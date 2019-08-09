×

Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura and Female Filmmakers Topline Chile’s 15th Sanfic

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Marighella
CREDIT: SANFIC

Set to open Aug. 18 with two of Latin America’s biggest stars, Gael Garcia Bernal and Wagner Moura (“Narcos”), the 15th edition of Chile’s Santiago Int’l Film Festival (Sanfic) promises a focus on women directors and producers as it hosts a Women’s Encounter and Chile’s audiovisual guilds ink a pact to safeguard against sexual harassment in the work place.

The fest will kick off with Moura’s controversial directorial debut, “Marighella,” after bestowing career recognition awards on Garcia Bernal and Argentine thesp Graciela Borges (“La Cienaga,” La Quietud”).

On day two, Moura will participate in an Actor’s Studio interview open to the public, said SANFIC artistic director Carlos Nuñez and industry head Gabriela Sandoval, partners at Storyboard Media who jointly run the festival.

Three competitive sections – international, Chilean and shorts – will include cash prizes. The international, jury – comprised of Borges, Uruguayan producer Sandino Saravia (“Roma”) and Chilean director/editor Valeria Sarmiento, the widow and long-time collaborator of acclaimed Chilean director Raul Ruiz – will select the best out of a crop of nine films hailing from as far afield as Vietnam, Germany and Israel as well as Latin America. These include Colombian Alejandro Landes’ acclaimed “Monos” which world premiered at Sundance and has been described by reviewers as a mash-up of “The Lord of the Flies,” “Apocalypse Now” and “Embrace of the Serpent.” German drama “System Crasher,” a disturbing portrait of a child whose extreme behavior strains social workers and her mother alike, which had its Latin American premiere at the Guanajuato Film Festival in July, vies for the big prize along with the multi-awarded Vietnam-set drama “The Third Wife,” pulled from release in Vietnam due to the intimate scenes involving teen actress Nguyen Phong Tra My, who was 13 when she played a child bride in the drama.

Related

Chilean Felipe Rios’ directorial debut, road movie “The Man of the Future,” produced by Giancarlo Nasi, was the only Chilean film to compete at the Karlovy Vary Film Fest this year and holds its Latin American premiere at Sanfic.

Other pics having their Latin American premieres at Sanfic include Chilean films “Sumergida,” Andres Finat’s drama about a swimmer who struggles with her inner demons as she searches for her lost mother; and Pachi Bustos’ documentary “Haydee y el Pez Volador,” a winner of the Docu Pitch session at the 11th Sanfic edition, about a human rights activist who finally sees justice meted out on the killers of her unborn child decades ago.

“Lemebel,” Joanna Reposi Garibaldi’s documentary about Chilean writer, artist, activist, and provocateur Pedro Lemebel, winner of the Teddy Award for Best Documentary at the Berlinale, also competes among the Chilean entries.

In a nod to Chile’s growing push into high-end television content, the fest will introduce a TV strand, Sanfic Series, for the first time, showcasing YLE-Chilevsion’s “Invisible Heroes,” set in the aftermath of Pinichet’s 1973 coup, and warmly received hit at MipTV and  Conecta Fiction.

SANFIC runs over Aug, 18-25.

INTERNATIONAL FILMS IN COMPETITION

“Amanda,” Mikhaël Hers (France)

“Cancion sin Nombre,” Melina León (Peru, Spain, U.S.)

“The Man of the Future,” Felipe Ríos (Chile, Argentina)

“God of the Piano,” Itay Tal (Israel)

“Los Miembros de la Familia,” Mateo Bendesky (Argentina)

“The Sharks,” Lucía Garibaldi (Uruguay, Argentina, Spain)

“Monos,” Alejandro Landes (Colombia, Argentina, Germany, Uruguay)

“System Crasher,” Nora Fingscheidt (Germany)

“The Third Wife,” Ash Mayfair (Vietnam)

 CHILEAN FILMS IN COMPETITION

“Amukan,” Francisco Toro Lessen

“El Dia Mas Largo,” Diego Escobar

“Harley Queen,” Carolina Adriazola, José Luis Sepúlveda

“Haydee y el Pez Volador,” Pachi Bustos

“Lemebel,” Joanna Reposi Garibaldi

“Los Reyes,” Bettina Perut, Iván Osnovikoff

“Perro sin Cola,” Carolina Quezada

“Sumergida,” Andrés Finat

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Marighella

    Gael Garcia Bernal, Wagner Moura and Female Filmmakers Topline Chile’s 15th Sanfic

    Set to open Aug. 18 with two of Latin America’s biggest stars, Gael Garcia Bernal and Wagner Moura (“Narcos”), the 15th edition of Chile’s Santiago Int’l Film Festival (Sanfic) promises a focus on women directors and producers as it hosts a Women’s Encounter and Chile’s audiovisual guilds ink a pact to safeguard against sexual harassment [...]

  • Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana Share Prize

    Vicky Kaushal, Ayushmann Khurrana Share Best Actor Prize at India's Film Awards

    Bollywood youth icons Ayushmann Khurrana and Vicky Kaushal shared the best actor prize at India’s annual national film awards, which were announced Friday. Kaushal won for his mainstream breakout role in the hit war drama “Uri: The Surgical Strike,” which grossed about $50 million worldwide. First-time helmer Aditya Dhar won best director for the film, [...]

  • Swingers

    Latvia’s Plataforma Expands Its ‘Swingers’ Franchise Across Europe (EXCLUSIVE)

    Latvia’s Plataforma Filma is taking its smash “Swingers” franchise across Europe, with local versions of the film planned for Poland, the Czech Republic/Slovakia, and the Netherlands, Variety has learned exclusively. Shooting in Poland is set to begin Aug. 16, with the producers targeting a Valentine’s Day 2020 release date. Production for the Czech/Slovak version is [...]

  • Locarno’s First Look Highlights Growing Strength

    Locarno’s First Look Highlights Growing Strength of Serbian Cinema

    History, memory, and female-driven stories mark some of the main themes in the six Serbian films selected for Locarno’s First Look, a pix-in-post strand that represents one of the high points of the mid-summer festival on the shores of Lake Maggiore. The competitive showcase this year highlights an industry that has become increasingly prolific in [...]

  • Liselott Forsman

    Liselott Forsman Appointed CEO of Nordisk Film & TV Fond

    Finland’s Liselott Forsman, a former executive producer of international drama at Finnish public broadcaster YLE , has been appointed new CEO of the Nordisk Film & TV Fond, the dynamic Nordic region film and TV financier. Forsman will take up her position on Oct. 7, succeeding Petri Kemppinen who is relocating to Finland after a [...]

  • Locarno Jury Chief Catherine Breillat on

    Locarno Jury Chief Catherine Breillat on Cinema, Gender, Controversy

    Catherine Breillat is no stranger to controversy. If the French novelist and director has spent a career confronting censorship and social taboos, that has not prevented her from developing a reputation as one of the world’s most iconoclastic and widely acclaimed authorial voices. From her 1976 directorial debut, “A Real Young Girl,” through to 2013’s [...]

  • Accidental Santa

    Locarno’s Match Me! Trends, Companies, Projects

    Locarno’s Match Me!, its annual networking forum, builds this year to a nine-country focus. Some invited companies are established values: Singapore’s Zhao Wei, Portugal’s Fado Filmes. Most represent emerging voices on the international independent movie production sector. Here’s five points they suggest about that scene, plus a drill down on companies and top projects: 1.Male [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad