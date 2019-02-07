Juliette Binoche on Harvey Weinstein: 'He's Had Enough...Justice Has to Do Its Work'

French actress Juliette Binoche said Thursday that Harvey Weinstein has “had enough” public excoriation and that “now justice has to do its work.”

In Berlin, where she is heading the film festival jury, Binoche said she herself had had no problems with Weinstein, with whom she worked on “Chocolat” and “The English Patient,” for which she won an Oscar. The disgraced Hollywood mogul is facing trial on a sexual assault charge in New York, and has been under investigation in Los Angeles and London.

“I almost want to say peace to his mind and heart, that’s all,” Binoche said at a news conference with her fellow Berlinale jurors. “I’m trying to put my feet in his shoes. He’s had enough, I think. A lot of people have expressed themselves. Now justice has to do its work.

“I never had problems with him, but I could see that he had problems,” she added. “As a producer he was wonderful, most of the time. I think he was a great producer. That we shouldn’t forget, even though it’s been difficult for some directors and actors and especially actresses. I just want to say peace to his mind and let justice do what it needs to do.”

Binoche, who next appears in Safy Nebbou’s French comedy-drama “Who You Think I Am,” is president of the Berlinale’s international jury, which will hand out this year’s Golden and Silver Bears.

Gender equality, diversity and inclusion are major themes at this year’s fest.

Recounting a conversation with Berlinale director Dieter Kosslick, who is stepping down from the post in June, Binoche said he had expressed happiness that the festival had seven films in competition from female directors. “He said, ‘I didn’t select them because they are women, but because they are great films.’ I think that’s a good step forward. Ten years ago it was not like that.”

The Berlinale’s six-member jury also includes Chilean director Sebastián Lelio, whose “A Fantastic Women” unspooled in Berlin in 2017; German actress Sandra Hüller (“Toni Erdmann”); British producer-director-actress Trudie Styler (“Skin”); Rajendra Roy, chief film curator at New York’s Museum of Modern Art; and Los Angeles Times film critic Justin Chang.