×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Horace Mann UCLA Community School Offers Summer Workshop

By

Akiva's Most Recent Stories

View All
Horace Mann Film and TV UCLA Workshop
CREDIT: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging

For high school students in South Los Angeles, Hollywood may be fewer than 10 miles away, but a career in the entertainment industry can seem difficult to fathom. In an attempt to close the distance between promising young storytellers and a showbiz career, the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television has partnered with the Horace Mann UCLA Community School in South L.A. on the “Finding Your Voice, Telling Your Story” summer workshop.

Twenty Horace Mann students are selected for the 10-day program, taught by UCLA faculty and graduate students, which focuses on finding creative ways to craft each student’s personal story. “It’s almost like a mini-bootcamp for theater, film and television students,” says Christine Shen, director of UCLA’s Community Schools Initiative. “How do you write a compelling story? How does that look in a movie or a TV show or a podcast?”

Along with screenwriting, the students take workshops on lighting, cinematography and other crafts. They receive individualized attention, with a teacher-student ratio of two adults per student. For their culminating project, the students adapt their personal story into a fictional genre, creatively translating their experience into horror, or romantic comedy, or action thriller.

Horace Mann UCLA Community School has a majority-black student body, and sits in a neighborhood in which only 6% of residents have graduated from college. (The college acceptance rate has more than tripled at the original UCLA Community School in Koreatown since its opening in 2009.) The rising 10th-graders are just beginning to think about their post-high school prospects, and the summer program is designed to open up avenues for an entertainment industry career.

“I saw students at the end of 10 days feeling confident that they had the ability to try things that they’re not familiar with,” Shen says. “They felt seen. They felt heard. They felt valued. They saw that their story was important enough to be shared, in a way that might lead to a career in the future.”

Some of the students echoed these sentiments. “After participating in TFT, I have gained confidence in being able to write, to share my story,” says Akili Woods.

Another participant, Xavier Alejo, says: “TFT heightened my interest and gave me a pathway to pursue my dream job in movie production.”

Alums from last year’s session are already making inroads in their prospective careers. One student, who plans to pursue his dream of becoming a screenwriter, volunteered to develop a screenplay for middle-school students. Yet another student started a creative writing club on Horace Mann’s campus.

“The kids really saw themselves as college students when they were going through the program,” Shen adds. “We got to use the facilities at TFT. We got to be on campus. On the ride home, kids were saying, ‘I really believe I can do this. I really believe that this is a place for me.’ They just changed their whole conception of why it’s important to do well in high school and get the right grades. There is an end goal.”

For Andres Cuervo, a director of operations and strategic partnerships at UCLA, this philanthropic program is about creating a more inclusive future. “Hollywood struggles with diversity,” he says. “It’s no secret. And Horace Mann is in a marginalized community that’s been neglected by so many here in L.A., including the movie industry. By connecting UCLA with this community, through this workshop, we’ve inspired and reframed what it means for these students to be able to see themselves in Hollywood.”

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Editorial use only. No book cover

    Reflecting on the Surprise Success of 'Field of Dreams' 30 Years Later

    With baseball season in full swing, it’s time to celebrate the 30th anniversary of “Field of Dreams.” The movie, written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson, was part of a run of late-’80s baseball films: “Bull Durham” and “Eight Men Out” opened in 1988, and “Major League” and “Field of Dreams” the next year. Universal [...]

  • KATRIEL SCHORY Israeli Film Fund

    Israel Film Fund's Katriel Schory Steps Down After 20 Years

    When Katriel Schory took over as topper of the Israel Film Fund some 20 years ago, its domestic cinema was at a low point. “The late ’90s were the worst in terms of audiences in Israel for Israeli films and they had mostly disappeared from festivals,” he says. “There were zero co-productions.” Schory came in [...]

  • Chaz Ebert DePaul CHA Documentary Filmmaking

    Chicago Program Gives High School Girls Lessons in Documentary Filmmaking

    At the upcoming Cannes Film Festival, three of the projects screening in the Short Film Corner — “Birthday,” “Phenomenally Me” and “Without Dying” — will be products of the DePaul/CHA Documentary Filmmaking Program, a six-week course co-sponsored by the Chicago Housing Authority in which high school girls learn filmmaking from graduate students and faculty of [...]

  • 'Les Misérables' Sold to Amazon at

    Cannes: Amazon Studios Buys 'Les Misérables' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Amazon Studios has acquired the U.S. rights to “Les Misérables,” the new film from writer and director Ladj Ly, Variety has learned. The sale comes following the movie’s world premiere in competition at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday evening, where it earned sterling reviews from critics who were dazzled by Ly’s look at a [...]

  • Horace Mann Film and TV UCLA

    Horace Mann UCLA Community School Offers Summer Workshop

    For high school students in South Los Angeles, Hollywood may be fewer than 10 miles away, but a career in the entertainment industry can seem difficult to fathom. In an attempt to close the distance between promising young storytellers and a showbiz career, the UCLA School of Theater, Film and Television has partnered with the [...]

  • Herman Wouk Dead

    Herman Wouk, Author of 'Caine Mutiny,' 'Winds of War,' Dies at 103

    Herman Wouk, the author of novels adapted to the big and small screen, including “The Caine Mutiny,” “Marjorie Morningstar,” “The Winds of War” and “War and Remembrance,” has died. He was 103. “The Caine Mutiny,” a 1951 bestseller that won Wouk the Pulitzer Prize, was memorably adapted into the 1954 film starring Humphrey Bogart, who [...]

  • Little Joe German Film Cannes

    Cannes Film Review: 'Little Joe'

    Just about every horror movie has an opening stretch — it could be 20 minutes, or even the first 45 — that inches along in a creep-out mode of anticipatory anxiety, building to the moment when the demon, the slasher, the monster, the source of the fear factor is revealed. These days, the film will [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad