IDFA: Oeke Hoogendijk’s ‘My Rembrandt’ Debuts Trailer Before World Premiere (EXCLUSIVE)

Leo Barraclough

Dutch art dealer Jan Six and Museum Director Cathelijne Broers stand next to a Rembrandt painting called "Portrait of a Young Man" at Hermitage Amsterdam, Netherlands, May 16, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. ORG XMIT: FLR09
CREDIT: Courtesy of REUTERS/Discours Film

Variety has been given exclusive access to the trailer to “My Rembrandt,” directed by Oeke Hoogendijk, which has its world premiere on Sunday in the Masters section of the International Documentary Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).

The film is set in the world of the art market for paintings by the Dutch Old Master. While art collectors such as Eijk and Rose-Marie De Mol van Otterloo, the American Thomas Kaplan and the Scottish Duke of Buccleuch show us their special connection with “their” Rembrandt, French baron Eric de Rothschild puts two Rembrandts up for sale, triggering a tough political battle between the Rijksmuseum and the Louvre.

The film also follows aristocratic Dutch art dealer Jan Six as he seems to be on the trail of not just one but two “new” Rembrandt paintings. This nerve-wrecking journey of discovery seems to be the realization of his biggest boyhood dream. But when he is accused of having violated an agreement with another art dealer, his world looks about to collapse.

Hoogendijk says her approach to filmmaking has been inspired by Rembrandt. “I observe and try to get as much as possible under people’s skin, without judging them. There is always love and empathy for the people I film. I work intensively and for a long time on the development of mutual trust; there must be an emotional contract or it won’t work.”

The film was produced by Hoogendijk and Frank van den Engel for Discours Film, and is being sold by Philippa Kowarsky at Cinephil. It was supported The Netherlands Film Fund Production Incentive, AFK, Mediafonds, Fonds 21 and VSB-fonds.

Hoogendijk previously directed “The New Rijksmuseum” – first as a four-part series, and then as a feature film. The series won the Golden Calf at the Netherlands Film Festival, the Jury Award at the Montreal Intl. Film Festival, and the Prix D’Italia; the film won the best documentary prize at Montreal Intl. Film Festival, and best Dutch documentary at IDFA.

Roger Ebert wrote: “’The New Rijksmuseum’ proves that films can describe nuances of character and situation as finely as the finest novel or creative non-fiction.”

