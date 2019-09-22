×

FiGa Snags ‘Contactado,’ By The Team Behind San Sebastian Winner ‘Pelo Malo’ (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Emiliano's Most Recent Stories

View All
MARIANA-RONDÓN-MARITÉ-UGÁS
CREDIT: Inaki Pardo

Sandro Fiorin’s FiGa Films has picked up worldwide sales rights to “Contactado,” the upcoming feature by Sudaca Films’ Marité Ugás and Mariana Rondón, the duo behind San Sebastian 2013 Golden Shell winner, “Pelo Malo.”

The Sudaca partners are attending San Sebastian to pitch Rondón-helmed project “Zafari” at the 8th Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum.

Directed by Ugás, who co-wrote the script alongside Rondón, “Contactado” (“Contactee”) is at its final post-production stage, planned for a 2020’s first quarter release.

The film is set in Perú and focus on a false prophet, enticed by a young man who claims to be a follower into preaching again.

He is weary of reliving his past as a Contactee, the leader of a famous UFO cult. As vanity overcomes his fear, the ambitious young man turns the tables on him.

“Contactee” marks Sudaca Films follow-up to “Pelo Malo” (“Bad Hair”), a coming-of-age tale directed by Rondón, about a boy who explores his nascent homosexuality, which was one of Miami-based FiGa Films bestselling titles ever.

Related

“We are so happy to be collaborating with the same team behind ‘Pelo Malo,’ one our greatest successes. Both Marité Ugás and Mariana Rondón are a treasure for contemporary Latin American cinema. It’s an honor and a privilege to represent ‘Contactado’ worldwide,” Fiorin told Variety.

“With regard to ‘Pelo Malo,’ we return to issues such as helplessness and fear, no longer between the relationship of a child and his mother, but of an adult man, broken, persecuted for his acts of the past, his guilt before deceit and his superb,” Ugás said.

“’Contactee’ makes a more timely reflection on conflicts of faith, especially in societies like ours, where fundamentalism seems to be gaining groun,” she added.

Co-produced with DHF in Norway and Brazilian company Klaxon Cultura Audiovisual, “Contactee” is supported by DAFO Peruvian Film Institute, Ibermedia, Brasil’s Ancine and Norway’s Sørfond.

Sudaca Films brought “Contactee” as a project to the 2015 Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum in 2015.

With offices in Lima and Caracas, Sudaca Films was created by Rondón and Ugás, both directors and writers, who also alternate in the production role from project to project.

They started to write the script of “Zafari,” now in its third version, at the Rockefeller Foundation in Bellagio, Italy, in 2017. The definitive script version is scheduled to be ready by May.

“’Zafari’” is a fable seen through the eyes of a hippopotamus, where humans respond to their most basic instincts: hunger, desire, fear,” Rondón said.

“It takes place in today’s Caracas, a Caribbean paradise, with its intense sunshine and exuberant vegetation; but the grotesque reality and doubtful morality of its inhabitants starts to gain ground [moving the film]  towards black comedy.”

She added: “As the events develop, it is easy to see how human beings can return to their primitive state. Although my aim is to create a rigorous social portrait, everyday life takes over, giving the film the appearance of a dystopia.”

Brazil’s Klaxon is attached to co-produce, with both a financial and creative contribution; the financing structure  will be completed by mid-2020.

At San Sebastian, Rondón and Ugás aim to meet potential European co-producers, international agents and further Latin American partners.

The San Sebastian Festival’s 8th Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum runs Sept. 22-25.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • LargoAI

    LargoAI Wins Inaugural San Sebastian Zinemaldia & Technology Startup Challenge

    SAN SEBASTIAN  —  Swiss artificial intelligence and data analytics company LargoAI won Sunday’s first-ever San Sebastian Film Festival Zinemaldia & Technology Startup Challenge. LargoAI’s software provides data-driven filmmaking strategies, similar to those used by major VOD platforms which aggregate and often horde their own user-driven data. From early in the screenwriting process through development and [...]

  • MARIANA-RONDÓN-MARITÉ-UGÁS

    FiGa Snags 'Contactado,' By The Team Behind San Sebastian Winner 'Pelo Malo' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Sandro Fiorin’s FiGa Films has picked up worldwide sales rights to “Contactado,” the upcoming feature by Sudaca Films’ Marité Ugás and Mariana Rondón, the duo behind San Sebastian 2013 Golden Shell winner, “Pelo Malo.” The Sudaca partners are attending San Sebastian to pitch Rondón-helmed project “Zafari” at the 8th Europe-Latin American Co-production Forum. Directed by [...]

  • Brad Pitt stars in “Ad Astra”.

    'Ad Astra' Lifts Above Competition at International Box Office With $26 Million

    Though “Ad Astra” was overthrown by the Crawley family at the domestic box office, Brad Pitt’s astronaut drama reigned supreme at the international box office. Directed by James Gray, “Ad Astra” launched overseas with $26 million from 44 foreign markets. The $80 million sci-fi epic debuted in North America with $19.2 million, bringing global box [...]

  • hugh jackman tiff bad education

    Toronto's Biggest Deal Goes to HBO: A Sign of the Future? (Column)

    When it comes to how we’ll be watching movies — or, at least, watching serious dramas for adults — in the future, here are two stark and timely contradictory facts: 1. Last week, as the Toronto International Film Festival drew to a close, a deal that had been in the rumor stage for a while [...]

  • 'Talking About Trees' Helmer Suhaib Gasmelbari

    'Talking About Trees' Director Suhaib Gasmelbari Receives Variety MENA Award

    Suhaib Gasmelbari, whose Sudanese documentary “Talking About Trees” premiered in the Berlinale’s Panorama section, received the Variety Middle East and North Africa Region Talent Award Saturday at the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt from festival director Intishal Al Timimi. Variety critic Jay Weissberg, who selected the honoree, said that it is not usual that [...]

  • Josefina-Molina

    Josefina Molina: Still Battling After All These Years

    SAN SEBASTIAN  — She isn’t done yet. The battling character of Josefina Molina, winner of Spain’s 2019 National Cinematography Prize, was glimpsed in her acceptance speech at the San Sebastian Festival on Saturday. She used part to thank those who had given crucial help, such as, among women, editors Nieves Martin (1981’s “Función de Noche,” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad