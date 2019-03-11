×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Imcine’s Maria Novaro Pushes for Regional Outreach, Distribution, Training

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Imcine

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — She’s only been on the job for two months and a half but new Mexican Film Institute (Imcine) head Maria Novaro feels she’s been on the job for much longer. She has hit the ground running, spurred on by Mexico’s new left-wing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) who told his team that they had only six years, the length of his single tenure, to get his ambitious plans right.

First on her agenda has been to decentralize Imcine’s outreach, setting up a satellite office in the province of Sonora, led by Sonora-based filmmaker Monica Luna, in a bid to provide more support to filmmakers based in other regions.

“I’ve travelled across the country and seen a wealth of interesting productions and communities in need of support not only in production but in editing and post-production,” she said, adding “It’s important to give voices to Mexico’s 78 languages, 78 cultures.”

Plans also include audiovisual training programs to provide more work choices to the country’s predominantly young population.

For Novaro, giant streaming service Netflix, which announced a production hub in Mexico and 50 projects from the get-go, is a “Category 5 Hurricane.” “Yes, they’re providing a lot of jobs to talent, crew and production services, but they’re also contributing to a rise in prices,” she said. Imcine is now in talks with Netflix to contribute to these training programs. “It would be a win-win situation.”

Related

She pledges to fortify Mexico’s existing incentives Fidecine, Foprocine and Eficine but to also make them more inclusive. Plans to offer incentives to international productions are also under study. Thanks to these coveted incentives, film production has risen dramatically and according to audiovisual industry org Canacine, so has its distribution. Canacine reports that last year saw a 30% jump in local releases to 116, up from 89 in 2017. Box office earnings in 2018 amounted to $72 million (1.4 billion pesos) out of 29.5 million admissions, a 38 % and 29.6% increase, respectively, compared to the previous year.

But Novaro says these figures can be deceptive, because in reality only 15% of the Mexican population have access to cinemas, which are concentrated in urban areas. For its part, giant exhibitor Cinepolis has been constructing free-standing theaters in rural areas, instead of the usual malls.

Novaro also plans to strengthen Imcine’s digital platforms, launched in 2015, which includes subscriber-based Filmin Latino that boasts some 1,600 titles; Retina Latina, which offers free video on demand titles from Mexico, Colombia, Peru, Bolivia, Ecuador and Uruguay and its most successful site, Cinema Mexico, freely accessible from 800 points, mainly libraries.

“The problem is that Mexico’s internet service is not very strong or non-existent in many parts of the country; it’s also the most expensive, possibly worldwide,” Novaro asserts.

Popular on Variety

  • Charlize Theron,Seth Rogen

    Charlize Theron, Seth Rogen Weigh in on Theatrical vs. Streaming

  • Kathy Bates arrives for the world

    Kathy Bates on Netflix Awards Debate: Short Theatrical Releases Are 'Dirty Pool'

  • 'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer

    'Broad City's' Abbi Jacobson, Ilana Glazer Talk Series' End, Favorite Episodes

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

More Film

  • James Bond Spectre

    MGM, NBCUniversal Strike New Nordic Film and TV Deals With NENT

    Nordic TV player NENT has inked new deals with MGM and NBCUniversal that guarantee it a raft of their content for its Viasat and Viaplay services. The MGM deal covers the James Bond catalogue as well as the upcoming “Bond 25,” and also gives NENT local rights to the studio’s upcoming TV series “Perpetual Grace” [...]

  • Imcine’s Maria Novaro Targets Regional Reach,

    Imcine’s Maria Novaro Pushes for Regional Outreach, Distribution, Training

    GUADALAJARA, Mexico — She’s only been on the job for two months and a half but new Mexican Film Institute (Imcine) head Maria Novaro feels she’s been on the job for much longer. She has hit the ground running, spurred on by Mexico’s new left-wing president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador (AMLO) who told his team [...]

  • Amber Tamblyn

    Amber Tamblyn on Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Comparing Susan Collins to Soon-Yi

    Amber Tamblyn, the star of “The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants” films and “Joan of Arcadia,” has moved away from acting in recent years and toward activism. She was deeply involved in Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign and was one of the founders of Time’s Up, a non-profit organization that was formed in 2018 to combat [...]

  • First 'Doom: Annihilation' Trailer Introduces New

    First 'Doom: Annihilation' Trailer Introduces New Trip Through 'Hell'

    The first trailer for “Doom: Annihilation,” the latest live-action adaptation of the popular first-person shooter, is out in the wild. An NBC/Universal spokesperson told Variety the new “Doom” is being handled by Universal 1440 Entertainment, which produces live-action and animated non-theatrical productions directly for distribution in all media worldwide. That means the film may be direct-to-DVD, or it could [...]

  • Tom Holland'Avengers: Infinity War' film premiere,

    Tom Holland Reteams With Russo Brothers for 'Cherry' (EXCLUSIVE)

    With the culmination of the “Avengers” storyline on the horizon, Spider-Man actor Tom Holland is in talks to star in the Russo brothers’ “Cherry,” which is expected to be the directing duo’s first feature non-Marvel gig. “Avengers: Endgame” helmers Joe and Anthony Russo will direct from a script by Jessica Goldberg, who adapted the novel [...]

  • Emma Stone and Director Yorgos Lanthimos

    Simon Maxwell’s Motive Pictures Hires Sam Lavender from Film4

    Sam Lavender, who has worked on films including “The Favourite,” “American Animals” and “Lean on Pete” in a 14-year career at Film4 is joining Motive Pictures, the recently-minted TV production outfit launched by Simon Maxwell. Endeavor Content backs former Channel 4 international drama chief Maxwell’s shingle. Lavender will be an exec producer at the new [...]

  • Ken Jeong and Brianna Denski'Wonder Park'

    Ken Jeong Shares the Advice He Gave to His Young 'Wonder Park' Co-Stars

    Having acted longer than some of his “Wonder Park” cast members have been alive, Ken Jeong, who jokingly described himself as “the dumbest judge on ‘The Masked Singer’ and the dumbest guy on ‘Community,'” passed down some valuable wisdom about the entertainment industry to his young co-stars. “It sounds cliché, but the older I get, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad