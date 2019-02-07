×
Italy’s True Colours Launches Sales on Trio From Indigo Films (EXCLUSIVE)

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Mario Martone'Nasty Love' special screening, Rome Film Festival, Italy - 26 Oct 2018
CREDIT: Maria Laura Antonelli/REX/Shutterstock

Italian sales company True Colours is launching sales in Berlin on new pics by Italian auteurs Mario Martone (“Capri Revolution”) and Guido Lombardi (“La-bas: A Criminal Education”). Both pics have ties to the city of Naples and are produced by Indigo film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winning “The Great Beauty.”

Martone (pictured) is a veteran of both stage and screen whose “Capri, Revolution” competed in Venice last year. He has now finished shooting “The Mayor of Rione Sanità” a contemporary adaptation of the eponymous play by late Neapolitan playwright Eduardo De Filippo that delves into the complexities of the Camorra, as Neapolitan organized crime is known. Shot in crime-riddled areas of the city, the film is performed by a mix of professional and non-professional actors. Martone’s regular editor Jacopo Quadri, who is also known for his work with Gianfranco Rosi and Bernardo Bertolucci, is currently in final stages on the project. First footage of “The Mayor” will be shown to buyers at the EFM.

True Colours will also be showing footage at the market of Lombardi’s third feature, “Stolen Days,” in which Riccardo Scamarcio (“Loro”) plays a Neapolitan man, whose first task after spending seven in jail is to rebuild a rapport with his son during a road trip from Italy’s North back to the South. There he must track down the person who caused him to end up behind bars. Lombardi’s gritty immigration drama “La-Bas. A Criminal Education,” scooped the 2011 Venice Silver Lion for first work.

True Colours is also launching sales at EFM on Indigo’s 12-episode series “The Swan Company,” about a group of music students at Milan’s Giuseppe Verdi conservatory. The show, directed by Ivan Cotroneo, is currently scoring strong ratings — as high as a 26% share — in prime time on Italian pubcaster RAI. 

 

  • Take Me Somewhere Nice review

    Rotterdam Film Review: 'Take Me Somewhere Nice'

    Take a hefty amount of Jim Jarmusch, mix in a few heaping tablespoons of David Lynch, leaven it all with Bosnian absurdism and you can more or less envision “Take Me Somewhere Nice,” the stylishly quirky debut feature from Ena Sendijarević that won Rotterdam’s Special Jury Prize for exceptional artistic achievement. The film certainly looks [...]

  • Indie Sales Acquires Atiq Rahimi’s "Our

    Indie Sales Acquires Atiq Rahimi’s 'Our Lady of the Nile' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based company Indie Sales has acquired Atiq Rahimi’s “Our Lady of the Nile” (“Notre-Dame du Nil”), the Kabul-born novelist-turned-director’s follow up to the “The Patience Stone.” “Our Lady of the Nile” is adapted for the screen by Rahimi and Ramata Sy from the award-winning novel by Scholastique Mukasonga and unfolds in Rwanda in 1973. Pic [...]

  • The Lion

    TF1 Studio Bows Action Comedy 'The Lion' With Dany Boon, Philippe Katerine (EXCLUSIVE)

    TF1 Studio has picked up Ludovic Colbeau-Justin’s “The Lion,” a high-concept action comedy starring Dany Boon (“Welcome to the Ch’tis”) and Philippe Katerine (“Sink or Swim”). Set to start shooting next week, the movie follows Romain, a psychologist who is fascinated by his patient, Leo Milan, who claims to be a highly-trained international spy, code-named [...]

  • Luxbox Acquires ‘Song,’ ‘Sole,’ ‘Orphanage,’

    Luxbox Acquires ‘Song,’ ‘Sole,’ ‘Orphanage’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Paris-based Luxbox, whose films “The Heiresses” and “Museo” won three of the seven Silver Bears on offer at last year’s Berlinale, has acquired sales rights to three movies bowing later this year: Carlos Sironi’s “Sole,” Shahrbanoo Sadat’s “The Orphanage” and Melina Leon’s “Song Without a Name.” Luxbox is also unveiling first images on Feb. 7 [...]

  • Nona

    Rock Salt Releasing Boards Pair of Female-Centric Titles (EXCLUSIVE)

    Rock Salt Releasing has boarded Kate Bosworth-starrer “Nona.” TriCoast Media launched arthouse-focused Rock Salt last year. It will present both films to buyers with screenings in Berlin. Michael Polish’s “Nona” – also known as “No Fame” – follows two strangers who travel from Honduras to the U.S. border. Touching on issues surrounding illegal immigration and [...]

  • Mementon launches "Persian Lessons" starring Nahuel

    Memento Films Intl. Acquires Vadim Perelman's 'Persian Lessons' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Memento Films Intl. (“Call Me By Your Name”) has come on board “Persian Lessons,” a drama directed by “House of Sand and Fog” helmer Vadim Perelman. Set in Occupied France in 1942, “Persian Lessons” toplines Nahuel Perez Biscayart as Gilles, a man who is arrested by the SS alongside other Jews and sent to a [...]

