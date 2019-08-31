×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

In ‘Joker,’ Joaquin Phoenix Wanted to Create a Character ‘That Wasn’t Identifiable’

By
Henry Chu

International Editor

Henry's Most Recent Stories

View All
Joaquin Phoenix poses at a photocall for 'Joker' during the 76th annual Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, 31 August 2019. The movie is presented in the official competition 'Venezia 76' at the festival running from 28 August to 07 September.Joker - Photocall - 76th Venice Film Festival, Italy - 31 Aug 2019
CREDIT: ETTORE FERRARI/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Joaquin Phoenix, whose star turn in “Joker” is already generating awards buzz, said he “wanted the freedom to create something that wasn’t identifiable” and did not let himself be influenced by any previous versions of the character or pin him down as a familiar type.

“What was so attractive about this character for me is he’s so hard to define. You don’t really want to define him,” Phoenix said Saturday at the film’s press conference at the Venice Film Festival. “Every day felt like we were discovering new aspects of his character…up until the very last day.”

Phoenix plays Arthur Fleck, a struggling comedian whose professional and personal failures finally push him to become the nihilistic, frightening Joker. To prepare for the role, Phoenix said he read a book on political assassins to get a sense of such killers and their motivations. But ultimately, that was for information only.

Related

“I did identify Arthur as a particular personality, a particular type,” Phoenix said. But “I also wanted the freedom to create something that wasn’t identifiable. This is a fictional character. I didn’t want a psychiatrist to be able to identify the kind of person he was….Let’s step away from that, and we want to have the room to create what we want.”

Phoenix said previous essays of the role – such as Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning turn a decade ago – did not influence him. “I didn’t refer to any past iteration of the character,” he said. “It just felt like something that was our creation in some ways.”

Besides Phoenix, “Joker’s” cast includes Robert De Niro, Zazie Beetz and Marc Maron. The film is directed by Todd Phillips and co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver.

With its dark and forbidding tone, the film differs from most comic-book movies. Phillips said he wanted to do something similar to the character studies seen in films from the 1970s, around the era in which “Joker” is set.

“Why can’t you do a genre comic-book film like that?” Phillips said. “We thought this could be an exciting approach to this genre. I’m not sure what it means for DC or Marvel….It was a hard movie for us to get made, to convince DC and the studio at first, but we thought we would keep pushing because we thought it would be special.”

The approach meant that they could try to create something totally new. “It was really liberating,” Phillips said. “There really were no rules or boundaries for it.”

Phillips said “The Man Who Laughs,” the 1928 film adaptation of Victor Hugo’s classic novel, was a “big inspiration” for him and Silver when they started developing “Joker.” Besides “The Man Who Laughs,” Phillips said he also drew inspiration from films by Martin Scorsese, notably “Taxi Driver,” “Raging Bull” and “The King of Comedy,” and Milos Forman’s “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest.”

Before its world premiere Saturday night, “Joker” had already enjoyed two packed press screenings.

The Warner Bros. film was arguably the most anticipated title in Venice’s official lineup when it was unveiled in July. The buildup and buzz on the Lido has been mounting since the festival began Wednesday, with festival chief Alberto Barbera declaring already that the film is “going straight to the Oscars, even though it’s gritty, dark, violent. It has amazing ambition and scope.”

“Joker” is standalone film set outside the usual DC Comics live-action universe. Although Ledger’s turn as the laughing villain in “The Dark Knight” won him the best supporting actor Oscar in 2009, that film did not delve so deeply into his back story. In a trailer released earlier this week, Phoenix’s Fleck can be seen gradually adopting his harrowing Joker persona until it takes over his identity completely.

“Joker” will also screen at the Toronto Film Festival. It is scheduled for release in the U.S. on Oct. 4.

Elsa Keslassy contributed to this report.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Todd Phillips Joker Movie

    'Joker' Gets Eight-Minute Standing Ovation at Venice Premiere

    The premiere of “Joker” at the Venice Film Festival drew an eight-minute standing ovation Saturday night for actor Joaquin Phoenix, director Todd Phillips and the gripping but harrowing origin story they’ve mapped out for Batman’s arch-villain. Phoenix and Phillips were joined in the Sala Grande by Zazie Beetz, who also stars in the film as [...]

  • Todd Phillips Joker Movie

    'Joker' Reviews: What the Critics Are Saying

    Critics are raving for Warner Bros. latest comic book installment. Todd Phillip’s “Joker” opened Saturday at the Venice Film Festival to effervescent reviews, with many critics highlighting an Oscar-worthy appearance from star Joaquin Phoenix. Variety‘s own Owen Gleiberman praised Phoenix’s performance, emphasizing his physical acting and emotional control: “He appears to have lost weight for [...]

  • Joker trailer

    Venice Film Review: 'Joker'

    Audiences, as we know, can’t get enough of a great bad guy — the kind we love to hate. The worse he acts, the more we stare. Of course, the fact that we relish a villain doesn’t mean that we’re on his side; getting off on the catchy, scary spectacle of bad behavior isn’t the [...]

  • The Human Factor

    Telluride Film Review: 'The Human Factor'

    There’s a certain group of documentary-loving policy wonks who’ll be clamoring for “The Human Factor,” with its nostalgic spotlight on a time when the U.S. understood the value of international diplomacy (how quaint that now sounds!). For director Dror Moreh, making a film about the Israeli-Palestinian peace negotiations was a natural follow-up to his well-received [...]

  • Angel Has Fallen

    Box Office: 'Angel Has Fallen' Heads Toward $14 Million Holiday Weekend

    “Angel Has Fallen” continues to fly at the box office. The Lionsgate and Millennium film is heading for a $14 million Labor Day weekend, following $2.8 million in Friday’s domestic ticket sales. While slightly below earlier predictions, that should push the film’s total domestic gross to around $43 million come Monday. “Angel Has Fallen” beat [...]

  • Motherless Brooklyn

    Telluride Film Review: 'Motherless Brooklyn'

    Just before the credits roll on Edward Norton’s “Motherless Brooklyn,” a dame looks up to her unlikely protector and sighs, “It’s funny how things turn out.” She’s referring to the mystery that has preoccupied us for the previous two hours and change — a sprawling, ambitious tale of murder, blackmail and corruption in mid-century New [...]

  • The Road Warrior

    What's Coming to Amazon Prime in September 2019

    If you’re looking for movies to watch in September, Amazon Prime will let you have a Max Rockatansky marathon. “Mad Max” movies “The Road Warrior” and “Beyond Thunderdome” are among the titles hitting the service next month. If you’re looking for something new, on the other hand, the rotoscope original series “Undone,” about a young woman’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad