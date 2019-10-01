Film Republic Picks Up ‘What You Don’t Know About Me’ (EXCLUSIVE)

×

Leo Barraclough

CREDIT: Courtesy of Film Republic

Xavier Henry-Rashid’s London-based sales agency Film Republic has picked up world rights to Rolando Colla’s “What You Don’t Know About Me,” which receives its world premiere this week at the Zurich Film Festival.

The story follows the relationship between a refugee and a Swiss national, who get caught up in the turmoil of unfounded police accusations against him. Colla says he was inspired to make the film, which is based on a true story, because he wanted to explore what happens to the refugees when they are no longer in the headlines. In the film the refugee faces a choice between deportation or integration by means of a forced confession.

“What You Don’t Know About Me” features Linda Olsansky (“Happiness Is a Warm Gun”) and Koudous Seihon, seen previously in Cannes Critics’ Week title “Mediterranea.”

The film is produced by Peacock Film, and coproduced with Emanuele Nespeca’s Solaria Film in Italy and Karla Stojáková’s Axman Production in Czech Republic. Film Republic previously represented Peacock’s “What’s Between Us” by Claudia Lorenz and Colla’s 2017 feature “Sette Giorni.”

“What You Don’t Know About Me” is Rolando Colla’s seventh feature. His credits include “Seven Days and Summer Games” (Toronto Film Festival), which was the official Swiss candidate for the 2012 Academy Awards and the winner of three Swiss Film Prizes including best film.

