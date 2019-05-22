×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Talks About Her Cannes Debut, ‘Adam’

By
Alissa Simon

Film Critic

Alissa's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Ali n' Productions.

Debuting feature helmer-writer Maryam Touzani makes her Cannes bow with “Adam,” in Un Certain Regard. The Casablanca-set drama shows how a pregnant stranger changes the lives of a mother and her young daughter.

What inspired your plot?

When I moved back to Tangier after college, one day a young woman knocked on our door, looking for a job. She was heavily pregnant, and behind her smile she looked tired and distraught. My parents couldn’t imagine letting her go in her state, especially since then most unwed mothers ended up giving birth in terrible situations, often on the street, because it was illegal to have a child out of wedlock. She stayed with us until she gave birth, and I went with her to give up her child for adoption a few days later because she believed she had no other choice. The experience moved me deeply.

What was your biggest challenge?

Keeping up the artistic line throughout the film, in an almost enclosed space, with a window open towards the world, and having light and color accompany the evolution of my characters within this space. I wanted to dig under their skin and bring out their inner being through the image, paying attention to the most insignificant details. I was very inspired by the paintings of Caravaggio, Vermeer, Georges de la Tour.

Related

Please talk a little about your cast.

It was essential for me to find the truth I was looking for separately in each of the characters, but also that there be a real alchemy between them, since the film is totally centered around two women and a girl. For the role of Samia, I first looked into non-professional actresses with real-life experience that resembled those of the character. However, I quickly realized that the sort of intensity and endurance necessary for such a part required a professional actress. When I met Nisrine Erradi, I was totally blown away by her talent and sensitivity. She immersed herself in her part, trying to [capture] pregnancy, even putting on weight. For Abla, played by Lubna Azabal, I had seen her in “Incendies,” and admired her work. She moved to Morocco to prepare and experienced the life of local women in the ancient medina, learned how to make Moroccan pastries, etc. For Warda, I tested many child actors, and had no “coup de coeur.” I was beginning to lose hope, when one day, while location scouting, we ran into three girls playing in an alley. I was immediately struck by Douae. She had that mixture of innocence and mischief I was looking for.

You have a long history of collaborating with your producer-husband, Nabil Ayouch, on film projects, but I hear you have another recent collaboration.

Yes, I have closely collaborated with him on the writing and on the set of his last films. I have learned a lot from him, from his work with his actors, his team, his sensitivity and his quest for truth in what he says. For me, he is a real source of inspiration. But I guess you are referring to our son Noam, whom we almost called Adam. I finished the first version of the screenplay right before he was born. And in reality, he was at the origin of it all. When I got pregnant, I found myself often thinking of that woman my parents had taken in. Of what her life was like, of her child, of how hard it must have been for her to give him up. I experienced, in my own skin, the beauty and violence of it all. And so I felt the urgency, the irrepressible need to write.

What’s next?

I am working with Nabil Ayouch and Rita Quessar, another scriptwriter, on a series called “Blackout,” which is a real-time social issues thriller-drama set on the border of Europe and Africa, in Ceuta.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • Forest Whitaker

    Netflix Teams With Forest Whitaker on 'Hello, Universe' Movie

    Netflix and Forest Whitaker are collaborating on live-action family movie “Hello, Universe,” based on the 2018 Newbery Award winner and New York Times bestselling novel by Erin Entrada Kelly. Playwright and screenwriter Michael Golamco (“Always Be My Maybe”) will adapt the book. Whitaker and Nina Yang Bongiovi (“Fruitvale Station”) of Significant Productions will produce. The [...]

  • Lauren Ash44th Annual Gracie Awards, Show,

    Politics and New Abortion Ban Laws Dominate 2019 Gracie Awards

    Female empowerment was in the air Tuesday night as showrunners, writers and performers gathered at the 44th annual Gracie Awards to celebrate women breaking barriers and shattering glass ceilings within the entertainment industry. Sandra Oh, Patricia Arquette, Rachel Maddow and Connie Britton were among the honorees at the ceremony, which took place at the Beverly [...]

  • Spider-Man Homecoming

    Film and TV Productions Are Using Drones for Scouting Locations, Lighting and More

    Since a ruling by the Federal Aviation Administration in 2014 that cleared the use of drones in film and TV production, the acquisition of footage by these unmanned flying machines has become de rigueur for aerial shooting in cases when cranes or aircraft are impractical or unsafe.  As such, drones have been greeted enthusiastically not [...]

  • Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Talks About Her

    Filmmaker Maryam Touzani Talks About Her Cannes Debut, 'Adam'

    Debuting feature helmer-writer Maryam Touzani makes her Cannes bow with “Adam,” in Un Certain Regard. The Casablanca-set drama shows how a pregnant stranger changes the lives of a mother and her young daughter. What inspired your plot? When I moved back to Tangier after college, one day a young woman knocked on our door, looking [...]

  • Q&A With Juan Villegas on ‘Las

    Argentina’s Juan Villegas on ‘Las Vegas,’ Featuring at Cannes’ ACID

    CANNES – Buenos Aires’ director-producer Juan Villegas presented his debut “Saturday” at the Venice Festival and won awards at the Rotterdam and Sarajevo film festivals. “Suicidals” screened at San Sebastián. “Idleness,” his third feature, co-directed with Alejando Lingenti, screened at the Berinale. Produced by Salvador del Solar at Argentina’s Cepa Audiovisual and by Villegas’ production [...]

  • Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh

    Christopher Nolan's New Film Casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh

    Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Kenneth Branagh will appear in Christopher Nolan’s upcoming film, “Tenet,” led by John David Washington. Clémence Poésy, Dimple Kapadia, Michael Caine are also joining the cast that includes Washington as well as Elizabeth Debicki and Robert Pattinson. “Tenet,” which is being filmed on location across seven countries, is an action epic evolving [...]

  • Cannes Placeholder Red Carpet

    Eddie Peng, Ma Sichun Join Ann Hui's 'Love After Love'

    Eddie Peng (“Operation Mekong” “The Hidden Man”) will head the cast of “Love After Love” the new film by Hong Kong’s Ann Hui. He plays opposite Ma Sichun (“The Shadow Play,” “Soul Mate”). The picture, which started shooting on Wednesday in China, is the story of a young woman from Shanghai who travels to Hong [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad