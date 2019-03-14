FiGa Films Nets Samuel Kishi Leopo’s ‘Los Lobos’ (EXCLUSIVE)

GUADALAJARA, Mexico — In keeping with its mandate to acquire films that explore present-day, topical issues, leading Latin American sales agency FiGa Films has snagged all worldwide rights to Samuel Kishi Leopo’s immigrant drama “Los Lobos.”

“It’s a privilege to continue our collaboration with Mr. Kishi Leopo,” said FiGa’s Sandro Fiorin. “We worked together on his first feature “Somos Mari Pepa” [“We Are Mari Pepa”] and his new one is just as fresh and heartfelt,” he noted.

Inspired by Kishi Leopo’s own childhood memories of coming to the U.S. with his young mother and brother under the pretext of visiting Disneyland, “Los Lobos” turns on two brothers, ages five and seven, who are taken to New Mexico by their mother. Left at home while their mother works, the pair look out from a window onto a world inhabited by Latino and Asian immigrants. Seeing them alone most of the day, an old Chinese couple takes them under their wing.

Shot in English, Spanish and Chinese in Guadalajara and Albuquerque, New Mexico, “Los Lobos” is now in post and plans for a world premiere are forthcoming, according to Fiorin, who said he saw a rough cut a few weeks ago and was captivated by Kisha Leopo’s new project.

“Samuel is a treasure, a complete artist; ‘Los Lobos’ has that unique Mexican soul that is irresistible,” he said.

“We know that ‘Los Lobos’ is in good hands because FiGa has a unique sensibility to recognize the talent of Mexican creators and Sandro has been a great friend of our director, Samuel Kishi, since his collaboration in ‘Somos Mari Pepa,’” said producer Inna Payan, of Animal de Luz Films.

“We trust that “Los Lobos” will resonate among audiences from different latitudes because it shows, from the perspective of two children, the adaptation process of a Mexican family in an unknown country, and at the same time observes the emotional displacement experienced by Latino newcomers in the United States,” she added.

Founded by Payan in 2011, Animal de Luz’s credits include immigrant drama “La Jaula de Oro,” co-produced with Machete Prods.; Everardo Gonzalez’s harrowing documentary “La Libertad del Diablo”; and Beatriz Sanchis’ “Todos Estan Muertos.”