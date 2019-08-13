×

Haugesund Unveils New Nordic Films Lineup

By

Annika's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: HAUGESUND FILM FESTIVAL

The 25th New Nordic Films, unspooling Aug. 20-23 parallel to the Norwegian International Film Festival in Haugesund, will kick off with the critically-lauded “A White, White Day” by Hlynur Pálmason. The Icelandic drama which world premiered at Cannes’ Critics’ Week, is among 19 films set to screen, of which 13 are world market premieres such as Jesper W. Nielsen’s thriller “The Exception,” Venice Critics Week’s pick “Psychosia,”, Venice Days’ entry “Beware of Children”, Jens Jonsson’s “The Spy” and Jesper Ganslandt’s “438 Days”.

The hot Works in Progress session has 20 titles to be pitched to more than 300 attendees. Gauging this year’s crop, New Nordic Films’ managing director Gyda Velvin Myklebust underlines the large number of local films, genre-driven and reality-based stories, as well as the healthy gender balance -half the films are female directed. “There are many new female talents to watch out for,” says Myklebust, citing the Finnish coming of age feature “Eden” by Ulla Heikkilä, whose graduation film “Golgata” played Haugesund’s Next Generation strand in 2016, and Ninja Thyberg’s highly-anticipated debut “Jessica,” about the porn industry, produced by Plattform Produktion (“The Square”).
Set to open later in 2020, the title is among six experimental films vying for the coveted €50,000 Eurimages Lab Project Award.

Related

Other strong contenders include Daniel Dencik (“Moonrider”, “Gold Coast”), with his fable about identity “Miss Osaka”, a first ever Danish/Japanese co-production, and the Finnish film “Nimby” by Teemu Nikki, nominated for a Cannes Palme d’Or this year for his short film “All Inclusive.” “Nimby” is a dark comedy about the intolerance of tolerant people.

Commercially-oriented and talent-driven films to be pitched include “Attack of Copenhagen” by Ole Christian Madsen starring Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Jakob Oftebro and Sonja Richter, Christina Rosendahl’s WWII set “The Good Traitor” with Ulrich Thomsen and Denise Gough, Maria Sødahl’s drama “Hope” starring Stellan Skarsgård and Andrea Braein Hovig, and the fantasy adventure “Mortal “by Troll Hunter”’s André Øvredal, toplining Nat Wolff and Iben Akerlie.

Fans of cartoonist/animator Anders Morgethaler will enjoy sneak-previewing his animated feature “Mugge and the Street Party” co-directed by Mikael Wulff, and nostalgia auds of ‘80s pop sensation a-ha, the documentary “a-Ha -The Movie “by Thomas Robsahm and Aslaug Holm.

Another 17 films in development from the Nordic countries, Turkey and Germany will be pitched at the Nordic Co-production Market, including “Black Bird” by Mia Engberg (“Belleville Baby”) and “Tale of a Sleeping Giant,” the latest work by Marko Röhr in his series of documentaries celebrating the natural beauty of Finland.

New Nordic talents will be platformed at the Scandinavian Debut and Next Nordic Generation strands, and this year’s case study co-organised by Europa Distribution, will be dedicated to May el Toukhy’s “Queen of Hearts.”

Full lineup of Works in Progress:
-“@Chica Chile Norway, “ by Ingvild Søndelin, Norway
-“a-Ha: The Movie” by Thomas Robsahm, Norway
-“Astrup-Catching the Flame” by Pål Øie, Norway
-“Breaking Surface” by Joakim Hedén, Sweden
-“Eden” by Ulla Heikkilä, Finland
-“Helene” by Antti Jokinen, Finland
-“Him” by Guro bruusgaard, Norway
-“Hope” by Maria Sødhl, Norway
-“Inland” by Jon Blåhed, Sweden
-“Jessica” by Ninja Thyberg, Sweden
-“Lake of Death” by Nini Bull Robsahm, Norway
-“Miss Osaka” by Daniel Dencik, Denmark
-“Mugge and the Street Party” by Mikael Wulff and Anders Morgenthaler, Denmark
-“Nimby” by Teemu Nikki, Finland
-“Sisters” by Silje Salomonsen and Arild Østin Ommundsen, Norway
-“The Attack in Copenhagen” by Ole Christian Madsen, Denmark
-“The Crossing” by Johanne Helgeland, Norway
-“The Garden” by Ragnar Bragason, Iceland
-“The Good Traitor” by Christina Rosendahl, Denmakr
-“The Tunnel” by Pål Øie, Norway

Full lineup of market screenings:
-“110% Honest” by Jannicke Systad Jacobsen, Norway
-“438 Days” by Jesper Ganslandt, Sweden
-“Agnes Joy” by Silja Hauksdóttir, Iceland
-“And Then We Danced “by Levan Akin, Sweden
-“A White, White Day” by Hlynur Pálmason, Iceland
-“Beware of Children” by Dag Johan Haugerud, Norway (by invitation only)
-“Dogs Don’t Wear Pants“ by J-P Valkeapää, Finland
-“Du” by Paul Tunge, Norway
-“Echo” by Rúnar Rúnarsson, Iceland
-“Eden” by Snævar Sölvason, Iceland
-“Heavy Load” by Magus Millang, Denmark
-“Maria’s Paradise “ by Zaida Bergroth, Finland
-“Psychosia” by Marie Grahtø, Denmark
-“Shadowtown” by Jon Einarsson Gustafsson and Karolina Lewicka, Iceland
-“The Ash Ladd-In Search of the Golden Castle”by Mikkel Brænne Sandemose, Norway
-“The Birdcatcher’s Son” by Richard Hobert, Sweden
-“The Exception” by Jesper W. Nielsen, Denmark
-“The Longest Day” by Jonas Selberg Angustsén, Sweden
-“The Spy” by Jens Jonsson, Sweden

Hope

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Locarno winner Akanga Boards Open Doors

    Locarno Winner Akanga Boards Open Doors Project ‘Tiger Stripes’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Fran Borgia, of prolific Singapore production house Akanga Film Asia, has boarded Amanda Nell Eu’s “Tiger Stripes,” a project entered in Locarno Festival’s Open Doors section, as co-producer. Akanga’s “A Land Imagined,” directed by Yeo Siew Hua, won three prizes at Locarno last year, including the coveted Golden Leopard for best film, amongst a slew [...]

  • Days of the Bagnold Summer

    'Yesterday' Producer on New Comedy 'Bagnold Summer' and His Next Projects

    Matthew James Wilkinson, one of the original producers of box-office hit “Yesterday,” has his latest movie, “Days of the Bagnold Summer,” premiering at the Locarno Festival on Wednesday. He talks to Variety about those movies, as well as upcoming projects, including a heist musical, a feminist horror pic, and a new film – as yet [...]

  • Post Malone Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga, Post Malone Among 2019 World Soundtrack Awards Nominees

    Lady Gaga, Post Malone and Kris Bowers are among the contenders for the 2019 World Soundtrack Awards. Other composers nominated for awards include Nicholas Britell (“If Beale Street Could Talk”), Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”) and John Powell (“How to Train Your Dragon: Hidden World”) as well as Daniel Pemberton (“Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse”) and Benjamin [...]

  • imdb

    IMDb Alters Policy on Publication of Birth Names (EXCLUSIVE)

    IMDb has revised its birth name policy and will allow industry professionals to remove their birth names in response to feedback from transgender customers and other entertainment industry leaders. The issue arose in June after a coalition of national LGBTQ groups objected to IMDB’s continued publication of the birth names of transgender performers and people [...]

  • Edward Lewis

    'Spartacus' Producer Edward Lewis Dies at 99

    Edward Lewis, an independent producer best known for “Spartacus” and “Missing,” died at the age of 99 in his Los Angeles home on July 27. He produced 33 films, which garnered 15 Oscars and Golden Globe awards as well as 90 nominations. Additionally, he co-wrote musicals, works of fiction, and screenplays with the his partner [...]

  • Djimon Hounsou Charlie's Angels

    Film News Roundup: Djimon Hounsou Replaces Brian Tyree Henry in 'Quiet Place' Sequel

    In today’s film news roundup, Djimon Hounsou fills in for Brian Tyree Henry in the “Quiet Place” sequel, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” gets a wide release and a Louis Armstrong documentary has been set. CASTING Related 'Skam' Actor Tarjei Sandvik Moe to Star in Erotic Thriller 'An Affair' (EXCLUSIVE) Haugesund: Joachim Trier’s ‘Thelma’ [...]

  • WGA Agents Packaging Fight Placeholder

    Writers Guild Leaders Accused of 'Vitriol': 'The Guild Is in Crisis'

    Oscar-nominated screenwriter Nicholas Kazan has attacked leaders of the Writers Guild of America for “vitriol” in their hardline stance on Hollywood agents. “This Guild is in crisis,” he said in an email sent Monday to members. “It’s not the crisis you think…it’s not whether or how to negotiate with the ATA or the individual talent [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad