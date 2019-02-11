×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Eugenio Caballero and Alice Rohrwacher Join Doha Film Institute’s Qumra Lineup

By
Nick Vivarelli

International Correspondent

Nick's Most Recent Stories

View All
Production designer Eugenio Caballero takes part in a press conference of the film 'Roma', in Mexico City, Mexico, 14 September 2018. The film by Alfonso Cuaron will represent Mexico in the upcoming edition of the Academy Awards and Goya awards according to the Mexican Academy of the Arts and Cinematographic Sciences (AMACC).'Roma' press conference in Mexico City - 14 Sep 2018
CREDIT: SASHENKA GUTIERREZ/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The Doha Film Institute has added Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero and Italian director Alice Rohrwacher to the lineup of top talents who will hold master classes and act as mentors during its Qumra event which blends creative workshop and festival elements.

They join previously announced prominent directors Agnès Varda, Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Pawel Pawlikowski as Qumra 2019 Masters. Caballero won an Oscar for “Pan’s Labyrinth,” and is nominated this year for Alfonso Cuaron’s “Roma.” Rohrwacher has won prizes in Cannes with “The Wonders” and “Happy as Lazzaro.” 

Caballero will be the first production designer to attend the event.

Qumra, which is an Arab word believed to be the origin of the word “camera,” is dedicated to supporting and shepherding first and second works by Arab directors. The mentors, through one-on-one meetings and master classes, will nurture the talent attached to 36 projects from 19 countries that are in development or post-production.

Director and producer teams in Doha will meet over 100 industry experts, including reps from most major festivals. Projects in development will take part in group and individual sessions in script consulting, marketing and co-production advice, along with individual matchmaking. Projects in post-production are presented in a series of closed rough-cut and picture lock screenings for leading festival programmers, broadcasters, market representatives, sales agents and distributors.  

The event’s fifth edition runs March 15-20 in Doha.

Popular on Variety

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

More Film

  • Production designer Eugenio Caballero takes part

    Eugenio Caballero and Alice Rohrwacher Join Doha Film Institute's Qumra Lineup

    The Doha Film Institute has added Oscar-winning production designer Eugenio Caballero and Italian director Alice Rohrwacher to the lineup of top talents who will hold master classes and act as mentors during its Qumra event which blends creative workshop and festival elements. They join previously announced prominent directors Agnès Varda, Kiyoshi Kurosawa and Pawel Pawlikowski [...]

  • Paco Leon, Ana R. Costa Talk

    Berlin’s Drama Series Days: Paco Leon, Ana R. Costa Talk ‘Arde Madrid’

    BERLIN — When Variety conducted the following interview, “Arde Madrid” was a Movistar + Original Series which was sparking good word of mouth from sneak peak screenings over the summer in Madrid. Since then, it has gone on to world premiere to acclaim at the San Sebastián Festival, be renewed for a second season, become [...]

  • Rémi Bezançon's 'The Mystery of Henri

    Rémi Bezançon's 'The Mystery of Henri Pick' Proves a Hot Seller for Gaumont (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gaumont has closed key deals on Rémi Bezançon’s “The Mystery of Henri Pick,” which is having its market premiere at the European Film Market. The mystery-comedy, which is headlined by French stars Fabrice Luchini and Camille Cottin, was produced by Mandarin Production, the company behind Francois Ozon’s Berlinale competition film “By the Grace of God.” [...]

  • Agnieszka Holland Heads Guest List at

    Agnieszka Holland Heads Guest List at Polish Party in Berlin

    Radoslaw Smigulski (right), general director of the Polish Film Institute, hosted Friday’s Polish Party at Berlin’s Ewerk, where the guests included Agnieszka Holland (left), director of Berlin competition film “Mr. Jones,” and European Film Academy chairwoman. Among the guests were filmmakers Sergei Loznitsa and Olga Chajdas, Antoine le Bos, founder of Groupe Ouest, Philip Ilienko, [...]

  • Carlo ChatrianLocarno International Film Festival programme

    Incoming Berlin Artistic Director to Bring Over His Locarno Team (EXCLUSIVE)

    Carlo Chatrian, the incoming artistic director of the Berlin Film Festival, is bringing the core of his Locarno fest programming team with him when he takes up his new post in the German capital in June, Variety has learned. Set to be part of Chatrian’s Berlinale team are the Locarno Film Festival’s outgoing head of [...]

  • FICG TV, Filmarket Hub Announce Participating

    Inaugural FICG TV Pitchbox Announces Project Participants (EXCLUSIVE)

    The eight selected projects set to participate in this year’s inaugural edition of the FICG TV Pitchbox, have been announced by the event’s organizers, Filmarket Hub. In timing and location, part of Mexico’s Guadalajara Festival, the event has the potential to become an important pit-stop in Latin America’s already vibrant circuit of TV events. Chile [...]

  • mk2 Scores Major Deals Across Its

    mk2 Scores Major Deals Across Its EFM Slate (EXCLUSIVE)

    mk2 films has scored major sales across its slate, including on Céline Sciamma’s female-driven period drama “Portrait of a Lady on Fire,” an 18th century-set drama that is expected to premiere in Cannes. Other sales standouts on mK2’s slate include “Arab Blues,” “Varda by Agnes” and “The Whistlers.” “Portrait of a Lady on Fire” marks [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad