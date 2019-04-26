×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Hot Docs Unspools Diverse Slate as Biz Boasts of Golden Age

By

Jennie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Joseph Michael Howarth/Hot Docs

TORONTO–Recent big-ticket acquisitions, boffo box-office receipts, and critical and audience acclaim for a small group of broad-appeal titles have inspired some to declare that a golden age of documentary cinema is now upon us.

This may be so, but at the Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Festival, which opened its 26th edition on Thursday in Toronto with the world premiere of Tasha Hubbard’s “nipawistamasowin: We Will Stand Up,” a deeper, more complex picture of the art, business, and future of non-fiction films is unfolding.

The festival unspools across a program of 234 films (more than half of them features) from 56 countries, and a range of large and intimate market and professional development activities attended by upwards of 2,600 filmmakers and decision-makers (including 300 doc buyers) from around the globe.

Hubbard’s “We Will Stand Up,” the first film by an indigenous filmmaker to kick off the festival, made a powerful impression on opening-night audiences, with its exploration of racism in the Canadian legal system and the history of colonialism in the Canadian prairies. The film traces the story of a grieving family’s pursuit of justice after the killer of Colten Boushie, a young Cree man in Saskatchewan, is acquitted of murder charges.

Related

“This is a film I didn’t want to make, and a film we should not have to make,” Hubbard said. “But I am here because of an incredible family that found itself in the worst possible circumstance. We felt that people and the system needed to be held to account.”

The screening was introduced by Elder Pauline Shirt, who spoke in the Cree language about the importance of healing minds and of respecting each other’s spirit, and closed with the singing of an honor song.

While bubbles and trends have certainly boosted North America’s largest doc festival over the years, Hot Docs as a whole is more like a sustainable evergreen forest, giving back more each year as it grows and introduces new species. In its tenth anniversary year, the festival audience numbered 25,000; in 2018 – Hot Docs’ silver anniversary – that audience had grown almost tenfold. Last year, the festival hit gender parity in its slate; this year, 54% of the directors are female.

A recently released economic study of the 2018 festival, market, and the organization’s year-round operations revealed a total impact of CAN$54.7 million ($40.6 million) on the province of Ontario’s GDP, including CAN$38.7 million ($28.8 million) in direct expenditure at the festival.

“Hot Docs’ role as a catalyst for industry investment is well recognized,” Hot Docs executive director Brett Hendrie said, “and this study indicates the impressive contribution Hot Docs has made to the cultural and economic strength of the city of Toronto and the province.”

High-profile subjects or makers of marquee docs are in abundance this year—among them Dan Rather, exec producer of Adam Bolt’s genetic-engineering exploration “Human Nature”;  renowned sex therapist and media personality Ruth K. Westheimer, of Ryan White’s “Ask Dr. Ruth”; comedian John Cleese, a color commentator in John Walker’s world-premiering “Assholes: A Theory”; and artist, activist, and director Ai Weiwei (“The Rest”). Also in attendance are recent fest-circuit head-turners such as Rachel Lears’ “Knock Down The House,” Mads Bruggers” “Cold Case Hammarskjold,” and Petra Costa’s “The Edge of Democracy.”

Beyond the showcase and juried competition programs, the sidebars, such as Animal Magnetism (digging into humans’ complicated relationships with animals), Nightvision (which includes the world premiere of “The E Duce Tapes”) and Persister (women’s voices on women’s issues), are where hot-button issues and form-pushing filmmaking come into focus. “We look at work that is coming in and find ways to connect those themes,” Hot Docs director of programming Shane Smith explained before the festival.

With market events, including the two-day Forum event, kicking in after opening weekend, conversations among independent producers about how to ensure the stability of the documentary field are sure to be amplified in between pitching and deal-making.

“My wish is that we’ll see a real coming together of broadcasters, agencies, and other institutions to support creative feature documentary,” said veteran Canadian producer Ina Fichman, who pitched at the very first Hot Docs, and who this year has a project in the Forum (“Bones,” about the international dinosaur bone trade) and another in Deal Makers, as well as screenings of French director Jennifer Deschamps’ feature “Inside Lehman Brothers,” which she produced.

“I’m a member of the Documentary Producers Alliance,” said Fichman, who spends part of the year in L.A., and the rest in Montreal. “A lot of our conversations are about sustainability—how do you sustain yourself in your industry?

“The great genius of Hot Docs is how the team has evolved the festival—it hasn’t gotten stuffy, it’s created a tremendous body of work and connections. That’s why I haven’t missed a single Hot Docs.”

The Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Festival runs through May 5.

CREDIT: Joseph Michael Howarth/Hot Docs

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Film

  • Canadian Fest Rides Wave of Industry

    Hot Docs Unspools Diverse Slate as Biz Boasts of Golden Age

    TORONTO–Recent big-ticket acquisitions, boffo box-office receipts, and critical and audience acclaim for a small group of broad-appeal titles have inspired some to declare that a golden age of documentary cinema is now upon us. This may be so, but at the Hot Docs Canadian Intl. Documentary Festival, which opened its 26th edition on Thursday in [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    Box Office: 'Avengers: Endgame' Heads for Monster $300 Million U.S. Opening

    Disney-Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” is heading for a record-shattering opening weekend of about $300 million in North America, early estimates showed on Friday. The fourth and final “Avengers” opened astronomically in North America with a record $60 million from Thursday night previews. It’s expected to take in another $80 million on Friday. One estimate placed “Avengers: [...]

  • Ludi Lin Son of the South

    'Aquaman' Actor Ludi Lin Joins Spike Lee-Produced 'Son of the South' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ludi Lin is set to join Barry Alexander Brown’s civil rights-era drama “Son of the South,” which has Spike Lee attached as an executive producer along with Brown. Based on Bob Zellner’s autobiography “The Wrong Side of Murder Creek” and written by Brown, the civil rights era drama follows the true-life story of Zellner, an [...]

  • Jeremy Renner poses for the photographers

    Jeremy Renner Reveals Why He Wasn't in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

    Jeremy Renner wasn’t upset about being MIA in “Avengers: Infinity War.” “I think it ultimately had to do with the storytelling of it all,” Renner told Marc Malkin when they sat down for the second episode of “The Big Ticket,” Variety and iHeartMedia’s new film podcast. “You leave it to the Russo brothers to make [...]

  • Avengers: Endgame

    How Will 'Avengers: Endgame' Piracy Affect Box Office? It's an Issue but Not a Crisis, Analysts Say

    Two days after Disney/Marvel’s “Avengers: Endgame” premiered overseas, the superhero tentpole has been widely pirated — with copies popping up like weeds on multiple torrent and illegal streaming sites. While Disney can’t be happy about that, the piracy activity so far hasn’t derailed “Endgame’s” trajectory of having the biggest movie opening ever. And it’s also [...]

  • Captain Marvel

    U.S. Movie Ticket Sales, Box Office Plunge in First Quarter

    U.S. movie admissions slid 14.9% in the first quarter to 265.6 million and box office receipts plunged 16.3% to $2.39 billion on the heels of a record-setting year, the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO) reports. The overall ticket price for the quarter slipped 15 cents to $9.01, compared to the same quarter in 2018. [...]

  • Sprinter

    Film Review: ‘Sprinter’

    Writer-director Storm Saulter’s “Sprinter” jogs along a predictable path, but makes a mad dash straight for the audience’s gut right before the finish line. While the narrative about a Rastafarian runner’s star on the rise blessedly doesn’t utilize emotionally manipulative devices or contrivance to make its sentiments heard, it generically adheres to the sports movie [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad