×

Ji.hlava Film Festival Launches With Focus on Climate Change, Ai Weiwei Created Award

By

Contributor

Will's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ji.hlava Film Festival

The 23rd edition of the Czech Republic’s top docu fest, Ji.hlava, launched Thursday with a sharp focus on the climate crisis and the unveiling of a new award for filmmakers created by Ai Weiwei, the Chinese dissident artist.

Ji.hlava fest president Marek Hovorka said the award, made of white Lego bricks shaped into a fist with its middle finger extended upwards, symbolizes “courage, critical thinking and standing up to social conventions.” The prize was in part inspired by Ai’s photo series “Study of Perspective,” which celebrates free speech and independence by displaying his hand in the foreground of images of powerful institutions around the globe, seemingly flipping them off. The White House, Trump Tower and Tiananmen Square all get the treatment in the photo series, shot from 1995 to 2017.

The first winner of the custom art work, Ingrid Pokropek of Argentina, was honored for her short film “Shendy Wu: a Diary,” which won an online vote by viewers to take Ji.hlava’s Short Joy trophy. The film, a personal docu about writing diaries and finding a lost childhood friend who moved back to her native China, is made up of static street shots in a Chinese metropolis contrasted with retrospective scenes from Argentina.

The Ji.hlava fest opening film, screening at the Cold War-era community center DKO, was a world-premiere look at one of the most original cinematographers of the Czech New Wave, Jaroslav Kucera, and his wife, director Vera Chytilova. “Jaroslav Kucera A Journal” by Jakub Felcman.

The cinematographer-director couple, both leading figures of the Czech New Wave, would have turned 90 this year. Hovorka said: “We are very happy that we can pay tribute to their anniversary with this personal and revelatory movie.”

He also commended Felcman’s balancing of scenes of family life with “visual experiments and tests” adding it “resembles a message inserted in a bottle for many years – until we discovered it.”

Audiences who filled the auditorium space, witnessed plastic bags raining down throughout the ceremony – a stark reminder of what presenters called the struggle for “us staying on the planet as a species.”

Films in widely ranging forms will screen over the next six days on subjects ranging from climate change to women’s struggle for parity alongside stories of government malfeasance and globalization perils in sections called Climageddon, Women in Change, Re:Democracy, God & Co. and Made in China.

The fest, running through Oct. 29, will feature dozens of speakers intended to inspire docu makers, displays of virtual reality work and workshops dedicated to works in progress plus a celebration of emerging international docu producers.

Ji.hlava attendees will also be invited to join in the planting of an orchard of apple, pear, plum and walnut trees.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Poster image for Indonesian horror film

    Joko Anwar’s ‘Impetigore’ Tops Indonesia Box Office Ahead of Film Markets

    Prolific and successful director Joko Anwar has seen his latest film, “Impetigore,” a horror-thriller about a woman who discovers that her neighbors want to kill her, open at the top of the Indonesian box office. The theatrical success comes at the time that Korea’s CJ Entertainment launches the title at the autumn rights sales markets [...]

  • Alejandro Ramirez

    Mexico’s Exhibition Giant Cinepolis Powers Up Production (EXCLUSIVE)

    MORELIA, Mexico – Mexican exhibition giant Cinepolis is gearing up to produce up to four or five films a year, said CEO Alejandro Ramirez as he took stock of the company’s “important” growth this past year. He added that Cinepolis has “about 10 projects in development or pre-production.” The company produced its first film last [...]

  • Taylor Swift Andrew Lloyd Webber

    Taylor Swift and Andrew Lloyd Webber Have Co-Written a New Song for 'Cats'

    Taylor Swift isn’t limiting her participation in the new film version of “Cats” to just an acting role after all. The pop star has collaborated with composer Andrew Lloyd Webber on a new song, “Beautiful Ghosts,” for the movie. The new number will be sung in a narrative moment in the film by English ballerina [...]

  • Fukushima Fifty

    Ken Watanabe's 'Fukushima 50' Heads Kadokawa's Tokyo Market Lineup

    A publisher of bestselling novels that has become a broad-based media company, Kadokawa has brought one of its biggest recent projects to TIFFCOM. Titled “Fukushima 50,” the film tells the true-life story of workers at the Fukushima Daiichi power plant who, over five desperate days, reined in a nuclear disaster that could have caused the [...]

  • Talking the Pictures in Tokyo festival

    Japan's Toei Reveals Newfound Diversity at Tokyo Film Market

    Once known for its popular gang and other action films that had legions of mostly male fans, Toei today has a diverse line-up in a variety of genres. To this edition of TIFFCOM the company has brought several new titles, including “Mio’s Recipe for You” a drama about a young female chef in the feudal [...]

  • Imcine Director Maria Novaro Ramps Up

    Imcine Director Maria Novaro Ramps Up Outreach, Diversifies Incentives (EXCLUSIVE)

    MORELIA, Mexico – A year after taking on the role of Mexican Film Institute (Imcine) director, Maria Novaro addressed rumors about cuts to current audiovisual incentives in Mexico. Contrary to reports, the budgets for each of the three incentives –  Fidecine, Foprocine and Eficine – have not been reduced as a result of the new [...]

  • IDFA: Female-Focused Fest to Open With

    IDFA: Female-Focused Fest to Open With Mehrdad Oskouei’s Iranian Prison Doc ‘Sunless Shadow’

    Shoring up artistic director Orwa Nyrabia’s commitment to showcasing more women’s stories and platforming more women’s voices, IDFA has announced that this year’s festival features the highest percentage of female filmmakers in the event’s 31-year history: 64% of competition titles and 47% of the total program. “Reaching a fairer representation was much easier than it [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad