×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jacqueline Zünd’s Swiss Doc ‘Where We Belong’ Premieres in Berlin

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Jacqueline Zünd

Jacqueline Zünd’s Swiss documentary “Where We Belong” world premieres as part of this year’s Generation Kplus selection at the Berlinale, a section dedicated to kids and family content, although the film’s selection in that particular category came as a surprise to the filmmaker.

Herself a single parent, Zünd’s documentary tells, from a kids’ POV, the account of life growing up in a split-parent home. Zünd focuses on kids from five families who, through everyday life footage combined with interviews, give their own account of life as a child of separated parents.

“Where We Belong” is Zünd’s third directorial feature. She previously scooped best documentary at the Sebastopol Documentary Film Festival for her 2010 feature “Goodnight Nobody,” and was nominated at Moscow and Munich, in addition to a Swiss Film Prize nomination, for her 2016 feature “Almost There.”

The film was produced by Switzerland’s Real Film, with Austria’s Autlook Filmsales handling international sales.

Zünd talked with Variety ahead of the film’s Berlinale screening about its distinctive aesthetic, documenting a sensitive topic and being surprised with the film’s appeal among young viewers.

Related

You made some dramatic choices in music and lighting with this film. Can you talk about those decisions?

In my films I always search for images and environments that reflect the inner state of my protagonists. I develop the scenes as if for a fiction film, and capture them in tableaux. For “Where We Belong,” I decided to work with light in different colors and speed. Like an exterior force affecting the children’s faces; sometimes soft and gentle, sometimes with a hard strobe.

Why did you choose to leave the parents’ faces more or less completely out of the shots?

The conversations about separations and their consequences are usually conducted by adults—they make the decisions, they discuss and they analyze. I was interested in the children‘s perspective. It was important to me not to portray them as passive victims, but to understand them and their own perception. I wanted to ask them the questions which parents avoid, due to fear of the answers, or because they want to protect them from their own reality. Maybe it also has something to do with underestimating children and their view of the world.

How did you find the kids you included in the film?

The casting process for this film was long and difficult. People don’t like to talk about this subject. Apparently, it’s still cause for shame when the idea of the happy family falls apart, even though we have long known that the classic nuclear family is the main refuge of our neuroses. I had to win the trust of the parents first, of course. Letting the children talk freely must have frightened many of them. They were worried that they would divulge intimate details or shed a bad light on one or the other of the parents. What makes matters worse is that separated parents often disagree. I was honest and direct with the kids and their parents when discussing the film. It obviously touches on a very personal topic for them.

What inspired you to document these kids’ struggles?

My son is growing up with two homes. I was always amazed how he perceives the situation. Kids see things clearly. They observe acutely and are poetic when they describe their situation. Making this film I learned a lot. I am impressed by the way they read their parents and feel whether they are doing fine or not. It touched me how much responsibility they bear.

Who did you make this film for? Was it mean for kids from split households?

I didn’t intend for kids to be the audience at first. With my arthouse background, I never really thought I was capable of making a film for kids. Only after the invitation to the Berlinale Generation Kplus did I start think about it. So I’m really thrilled and curious as to how they will react.

Jacqueline Zünd
CREDIT: Jacqueline Zünd

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Film

  • ‘Where We Belong’ From Jacqueline Zünd

    Jacqueline Zünd’s Swiss Doc ‘Where We Belong’ Premieres in Berlin

    Jacqueline Zünd’s Swiss documentary “Where We Belong” world premieres as part of this year’s Generation Kplus selection at the Berlinale, a section dedicated to kids and family content, although the film’s selection in that particular category came as a surprise to the filmmaker. Herself a single parent, Zünd’s documentary tells, from a kids’ POV, the [...]

  • "Dalia and the Red book 3D"

    Berlin: ‘Dalia and the Red Book’ - First Footage

    BERLIN — Towards beginning of the decade, Guido Rud’s FilmSharks brought onto Berlin’s European Film Market “Rodencia and the Princess Tooth 3D,” Peru’s first 3D movie, helmed by David Bisbano. An ebullient about a clod-footed mouse-come-sorcerer’s apprentice who sets off to find a magical princess’ tooth and defeat a horde of invading rats, “Rodencia” went [...]

  • Angelina Jolie The Kept

    Cutting Edge, Endurance Partner on Angelina Jolie's 'Come Away' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Cutting Edge Group has signed a slate financing deal with Steve Richards’ Endurance Media for music rights on Endurance’s next three films, starting with Angelina Jolie’s “Come Away.” The film, which also stars David Oyelowo, is a prequel story. It’s set before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, with a brother and [...]

  • Dante Lam's 'Rescue' Could Be a

    Why Dante Lam's 'Rescue' May Be a Lifeline for the Chinese Movie Industry (EXCLUSIVE)

    How do you follow “Operation Mekong” and “Operation Red Sea,” two of China’s biggest hit films in recent years? For Dante Lam, who directed those two movies, it’s not by further cranking up the body count or delivering yet more on-screen patriotism. Instead, he and producer Candy Leung are now working on one of the [...]

  • 'System Crasher' Producers Set Slate With

    'System Crasher' Producers Set Slate With Emerging Filmmakers, Eye for Social Issues

    For Jakob and Jonas Weydemann, “Systemsprenger” (“System Crasher”), a social drama about a troubled young girl caught in the revolving door of Germany’s child welfare services, is exactly the kind of film the sibling producer duo is keen to make. Nora Fingscheidt’s feature film debut, which screens in competition in Berlin, explores the difficult and [...]

  • Gareth Jones

    Brits Shine a Light on European Auteurs in Berlin

    The latest films from Agnieszka Holland, Joanna Hogg, Lone Scherfig and Sally Potter will be repped by U.K.-based sales firms in Berlin as the Brits continue to carve out a profile for European auteur-driven movies. Scherfig’s Berlinale opener “The Kindness of Strangers,” Holland’s Stalin-era competition title “Mr. Jones,” and Hogg’s “The Souvenir” from the Panorama [...]

  • 'Double Trouble' Sells to China, Italy,

    Berlin: 'Double Trouble' Sells to China, Italy, Middle East (EXCLUSIVE)

    Munich-based sales agent ARRI Media has closed distribution deals for three territories on “Double Trouble & the Magical Mirror,” which world premieres Monday in the LOLA section of Berlinale, and is shortlisted for the German Film Award. The family entertainment film has been picked up by Wing Sight Media in China, Cloud Movie in Italy [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad