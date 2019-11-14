×
IDFA: Tali Yankelevich’s ‘My Darling Supermarket’ Debuts Trailer (EXCLUSIVE)

Variety has been given access to the trailer for Tali Yankelevich’s feature documentary “My Darling Supermarket,” which world premieres at IDFA. Yankelevich’s short “The Perfect Fit” won SXSW’s Global Shorts Grand Jury Award, and was shortlisted for the Oscars.

“My Darling Supermarket,” Yankelevich’s feature debut, focuses on the lives of supermarket workers, who in the midst of executing repetitive tasks, “express their doubts and affections, their fears and unlikely dreams.”

The idea for the pic came to Yankelevich when she was shopping for groceries late at night, and overheard two young men organizing cereal boxes on the shelves. “They were having the most intense and passionate conversation about their first love – I think they were around 18 -19 years old,” Yankelevich said in a statement. “I quietly observed them as they were doing a very mechanical activity, while having a profound dialogue about the purest form of love.”

She added: “There was something so cinematic in that moment: the finitude of the material world represented in that corridor, the physicality of the repetitive movement of the guys handling the cereal boxes and the conversation they were having.”

The film is produced by Minom Pinho for Brazil’s Casa Redonda, in co-production with Denmark’s Good Company Pictures, and Brazil’s Mão Direita. Sales are being handled by Elo Company, which is also handling its release in Brazil.

