You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

IFF Panama : Central American Box Office Contracted 5.6% in 2018

By

Contributor

Martin's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Apertura Films

MADRID — After years of marked box-office growth, Central American box office dipped 5.6% in 2018, from $144.34 million in 2017, to $136.3 million last year – which is nonetheless almost 50% higher than the regional box office recorded in 2012, according to comScore figures.

Honduras bucked the trend, with 8.5% growth, whereas the biggest drop was recorded in one of the smallest markets – Nicaragua – with a 34.5% fall.

Notwithstanding the dip in admissions, 56 new screens in 14 theaters opened in 2018, headed by Guatemala which bowed 25 new screens at six sites, followed by Costa Rica with 13 new screens, Panama with seven, Honduras with six and El Salvador with one.

Having emerged from decades of instability and war, Central America has prospered in recent years with low inflation rates, rising prosperity, and an increasingly stable middle class, which has fueled cinema-going habits. Nonetheless, box office revenues plateaued in 2017 and the dip in admissions in 2018 places a question mark for the future.

According to Luis Vargas, comScore’s managing director for Latin America, U.S. blockbusters continue to dominate the region’s box office.

Related

The top three titles were “Avengers Infinity War,” followed by “The Incredibles 2” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

Imax films recorded 2.39% growth in admissions but box office edged up just 0.23%, according to comScore.

Costa Rica had the highest number of local films released – with nine titles.

The biggest local hit in Costa Rica was Daniel Moreno’s comedy about a country bumpkin who travels to Europe to find a cure for his grandmother – “Maikol Yordan 2: The Distant Cure” – the sequel to 2014 hit “Maikol Yordan: Traveling Lost” – which clocked up 770,000 admissions. Lensed in Europe, Egypt and Costa Rica, the sequel received mixed critical reviews, but recorded over 200,000 admissions.

The second biggest local hit in Costa Rica was Sergio Pucci’s “Guilas” which weaves together seven short films featuring children in seven different provinces.

Jose Mario Salas Boza’s romcom “An Essential Gift” – whose story jumps between 1985 and 2025 – was the third most popular Costa Rican film.

In Honduras, the biggest local hit was Wilfredo Leiva’s thriller, “Mala Nova The Treasure Of The Cursed Mountain,” followed by Ruben Darío Robelo’s Christian drama, “A Light on the Way” and Josá Maradiaga’s romance, “In Love for the Second Time.”

Panama was immersed in soccer fever in 2018 due to the country’s participation in the World Cup in Russia.

Local helmer Arturo Montenegro followed up on his previous hit, “Grace and Splendor,” with the $1 million Panamanian-Russian co-production, “Frozen in Russia”, shot in Panama City, Moscow and Saint Petersburg.

That step up in scale paid off. It ranks as Panama’s most popular film ever, with over 160,000 admissions, having premiered on May 31 just before the start of the World Cup tournament.

The film was also released in Costa Rica, Guatemala and El Salvador, and the Dominican Republic.

The second most popular Panamanian film was also soccer-themed: Christian Escobar’s documentary about the passions released when Panama qualified for the World Cup finals: “Minute 87 – Panama in the World Cup”,

Panama’s third biggest movie at cinemas prove to be Juan Carlos García de Paredes’ comedy “Sin Pepitas en la Lengua,” a remake of the 2016 top-grossing Chilean comedy, “No Filter” by Nicolás López, which has spawned over 10 remakes worldwide and the sale of U.S. remake rights to Eva Longoria and Charles D King.

Panamanian helmer Abner Benaim’s music documentary, “Ruben Blades Is Not My Name” was the fourth biggest local hit.

Riding on the international fame of Ruben Blades – Panamanian musician, actor and political activist – the documentary was also released in Panama, Costa Rica, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru, Dominican Republic, Argentina, Chile and is now streaming on HBO US and Latam and will soon be available on iTunes.

“Blades,” is a co-production between Benaim’s Apertura Films, Gema Juarez Allen’s Gema Films of Argentina and Ciudad Lunar, Colombia, and had its world premiere at SKSW, followed by multiple festival screenings and nomination as Panama’s foreign film entry to the Academy Awards.

It was recently nominated for the Platino Awards, Ibero-America’s annual film awards – a first for a Panamanian pic.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Film

  • Central American Box Office Contracted 5.6%

    IFF Panama : Central American Box Office Contracted 5.6% in 2018

    MADRID — After years of marked box-office growth, Central American box office dipped 5.6% in 2018, from $144.34 million in 2017, to $136.3 million last year – which is nonetheless almost 50% higher than the regional box office recorded in 2012, according to comScore figures. Honduras bucked the trend, with 8.5% growth, whereas the biggest [...]

  • Nawazuddin SiddiquiManto photocall, 71st Cannes Film

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui Boards ‘No Land’s Man’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui, star of Netflix’ “Sacred Games” series, is set to star in and co-produce Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki’s “No Land’s Man.” The predominantly English-language film will chronicle a tragic, strange, and at times funny journey of a South Asian man whose journey takes layered and complicated shape when he meets an Australian girl [...]

  • Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by

    Netflix Madrid Production Hub Inaugurated by Reed Hastings

    MADRID — Netflix CEO Reed Hastings officially inaugurated the U.S. streaming giant’s Madrid Production Hub, its first European production center, on Thursday morning. While the hub’s first three sound stages look impressively efficient, they are designed principally for TV work, not gargantuan blockbuster movie production. Accordingly, Francisco Ramos, Netflix vice president of Original Series, unveiled [...]

  • Cannes: 'Deerskin' With Jean Dujardin to

    Cannes: 'Deerskin' With Jean Dujardin to Open Directors' Fortnight

    Quentin Dupieux’s “Deerskin,” an offbeat French comedy with Jean Dujardin (“The Artist”) and Adèle Haenel (“BPM”), is set to open the Cannes Film Festival’s Directors’ Fortnight. “Deerskin,” which marks Dupieux’s seventh feature, stars Dujardin as a man who becomes obsessed with owning a pricey designer deerskin jacket, leading him to blow his life savings and [...]

  • O_162_wem_0010_comp_v119_02,1160 – L-R: Gwilym Lee (Brian May),

    Art-House Circuit Offers Alternate Route Into China for U.S. Films

    Despite some censorship of its gay content, “Bohemian Rhapsody” has broken the box office record in China for a film imported by the country’s small but growing National Alliance of Arthouse Cinemas. As of April 1, after just 10 days in theaters, the film has taken in RMB80.3 million ($11.1 million) in limited release. The [...]

  • 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate' Turns

    Film Review: 'The Haunting of Sharon Tate'

    Over the years, I’ve consumed my share of movies — documentaries, dramatizations, deconstructive punk curios — that play off the Manson murders. The quality of this genre (and by now it is a genre) is hit-or-miss, yet I don’t think I’ve ever seen a Manson film that wasn’t on some level trying for something, for [...]

  • Blowin' Up

    Film Review: 'Blowin’ Up'

    Compassion isn’t a term usually associated with the criminal justice system, but that’s exactly what’s meted out to individuals appearing on prostitution charges in Queens Human Trafficking Intervention Court (QHTIC). Director Stephanie Wang-Breal’s “Blowin’ Up” presents the inner workings of this unique judicial institution, where everyone strives toward a common goal: getting at-risk offenders back [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad