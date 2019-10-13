×

Frances McDormand, Donald Sutherland Grace Lumière Festival Opening

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
US actor Donald Sutherland attends the opening ceremony of the 11th Lumiere Festival, in Lyon, central FranceLumiere Festival, Lyon, France - 12 Oct 2019
CREDIT: Laurent Cipriani/AP/Shutterstock

LYON  — The 11th Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, opened on Saturday with a celebration of its 10-year anniversary, a tribute to past Lumière Award recipients, and rousing standing ovations for Frances McDormand and Donald Sutherland, who are among the high-profile actors and filmmakers being feted this year.

Dedicated to heritage cinema, the festival was established in 2009 by Thierry Frémaux and Bertrand Tavernier, the Institut Lumière’s respective director and president.

Looking back at its decade-long history, the ceremony, held in Lyon’s cavernous Halle Tony Garnier concert hall, presented clips of all Lumière Award recipients, beginning with Clint Eastwood, who was the first person to receive the prize, followed by Miloš Forman, Gérard Depardieu, Ken Loach, Quentin Tarantino, Pedro Almodóvar, Martin Scorsese, Catherine Deneuve, Wong Kar-wai and Jane Fonda.

Praising Fonda for her activism, Frémaux informed the audience of the actress’ arrest on Friday outside the U.S. Capitol, eliciting thunderous applause from the estimated 5,000 people in attendance – in support of the actress.

This year the fest is presenting the Lumière Award to Francis Ford Coppola.

Also on hand for the opening ceremony were such luminaries as Daniel Auteuil, who is also being feted at this year’s fest, Doria Tillier, Nicolas Bedos, Xavier Dolan, Luc Dardenne, Lambert Wilson, Barbet Schroeder, Jean-Paul Rappeneau, Danièle Thompson, Emmanuelle Devos and Tonie Marshall.

The ceremony capped off with a screening of Bedos’ romantic comedy and recent Cannes screener “La Belle Époque,” starring Auteuil and Tillier, about an aging, jaded cartoonist who rediscovers love.

Speaking after the screening, Auteuil compared his career to “a carousel that comes around and goes around,” similar to how stardom shines bright only to fade but brighten once again with new works.

Commenting on this year’s lineup, Tavernier said: “You are going to see some early films and have extraordinary surprises. Some of these films will illuminate your lives.”

To celebrate its 10th anniversary, the festival is screening a selection of masterpieces that have left their mark on the history of cinema, including Fritz Lang’s “M,” Orson Welles’s “Citizen Kane,” Jean Renoir’s “The Rules of the Game,” John Ford’s “Stagecoach” and Yasujiro Ozu’s “Tokyo Story.”

Also unspooling is a restored, French-language version of Victor Fleming’s The Wizard of Oz” as well as John Huston’s 1975 classic “The Man Who Would Be King,” starring Sean Connery and Michael Caine as former British soldiers in 19th-century British India seeking fortune and glory in faraway lands.

Special showcases this year include a retrospective of the works of French director André Cayatte, whose films centered on themes of injustice and social problems. His 1952 anti-capital punishment drama “We Are All Murderers” kicked off the festival early Saturday.

Another showcase, titled “Forbidden Hollywood: Warner Treasures,” offers a look at early works shot before the 1934 Hays Code that censored U.S. films containing sexuality, violence or “moral indecency.” Between the advent of talkies and the Hays Code, Hollywood enjoyed several years of unchained freedom, with films broaching sex, interracial relationships and homosexuality with what looks even by today’s standards like an extraordinary openess.

Among the 10 selected films are Victor Fleming’s “Red Dust,” an erotic drama set in Indochina starring Clark Gable and Jean Harlow that follows a love triangle between a plantation manager, the wife of his friend and a friendly prostitute with magnetic charm; and Alfred E. Green’s “Baby Face,” starring Barbara Stanwyck as a woman who, after being sexually exploited by her father, climbs the corporate ladder of a bank using men as her stepping stones to reach the top.

In addition to a Coppola retrospective that includes the 4K restoration of “Apocalypse Now,” “The Godfather” trilogy, “Rumble Fish” and “Bram Stoker’s Dracula,” the festival is also premiering Martin Scorsese’s Netflix film “The Irishman.”

More Film

  • US actor Donald Sutherland attends the

    Frances McDormand, Donald Sutherland Grace Lumière Festival Opening

    LYON  — The 11th Lumière Festival in Lyon, France, opened on Saturday with a celebration of its 10-year anniversary, a tribute to past Lumière Award recipients, and rousing standing ovations for Frances McDormand and Donald Sutherland, who are among the high-profile actors and filmmakers being feted this year. Dedicated to heritage cinema, the festival was [...]

  • SAG-AFTRA Signs Cooperative Agreement With Mexican

    SAG-AFTRA Signs Cooperative Agreement With Mexican Actors Union

    SAG-AFTRA has signed a cooperative agreement that could include joint bargaining with the Asociación Nacional de Actores (ANDA), the labor union that represents performers in Mexico. The pact was announced Saturday during the third day of the SAG-AFTRA biannual convention at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Ca. The convention, which is closed to [...]

  • Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From

    Boomtown Rats Feature Doc Launches From New Music Banner BeyondTNC (EXCLUSIVE)

    Bob Geldof and the re-formed Boomtown Rats will talk about their legendary punk band in a new feature doc, “Boomtown.” It is one of the first two films from a new music producer-distributor that has been formed by Beyond Entertainment and TNC Media – BeyondTNC. BeyondTNC will be launching “Boomtown” to international buyers in Cannes, [...]

  • Monos

    'Monos,' 'Atlantics' Take Home Awards at London Film Festival

    “Monos,” an unsettling thriller about teenage soldiers that one critic described as “like ‘Lord of the Flies’ in hell,” has won the award for best film at the BFI London Film Festival. Mati Diop’s “Atlantics,” which premiered in Cannes, took home the prize for best debut feature, while “White Riot,” about a 1970s reggae protest [...]

  • Joker

    Box Office: 'Joker' Conquering Newcomers With $60 Million

    It’s still all smiles for “Joker,” which grossed another $17 million on its second Friday at the domestic box office. If estimates hold, the Warner Bros. villain flick could score another $60 million come Sunday, down just 37% from its $96 million box office debut. That’s above earlier predictions, which saw the film landing somewhere [...]

  • THE-PLATFORM

    Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s Debut ‘The Platform’ Tops Sitges Awards

    BARCELONA — Galder Gaztelu-Urrutia’s debut feature “The Platform” was awarded best film, and best F/X at the 52nd Sitges’ Intl. Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia. Gaztelu-Urrutia also snagged the Citizen Kane Award for an up-and-coming director and the Audience Award for best picture. The prizes come off the back of the Grolsch People’s Choice Award at Toronto’s Midnight Madness. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad