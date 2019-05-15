×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Frankie’ Filmmaker Ira Sachs Reflects on Being ‘Truly Independent’

By
Brent Lang

Executive Editor of Film and Media

Brent's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Courtesy of jeong park

Ira Sachs has chronicled the lives, loves, tragedies, and triumphs of New Yorkers in “Love is Strange” and “Little Men.” But in “Frankie,” his upcoming drama about three generations of a family, he leaves the Big Apple behind to shoot in the mountainside town of Sintra, Portugal. The film stars a truly global cast, including Marisa Tomei, Greg Kinnear, Brendan Gleeson, and Isabelle Huppert. Sony Classics has already picked up the drama. It also marks his first time premiering a movie at the Cannes Film Festival.

“Frankie” takes place in Portugal. That seems like a departure from your recent films, which are such New York City stories.

It’s certainly set in a different location, but the focus and interests around relationships and intimacy are very similar. European cinema has always been the most significant to me as a guiding post, so it was wonderful to be working in that community.

Related

How does it feel to have a film in Cannes?

I went to Cannes when I was in my 20s and 30s trying to hustle money for my work and so it’s a place that I remember being in a state of wanting. To return with a film feels like a dramatic moment. In some ways when you’re older it’s different than when you’re young. I know and like myself. I’m less dependent on external validation. And there’s a sense, with this my seventh feature, that I have a sustainable future, which I didn’t feel even six years ago.

You really thought that you wouldn’t be able to continue making films?

I was affected by the recession like every other independent filmmaker. In 2008, I was working on a film that I wrote with Oren Moverman. We had a wonderful cast and we couldn’t get financed. I realized the industry had no need or desire for my work economically. I had to reinvent myself at that point.

So what did you do?

I became a truly independent filmmaker. I was all privately funded and communally funded. I relaunched my career in a way that was more self-driven, more modeled off Cassavetes. I think that’s where the industry has taken us — for a sustainable career within independent features you might need to reconsider your relationship to capitalism and the industry.

It seems like many filmmakers are finding more opportunities on the small screen. Would you work in television?

I worked for two years between ‘Love is Strange’ and ‘Little Men’ writing two projects for television, neither of which got made and it was an interesting experience that I wouldn’t do again. I’m too old to make the changes that were asked for by executives — my agent is not going to like hearing this, but it’s really true.

Where do you fall on the Netflix of things. Do you prefer having a traditional theatrical release?

The fact that ‘Little Men’ went out in a traditional theatrical fashion and was picked up in France and went to a festival in France and won a prize here is directly connected to why I got funding for this film. If it had gone through Netflix that wouldn’t have been the case. It wouldn’t have had that life. It sort of disappears and it doesn’t go through a cultural conversation, which creates an identity.

One of the central characters in “Frankie” is terminally ill. Have you been thinking more about your own mortality?

My films reflect what I’ve been experiencing in the moment. In the last five years I’ve been close to illness and death. I grew up just after the worst years of the AIDS epidemic. I was not a gay man who saw all my peers dying. I didn’t have that intimacy with death until I was in my mid-40s and then I did. I lost a dear friend to breast cancer. I was very close to my paternal grandmother and was holding her hand when she died at 103. It was an experience that was utterly profound and utterly mundane.

What do you mean by that?

Life doesn’t stop for death. Life means humor and neurosis and conflict. It means petty concerns and deep concerns, but all those things are contained in opposition to this black and white issue of being alive and being dead. The film contains that same tension.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • 'Litigante' Review: A Convincing Portrait of

    Cannes Film Review: 'Litigante'

    Colombian writer-director Franco Lolli wrongfoots us a little with the title of his sophomore feature “Litigante”: Unsuspecting audiences may go in expecting a courtroom drama, not least given that its protagonist is an embattled public-sector lawyer. As it turns out, for fortyish single mother Silvia — played with utterly credible, bone-deep weariness by the superb [...]

  • Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in

    Digital Distribution Company Motion Launches in Cannes (EXCLUSIVE)

    Movie technology company Motion is launching Thursday in Cannes that seeks to connect movie producers and sales agents directly with their audience through a cutting-edge digital distribution model. Motion, which brings together executives from Cinemarket, White Rabbit and LeapDAO, is in Cannes to demonstrate to industry players how it can combine an Ethereum blockchain-enabled method [...]

  • President Laís Bodanzky Pips Sao Paulo

    President Laís Bodanzky Reflects on First Three Years of São Paulo Film Commission

    Since its launch in May 2016, the São Paulo Film Commission (Spcine) has assisted on over 2,700 productions: Features, shorts, TV and TV commercials. Those numbers put the metropolis alongside Mexico City as one of Latin America’s most utilized shooting destinations. It currently hosts more than 1,000 productions per year. In industry terms the city [...]

  • Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics, Sets

    Steven Paul Buys Atlas Comics Library, Sets Paramount Production Deal

    Steven Paul’s SP Media Group is acquiring a majority stake in the Atlas Comics library and has signed a first-look deal with Paramount Pictures to develop, finance, produce and distribute superhero and other films based on the comic books. SP Media has also signed up screenwriter Akiva Goldsman (“Batman Forever”) and his Weed Road Pictures [...]

  • Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent

    Noomi Rapace to Play Mossad Agent in Vicky Jewson's Action Drama 'Sylvia' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Noomi Rapace will star as Mossad’s most famous female agent in “Sylvia,” an action movie from Vicky Jewson, who developed the project with WestEnd Films under the company’s female-skewed WeLove banner. London-based WestEnd will handle sales and will be talking to buyers at Cannes. The project reunites “The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo” star Rapace, [...]

  • Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His

    Filmmaker Kantemir Balagov Talks About His Cannes Un Certain Regard Drama 'Beanpole'

    Kantemir Balagov comes from Kabardino-Balkaria, a region in the Russian Caucasus that is very poor and has a high level of youth unemployment. Balagov studied under Russian director Alexander Sokurov for three years, and made his debut feature with “Closeness,” which was in Cannes’ Un Certain Regard in 2017, and won the Fipresci prize. “Beanpole,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad