×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Guadalajara: Netflix’s Melissa Cobb Teases Cross-Studio Collaboration

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: FICG

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — In the world, it would be hard to choose a more exciting figure to introduce a masterclass than Guillermo del Toro, and even more so when that talk is given in the filmmaker’s hometown of Guadalajara Mexico at a festival he has been involved with for its entire 33-year existence.

If the audience was excited when Del Toro emerged from the wings to introduce guest speaker Melissa Cobb, Netflix vice president, kids & family, they were absolutely buzzing when he sat across from her to moderate the hour-and-a-half long talk.

The only complaint Cobb may have following the chat is that the famous filmmaker upheld his well-establish reputation as a prodigious talker, perhaps cutting into her time, although she did modestly say in a one-on-one interview with Variety after the masterclass: “I don’t know if I could have done it without him there.”

Early on in the streaming game, Netflix seemingly had their pick of the litter when it came to content for kids and family, one of the three pillars of VOD services along with drama and comedy, and the one often cited as most responsible for limiting subscriber churn. Children’s content represents 9% of upcoming Netflix originals, according to an Ampere Analysis study.

Related

But it may now be even more crucial. The U.S. streaming giant’s new kids challenge, at least early second half 2018, was that content from major studios appeared to be dropping off Netflix faster than it could replace it, said Guy Bisson, at Ampere Analysis.

In third quarter 2018, for instance, Netflix added 193 2018-produced hours of children & family entertainment. Even so, its total number of K&F hours was 264 down from Q2, Bisson added.

The responsibility for handling the content turnover challenge falls squarely on the proven shoulders of Cobb, a former DreamWorks Animation executive whose experience goes back to putting “Titan A.E” into production at 20th Century Fox Feature Animation. Here are five key take-aways from the discussion with Del Toro, and subsequent interview.

Cross-studio Collaboration

Cobb explained that whereas history might imply that major studios and studio-heads are locked in a never-ending, polarized competition for box office success, that perhaps need not be the case anymore.

“Mireille (Soria) who runs Paramount and Kristine (Belson) who runs Sony, we are all good friends. We’ve all worked together and we want to keep working together. We’re still exploring ways to do that and how we can use all of our abilities to continue expanding the business in cool ways.”

Empowering Female Talent

Cobb highlighted upcoming projects from Oscar-nominated director Nora Twomey (“The Breadwinner”) and Oscar short-listed filmmaker Chilean newcomer Fernanda Frick as just two creators among many who are in key decision-making roles on major productions for the company.

And, while getting female creative talent in the door is important to Cobb, it’s not enough on its own.

“It’s something I feel very strongly about, which is that we don’t want to just hire women, but we want to hire them and support them and make them successful,” she explained. “To me that is the difference.”

Programar Audiencia Global: Kids and Families Netflix, en el marco de actividades del trigŽsimo cuarto Festival Internacional de Cine en Guadalajara. Participan: Melissa Cobb y Guillermo del Toro. Guadalajara, Jalisco, MŽxico. S‡bado 09 de marzo de 2019. © Guillermo G‡lvez.
CREDIT: FICG

Co-production

Netflix’s demand for original kids and family content has never been greater as the company’s subscriber base grows in number and diversity, while some studios are recalling their content. To that end, Cobb explained that the future of Netflix K&F depends not only on in-house talent, but outside co-producers as well.

“It will have to be a lot of both to satisfy the overall content ambition we have,” she said. “We’ll continue to work with DreamWorks, and we recently announced a couple of titles we are going to do with Nickelodeon. (“Loud House,” “Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles”). And that idea, that a network is making a show for us, does change the paradigm.”

Netflix has sold series rights in countries where the service wasn’t then available and re-run rights to broadcasters in the U.S., but another network producing content with and for Netflix could prove game-changing.

Local Content to the World

“As we look down the road it’s just going to get more and more global over time, so we want to reflect that in our programming,” Cobb pointed out.

To that end, Netflix has opened offices in, among other places Amsterdam, Brazil, Singapore, is soon bowing a European Production Hub in Madrid, and will soon be opening offices in Mexico City.

“It’s about proximity to talent,” she explained. “We want to be close to where the talent is so we know who the great producers, showrunners and filmmakers are, which is hard to do if you’re only centered in L.A. Then it’s becomes how can we really support them in that territory.”

She also pointed out that it’s important that new hires in these regional offices understand that their job will be different for Netflix. Experienced TV executives have often spent their careers charged with finding content that will work in their local market, but at Netflix the job is to find content for the world.

The company isn’t trying to just bring American TV to the world, its goal is to bring the best international content to its subscribers across the planet.

Challenging Paradigms in Kids & Family

Where Netflix has frequently allowed creators to challenge long-established traditions of narrative and format, the risk-taking in kids and family has been minimal compared to other content areas. That’s likely to change under Cobb.

“We are doing something in pre-school which is a bit different,” she pointed out as one example. “Rather than ordering a season of X-number of episodes, we ask for a certain number of minutes of content, That could be something like 10 music videos and a holiday special mixed with a number of regular episodes.”

She also teased at more kids content similar to 2017’s “The Adventure of Puss in Boots; Trapped in an Epic Tail.”

“We are developing a lot more in the interactive space as well. That’s a place where kids have no barrier. They want to interact and it’s very natural for them.”

 

Popular on Variety

  • Why 'Captain Marvel' Matters

    Cast of 'Captain Marvel' On Why Carol Danvers Matters

  • Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

    Remembering Luke Perry 1966 - 2019

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    'Leaving Neverland' Director on Making Michael Jackson Abuse Documentary

  • Alfonso Cuaron Variety Oscars Cover Story

    Alfonso Cuaron Shows Off His Oscars

  • Oscars 2019: Best Fashion From the

    Best Fashion From the 2019 Oscars

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

More Film

  • FICG Pitch: Tomas Alzamora Shares First

    Chile’s Equeco Delivers ‘Pepperoni’ Pitch at Guadalajara (EXCLUSIVE)

    GUADALAJARA — Chilean production company Equeco is at this year’s Guadalajara Intl. Film Festival to pitch a new project, “Pepperoni.” The immigration-themed dark comedy will be the second feature of festival favorite, D.J.-turned-director Tomás Alzamora, better known in Chile as DJ Four-D, who shared exclusive first details with Variety in the lead-up to the Mexican [...]

  • Long Shot

    SXSW Film Review: 'Long Shot'

    What if the woman who had been your babysitter when you were 13-years-old went on to become Secretary of State, and was now positioned to be the first female president of the United States? If you were Fred Flarsky (picture a Seth Rogen character more or less identical to every other Seth Rogen character, only [...]

  • The Peanut Butter Falcon

    SXSW Film Review: Shia LaBeouf in 'The Peanut Butter Falcon'

    Just when you think you’ve got Shia LaBeouf figured out, he goes and makes a film like “The Peanut Butter Falcon,” a sincere, Southern-fried buddy movie in the tradition of “Forrest Gump,” from two of the producers responsible for “Little Miss Sunshine.” This was the film LaBeouf was shooting when he was arrested for public [...]

  • Villains

    SXSW Film Review: 'Villains'

    It’s the home invaders who find themselves imperiled in “Villains,” the third feature collaboration for directors Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. This black comedy thriller has a good cast to spark a scenario that’s intriguing enough to hold attention, if not quite clever enough to be a knockout. As an accessible, playful genre item with [...]

  • The Beach Bum

    SXSW Film Review: Matthew McConaughey in 'The Beach Bum'

    How can you tell when a movie star is committed to being taken seriously? It’s hard to ignore when someone like Matthew McConaughey drops a ton of weight, the way he did to play an emaciated HIV patient in “Dallas Buyers Club.” It’s also impressive when such an actor swings hard in the opposite direction, [...]

  • Porno

    SXSW Film Review: 'Porno'

    One of the more amusing promotions in the history of exploitation cinema was for Jess Franco’s sexy-arty 1967 “Necronomicon.” In the U.S., it was released as “Succubus,” but the distributor claimed that title was too shocking for publication, so newspaper ads included a phone number that could be called to hear the lascivious-sounding word (and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad