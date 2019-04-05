You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IFF Panama: Spotlighting Primer Mirada’s Five Features in Competition

By

Contributor

Martin's Most Recent Stories

View All

PANAMA CITY  — Five films from Central America and the Caribbean are screening at the 5th Primera Mirada, IFF Panama’s pix-in-post sidebar, which has become a major springboard for upcoming films from the region.

The sidebar is particularly important for the region’s filmmakers who often desperately require post-production completion finance and mentoring advice.

The winning film receives a $15,000 cash prize from the Inter-American Development Bank and will be screened at the 2019 Cannes Film Market.

The pics in competition this year are Ana Elena Tejera’s “Panquiaco” (Panama, Portugal), Sofía Quirós’ debut feature “Ceniza Negra” (Costa Rica, Argentina, Chile, France), Héctor Valdez’s “Malpaso” (Dominican Republic), Anaïs Taracena’s documentary “The Silence of the Mole” (Guatemala) and Fernando Blanco’s documentary “Por eso vengo al río” (Dominican Republic).

Variety spoke with the representatives from each project – who answered the following questions: 1) What is the background to this project?; 2) What are your expectations from attending Primera Mirada?; 3) Will this be your first time at IFF Panama?

“Ceniza Negra” – Mariana Murillo (Sputnik Films)

1) The inspiration behind Sofía’s debut feature is her own family’s experience of loss and coping with change against the raw and breathtaking landscapes of Costa Rica and the Caribbean, and the local culture that approaches death with celebration instead of suffering.  How can a girl come to terms with death and find the courage for her loved ones? 13-year old Selva, has to understand life through death, experiencing her mourning from a healing and magical place. The pic was shot entirely in the Limon province, with non-professional actors. We shot the pic in August 2018 after four years of development. The film has the support of Costa Rica’s National Fund, El Fauno, Ibermedia, the Aide aux Cinémas du Monde (France), World Cinema Fund and Tribeca Latin American Film Fund among others.

2) Primera Mirada will give us important feedback and contact with sales agents and festival programmers.  It also offers the opportunity to obtain additional financing to complete acquisition of music rights and delivery requirements for the film.

3) Sputnik Films attended Primera Mirada’s first edition with Ariel Escalante’s ‘The Sound of Things’ where it won a Special Jury Mention. In 2017 the film returned and was screened in the “Stories from Central America and the Caribbean” section.

“Panquiaco” – Maria Isabel Burnes (Too Much Productions)

1) The idea was born from my research into oral stories and indigenous character myths prior to colonization. “Everything was dark, there was no sun, no moon, no animals, no plants. The sea was everywhere, the sea was the mother, she was spirit, it was thought and memory. ” In this poem is the relationship that the indigenous people have with the sea as a center of origin is clear. The mythological sense of the sea has changed since colonization and one of the precedents of this change was the so-called “Discovery of the South Sea” in 1513 when Vasco Nunez de Balboa arrived at the Isthmus of Panama in search of gold, and spoke with Panquiaco, an indigenous man who took him through the Darién jungle to the Pacific Ocean. This journey made Balboa a symbol of Panamanian identity: his name is recorded in the currency, avenues and national awards. Our film is about this conflict – the two seas that suffer sadness for having given the news to Balboa, which undermined the cosmovision of the original indigenous people. Panquiaco is reincarnated in Cebaldo, a character I discovered during my research who highlights the need for decolonization in order to heal and surrender to the earth.

2) We are in the final editing phase. We have had support for production and post and are now looking for funding to finish the film. We hope to get feedback to finalize our final cut and to start to search for the world premiere. Hopefully we will get financial support to finish the film.

3) We are very happy to participate this year at IFF Panama because this is our home.  We have always attended the festival as spectators and industry guests, but this is our first time participating in a section of the festival with a movie.

 “Por eso vengo al río” – Fernando F. Blanco Rivas

1) We worked on this project for more than four years, and finally focused on the life of Sintia, a Dominican woman who lived between Lebanon and Syria for more than 30 years. She and her family have survived countless attacks in the city of Aleppo, Syria. She is now living in the Dominican Republic where she is trying to reunite with her family. Her husband lives in Syria and her son in Lebanon. We traveled to each of those countries to capture the essence of each character. This film is a powerful love story in the midst of war. It is a cry for private interests over good. We believe that our film is a unique work with an interesting perspective addressing family love in the midst of a humanitarian crisis in one of the bloodiest civil wars in history, that has taken place in Syria.

2)  Being in Primera Mirada with other Latin American movies encourages us to continue developing this documentary. We are very excited to show this stage of our post-production in this important festival.

3) Yes, this is our first time at IFF Panama and it is the first festival in which the documentary is presented to the industry.

“Malpaso” – Héctor Valdez

1) “Malpaso” is a black and white film that tells the story of two orphaned, undocumented brothers growing up on the border between Haiti and the Dominican Republic. One of the film’s primary goals is to echo the realities experienced by young people living on the margins of society as well as the tense coexistence between two different cultures. It does so by telling the story from the eyes of Candido, an albino boy who experiences what life on the border is like for the first time after the death of his grandfather, protected by his twin brother Braulio. We tried to be as truthful as possible to the story and capture the coexistence between Creole and Spanish in the process. We cast non-professional actors who have had similar experiences to the characters and believe that this is a very timely film that can raise awareness internationally on the growing tensions between the two countries.

2) This will be the first time we ever screen the film in front of an audience and we are very interested in getting feedback that could help us improve it. We also want to raise the remaining funds to have it ready for festivals in the Fall. Participating in Primera Mirada will better position us in terms of international distribution opportunities.

3) Yes, and I’m very excited to go. Ever since its first edition in 2012, IFF Panama has quickly become one of the most important festivals in the region.

“The Silence of the Mole” – Anaïs Taracena

1) I started the research more than four years ago, right after the death of the main character. We have received three development and writing funds: Imcine in Mexico and Scam and CNC in France, and participated in a number of workshops.

2) For me the most important thing is to have a feedback from our first cut. It’s a somewhat complex documentary, anchored in the period of political repression in Guatemala City during the war in the ‘70s and ‘80s. At the same time “The Silence of the Mole” explores the moment when revelations of obscured past can open cracks in the walls of silence. That’s why we are very interested in having an external look, to see if our editing and our assembly script is on the right track. Of course we would be glad to receive a prize to help us finish post-production especially the sound and color correction.

3) Yes. Right now we are presenting our rough cut in the Costa Rica Film Festival with six other projects from Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • OPENING NIGHT OF ABBA MUSICAL 'MAMMA

    How 'Mamma Mia!' Has Remained a Money-Maker for 20 Years

    “Mamma Mia!” is still going strong 20 years after its April 6, 1999, debut at London’s Prince Edward Theatre. The longevity is a testament to the band ABBA and to the persistence of producer Judy Craymer, director Phyllida Lloyd and writer Catherine Johnson. The stage musical opened with low expectations; in 1983, another tribute to [...]

  • IFF Panama Opens with Ricardo Darin

    IFF Panama Opens with Ricardo Darin Romcom ‘An Unexpected Love’

    PANAMA CITY — Argentine actor Ricardo Darin (“Truman”) graced the red carpet at Panama City’s Teatro Balboa on Thursday night, in the company of leading international producers, directors and actors for the opening ceremony of the 8th Panama International Film Festival. The 1,145 seater Teatro Balboa was packed for the occasion and as Darin took [...]

  • IFF Panama: Primer Mirada Feature Competition

    IFF Panama: Spotlighting Primer Mirada’s Five Features in Competition

    PANAMA CITY  — Five films from Central America and the Caribbean are screening at the 5th Primera Mirada, IFF Panama’s pix-in-post sidebar, which has become a major springboard for upcoming films from the region. The sidebar is particularly important for the region’s filmmakers who often desperately require post-production completion finance and mentoring advice. The winning film [...]

  • Central America & Caribbean Cinema on

    Central America, Caribbean Cinema on the Cusp

    It’s a waiting game in Central America and the Caribbean where some countries have introduced film funds but their respective governments have lagged in approving them. Others have reaped the benefits of their existing ones. Costa Rica, which has seen a dramatic uptick in production, seeks to bolster the Fauna Fund it introduced in 2015 [...]

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Montclair Film Festival Premiering Restored 'The Diary of Anne Frank'

    The Montclair Film Festival will hold the world premiere of the restoration of the 1959 movie “The Diary of Anne Frank,” Variety has learned exclusively. The black-and-white film, directed by George Stevens, has been restored by Twentieth Century Fox and the Film Foundation. The holocaust drama was nominated for eight Academy Awards and won three, [...]

  • 'Shazam!' Seizes $16.4 Million on First

    'Shazam!' Seizes $16.4 Million on First Day in China

    Warner Bros. superhero adventure “Shazam!” has zapped its way to $16.4 million on 20,520 screens in its first day in China during the start of the Qingming Holiday. The results mark the third highest opening day in China for a Warner title behind “Aquaman” and “Batman V. Superman.” The studio also reported that it has [...]

  • 'Shazam' Box Office: Movie Makes $5.9

    Box Office: 'Shazam' Zaps to $5.9 Million on Thursday

    Warner Bros.’ “Shazam!” earned $5.9 million on Thursday in North America, topping “Pet Sematary,” which made $2.3 million. “Shazam!” is expected to nab $45 million to $50 million domestically at 4,217 locations. The DC Comics adventure centers on Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a teenager who can transform into a cheerful superhero (Zachary Levi) when someone [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad