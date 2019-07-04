×

Director Felipe Ríos on Karlovy Vary Competition Film ‘The Man of the Future’

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Man of the Future
CREDIT: Quijote Films

Chilean filmmaker Felipe Ríos’ “The Man of the Future” holds the unique distinction of being the only film from his country to participate in the main competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where it world premiered on Wednesday evening.

Set on the highways of the the seemingly endless ranges of Chile’s southern Andes, Ríos’ road film tracks an estranged father and daughter who end up on the same lonely road south, he a truckdriver and she a hitchhiker in separate rigs.

The unplanned encounter offers the opportunity of reconciliation, and possibly a path to a shared future. The minimalist film set in anything-but minimal surroundings also proved a chance for Ríos to face his own troubled relationship with his father.

“The Man of the Future” is produced by Chile’s Quijote Films and co-producers Sagrado Cine and La Unión de los Ríos. Celebrated Argentine filmmaker Alejandro Fadel, a two-time Cannes participant with 2012’s “The Wild Ones” and last year’s “Murder Me, Monster,” co-wrote the screenplay.

It stars Chilean TV star Antonia Giesen (“Río Oscuro”), Pablo Larraín regular José Soza (“The Club,” “Neruda”) and Argentine rising star on both sides of the camera María Alche, who wrote and directed last year’s Locarno and San Sebastian standout “Familia Sumergida.”

Ríos talked with Variety ahead of Karlovy Vary about writing with Fadel, his relationship to the story and who the real “Man of the Future” is.

This is the first Chilean film to screen in the main competition at Karlovy Vary. How did that come about?

It’s a great honor to be able to premiere the film in a festival as important and lively as Karlovy Vary. Not only because it is the first time that Chile has a film in the official competition, but also because it is the result of a very long process. Being able to share the material for the first time with the public after so long is very comforting for me. I have a lot of anxiety before seeing how viewers react. For me, to screen the material with the public is, in a way, to return to the origins of the project, to its premise, which is to travel, and feel the emotions of another.

Can you talk about the screenwriting process with Alejandro Fadel? Where did the story come from?

Alexandro was key to the writing process. He had a very different way of approaching the story. From the beginning he wanted to center the story around Elena, who was a secondary character at first. He always had a lot of respect for my creation space, but at the same time he always maintained a strong point of view, and that constant debate helped me find an appropriate way to express the emotions I wanted to communicate. I think Fadel’s work in writing and filming, and lead actress Antonia Giesen on set, helped me to be able to connect with the feminine side of the story, which in my opinion is the most interesting part of the film.

Michelsen is a man who belongs to a world of the past that is disappearing around him, so why did you choose the film’s title?

For me it is very important to be able to capture spaces, characters, customs and looks of a world that is endangered, such as Patagonia. I think that those men and women who live in such an isolated world can often lack the tools to express their emotions, perhaps because of the presence of a silence so deep that sometimes it’s preferable not to speak. I connected lot with that way of relating, even though I’m from the city and am part of a supposedly hyperconnected world. I find myself unable to connect emotionally with others in a sincere way. I think we are in a world where one tends to focus on individualism and dodge real human relationships. Elena shows a tremendous valor in facing her father who she hasn’t seen for years and try to heal old wounds. To me, she is the man of the future.

The Man of the Future

This is your first feature film. How did you find the process?

First, I let myself fall in love with environments that inspired me. I listened to the few words of silent people and felt the temperature of a cold and distant place. But as time went on, I realized that was just the context for telling something that I had inside, which was my relationship with my father. I used my biography, pains that I’ve had since childhood, and I realized that that world that created me was the right setting to express my emotions. For me, art becomes a kind of therapy, a medicine. For a long time, I thought I was writing about a trucker in Patagonia. It was a revelation when I realized that the story I had in my hands was about my relationship with my father.

This film is very Chilean in its language, look and characters, but the themes it addresses are completely universal. What is its intended audience?

I find it wonderful that such a remote and particular place can be the context to talk about how important and difficult it is to forgive. I felt a great need to capture the essence of that place and to be able to make the viewer travel on those southern routes, but without neglecting the most important part for me, which is to be able to empathize about something nobody can escape, which is the relationship between parents and children, and the ability to close wounds that often come from early childhood.

Popular on Variety

  • They Live John Carpenter Anniversary

    Horror Legend John Carpenter On Surviving Hollywood As a 'Low Rent' Director

  • Spider-Man interview

    'Spider-Man' Cast Answers: Who's the Worst at Memorizing Lines?

  • Jacob-and-Zach

    Meet Marvel's First Openly Trans Actor Zach Barack

  • Toy Story 4 Forky Spork

    Why 'Toy Story 4' Character Forky Wasn't Named Sporky

  • Schitt's Creek Wigs

    'Schitt's Creek's' Catherine O'Hara Takes Us Inside Moira Rose's Wig Collection

  • Dwyane Wade Variety Studio, Presented by

    Dwyane Wade On Supporting His Son at Pride: 'This is My Job As a Father'

  • Variety Power of Pride

    'Pose' Cast Explains Why Pride is Important in 2019

  • Behind the Scenes of Variety's Power

    Behind the Scenes at Variety's Power of Pride Cover Shoot

  • Janet Mock: Netflix Deal is a

    Janet Mock on Netflix Deal: 'I Never Thought That I Would Be Embraced'

  • A Night in the Writer's Room

    Comedy Showrunners on the Impact of the WGA Staffing Boost

More Film

  • Riza Aziz Riza Aziz at Malaysian

    'Wolf of Wall Street' Producer Riza Aziz Arrested on Money Laundering Charges

    Riza Aziz, producer of “The Wolf of Wall Street,” was arrested Thursday in Malaysia in connection with the looting of a massive investment fund set up by his step father and former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Najib Razak. Aziz was picked up by Malaysia’s Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) around midday local time. He was released shortly [...]

  • The-Jarariju-Sisters

    Jorge Cadena on Karlovy Vary EFP Future Frames’ ‘The Jarariju Sisters’

    Following a Generation 14Plus jury special mention at its Berlinale premiere and a string of successful festival screenings since, Colombian-born and Swiss-trained filmmaker Jorge Cadena’s “The Jarariju Sisters” participated as part of this year’s European Film Promotion Future Frames section at Karlovy Vary. Occupying a space somewhere between fiction and documentary, the film tells the [...]

  • The Man of the Future

    Director Felipe Ríos on Karlovy Vary Competition Film ‘The Man of the Future’

    Chilean filmmaker Felipe Ríos’ “The Man of the Future” holds the unique distinction of being the only film from his country to participate in the main competition at Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where it world premiered on Wednesday evening. Set on the highways of the the seemingly endless ranges of Chile’s southern Andes, Ríos’ road [...]

  • BiFan festival director Shin Chul

    BiFan Boss Shin Chul Wants to Reinvent Film Festivals for the Digital Era

    With credits including “My Sassy Girl” and “Lies,” Shin Chul is one of Korea’s most successful film producers. Recently put in charge of the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, Shin readily volunteers the information that he doesn’t much like festivals. Yet Shin’s shy, Otaku-like character may be exactly what Bifan needs as it adapts and [...]

  • Park Hae-il, Jeon Misun, Song Kang-ho'The

    What is Killing Korea’s Entertainment Talent?

    Singer-songwriter, JK Kim Dong-uk recently released a new single “Stay,” which delivered a message to people considering suicide. In an interview with local media, Kim said he had witnessed colleagues’ battles with depression. The song was unfortunately timely. This week’s apparently self-inflicted death of actress Jeon Mi-seon has further raised the alarm about the mental [...]

  • MoviePass app

    MoviePass Suspends Service Citing Technical Problems, Plans to Recapitalize Company

    Starting July 4, MoviePass will be out of commission for the next several weeks — at least — with the struggling theater-subscription service provider saying it needs to fix technical issues and finish work on a new version of its app. There was also a hint that the money-losing MoviePass business is running low on [...]

  • Julianne Moore On Her Passion for

    Julianne Moore on Her Passion for Story, the Power of Empathy

    Oscar winner Julianne Moore praised the power of film to promote empathy and warned against the danger of history repeating itself Saturday at the Karlovy Vary Film Festival, where she was promoting her latest film, “After the Wedding,” alongside the film’s director, her husband Bart Freundlich, and co-star Billy Crudup. Moore received the festival’s Crystal [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad