release the film later this year, and kick off foreign sales at the Cannes market next week. The film festival [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad