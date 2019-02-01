×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

FiGa Films Sells ‘Fireflies’ to U.K., U.S. and France (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: FiGa Films

TLA Releasing has snared U.S. and U.K. rights while Optimale has acquired all French rights to Bani Khoshnoudi’s “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), from Sandro Fiorin’s sales and distribution company, FiGa Films.

“Some of the best Queer cinema right now is undoubtedly coming out of Central and South America, and ‘Fireflies’ is the perfect example of this,” said Adam Silver, TLA Releasing Manager – U.K. operations and acquisitions, who expects an international release for later this year.

“Apart from its social and political statements, ‘Fireflies’ is a strong film, and heralds the birth of a very talented female director whose personal story echoes the film,” said Optimale distribution head, Cyril Rota.

Optimale aims to slot the film into as many French film festivals as possible this year and for a theatrical release by the end of 2019 or early 2020, he added.

Written and directed by Khoshnoudi, an Iranian-born Mexico City resident, “Fireflies” follows a young gay Iranian who finds himself stranded in Vera Cruz, Mexico, after boarding the wrong cargo ship in Turkey. He has escaped persecution in Iran, but now faces a different set of challenges, including a new language, customs and relationships.

Related

The title “Fireflies” is inspired by a 1975 op-ed by the late Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini who described “the state of fascism and cultural resistance in Italy at the time, creating a metaphor for resistance as the disappearance of fireflies,” said Khoshnoudi.

“Fireflies” was Miami-based FiGa Films’ first acquisition on the eve of the 16th Morelia Film Festival last year where it had its world premiere.

It premiered at Rotterdam (IFFR) on Jan. 26 where it was well received, according to Fiorin. Screenings are also ongoing at Sweden’s Goteborg Film Festival, where it plays in competition.

“We hope to close a few more territories during Berlinale,” said Fiorin who recently picked up Brazilian docu “La Arrancada” (“On the Starting Line”), which will have its world premiere in the Berlinale’s Panorama section.

The France-Cuba-Brazil co-production is the first feature-length documentary by Aldemar Matias Jr. from Manaus, Brazil. Shot in Cuba, “La Arrancada” turns on Jenniffer, a young competitive runner who questions her career and life as a national athlete in Cuba, and her mother, a no-nonsense boss at a state-owned fumigation center.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Film

  • 'David Crosby: Remember My Name' Review:

    Sundance Film Review: 'David Crosby: Remember My Name'

    In “David Crosby: Remember My Name,” A.J. Eaton’s moving and elegiac rock-nostalgia documentary, David Crosby appears before us as an older and wiser hippie troubadour, his signature long locks and frontier mustache now white, his spirit chastened but still keyed to the muse of his holy boomer-rock self. In the movie, Crosby speaks with candor [...]

  • TLA Releasing Nets U.S. and U.K

    FiGa Films Sells ‘Fireflies’ to U.K., U.S. and France (EXCLUSIVE)

    TLA Releasing has snared U.S. and U.K. rights while Optimale has acquired all French rights to Bani Khoshnoudi’s “Fireflies” (“Luciernagas”), from Sandro Fiorin’s sales and distribution company, FiGa Films. “Some of the best Queer cinema right now is undoubtedly coming out of Central and South America, and ‘Fireflies’ is the perfect example of this,” said Adam Silver, [...]

  • Ellen Page'Flatliners' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    Ellen Page Slams Trump Administration's Anti-LGBTQ Policies in Emotional Speech: 'This Needs to F---ing Stop' (Watch)

    As the aftermath of the Jussie Smollett attack continues to unfold, Ellen Page gave an impassioned speech on “The Late Show” blasting President Trump and Vice President Mike Pence for their anti-LGBTQ policies and emphasizing how those policies affect the experiences of marginalized people. “Connect the dots, this is what happens,” she said, referring to [...]

  • Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Finds Way Out

    Sony’s ‘Escape Room’ Finds Way Out With Short Video App TikTok

    Hugely popular short video platform, TikTok has teamed with Sony Pictures Entertainment to promote the studio’s psychological thriller “Escape Room.” The film features six strangers who find themselves in circumstances beyond their control. They must use their wits to find and follow the clues, or die. Sony recreated settings from the film, including a shrinking [...]

  • Nicole Brending's 'Dollhouse' Wins Grand Jury

    Nicole Brending's 'Dollhouse' Wins Grand Jury Award at Slamdance

    Nicole Brending’s “Dollhouse: The Eradication of Female Subjectivity in American Popular Culture” has won the Narrative Feature Grand Jury prize and the Spirit of Slamdance award at the 25th Slamdance Film Festival. The film follows rise and fall of fictional child pop star Junie Spoons as her life story unfolds, as told by those who [...]

  • 'Third Wife' Director Ash Mayfair Joins

    'Third Wife' Director Ash Mayfair Joins SE Asia Fiction Film Lab

    Ash Mayfair, the Vietnamese director whose first film “The Third Wife” rocked the Toronto, San Sebastian and Chicago festivals last year, will join Myanmar’s The Maw Naing (“The Monk”) in going back to school. They are among five young talents who will take part in the third edition of Southeast Asia Fiction Film Lab (SEAFIC), [...]

  • Peppa Goes Viral Ahead of China's

    'Peppa' Goes Viral Ahead of China's Year of the Pig

    With a helping hand from e-commerce giant Alibaba, China has succumbed to Peppa Pig mania. And, following a recent agreement with STX, North American audiences will also get a taste of Chinese New Year swine fever. As the Chinese lunar new year of the pig approaches, there’s no way to escape Peppa. Shopping malls, grocery [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad