Italy’s True Colours Launches Sales on Trio From Indigo Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Italian sales company True Colours is launching sales in Berlin on new pics by Italian auteurs Mario Martone (“Capri Revolution”) and Guido Lombardi (“La-bas: A Criminal Education”). Both pics have ties to the city of Naples and are produced by Indigo film, the shingle behind Paolo Sorrentino’s Oscar-winning “The Great Beauty.”

Martone (pictured) is a veteran of both stage and screen whose “Capri, Revolution” competed in Venice last year. He has now finished shooting “The Mayor of Rione Sanità” a contemporary adaptation of the eponymous play by late Neapolitan playwright Eduardo De Filippo that delves into the complexities of the Camorra, as Neapolitan organized crime is known. Shot in crime-riddled areas of the city, the film is performed by a mix of professional and non-professional actors. Martone’s regular editor Jacopo Quadri, who is also known for his work with Gianfranco Rosi and Bernardo Bertolucci, is currently in final stages on the project. First footage of “The Mayor” will be shown to buyers at the EFM.

True Colours will also be showing footage at the market of Lombardi’s third feature, “Stolen Days,” in which Riccardo Scamarcio (“Loro”) plays a Neapolitan man, whose first task after spending seven in jail is to rebuild a rapport with his son during a road trip from Italy’s North back to the South. There he must track down the person who caused him to end up behind bars. Lombardi’s gritty immigration drama “La-Bas. A Criminal Education,” scooped the 2011 Venice Silver Lion for first work.

True Colours is also launching sales at EFM on Indigo’s 12-episode series “The Swan Company,” about a group of music students at Milan’s Giuseppe Verdi conservatory. The show, directed by Ivan Cotroneo, is currently scoring strong ratings — as high as a 26% share — in prime time on Italian pubcaster RAI.