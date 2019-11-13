’The Irishman’s’ Gaston Pavlovich, Endemol Shine Boomdog Ink Production Pact (EXCLUSIVE)

“The Irishman” producer Gaston Pavlovich and his Mexico City-based production company Fabrica de Cine have inked an overall development and production deal with Endemol Shine Boomdog, the Mexican outpost of Endemol Shine North America.

News comes as “The Irishman” opens the Los Cabos Int’l Film Festival on Wednesday, Nov. 13. The Martin Scorsese Netflix-backed drama starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Joe Pesci also marks its Latin American premiere at the festival.

Per the deal, the companies will develop and produce scripted TV drama series aimed at both Spanish and English-language auds.

The first project Fabrica de Cine and Endemol Shine Boomdog are developing together turns on the complete story of Antonieta Rivas Mercado – arts patron, pioneering writer and women’s rights activist – and the fascinating and turbulent times of early century Mexico.

Fabrica de Cine has been developing the series for roughly two years. Pavlovich first announced his intention to produce high-end TV content at Los Cabos in 2017. “We discovered more letters written by her, and about her as well as diaries, which we are using to inform the series,” said Pavlovich. He estimates that “Antonieta” will run between seven to 13 episodes, subject to agreement with Endemol Shine Boomdog. “It will be shot in the original language: 65% in Spanish and the rest in English and French,” he said.

“Gaston is one of the leading film producers in the world today and we are thrilled that he’s bringing his cinematic vision to join us in producing dramatic television series,” said Endemol Shine Boomdog CEO, Alejandro Rincon who said they had been in talks for at least the past six months. “We’ve admired each other’s work for some time now,” he told Variety.

“I’ve long admired the position Endemol Shine Boomdog has earned on the world stage,” stated Pavlovich. “Their passion in reaching the international viewer is remarkable, and one that coincides with my vision of taking the most powerful stories to as wide a global audience as possible. It is an honor to feel their confidence in me,” he added.

The two-year-old company has continued to ramp up its programming production, both scripted and unscripted, in a bid to meet the insatiable demand for premium content worldwide. The growing presence of giant streaming services in Latin America, led by Netflix, has fueled premium content production in the region.

To that end, Endemol Shine Boomdog has also signed overall deals with actress Kate del Castillo (“La Reina del Sur”), who agreed to develop, produce and star in original scripted and unscripted series with the studio, and with award-winning producer Marie Leguizamo (“La Voz Kids”) to produce unscripted series in English and Spanish.

“The Irishman” is the second time Pavlovich has collaborated with Scorsese, following the Oscar-nominated “Silence,” starring Liam Neeson, Andrew Garfield and Adam Driver, which he also produced. Oscar buzz is swirling even more intensely for the 3.5-hour mob drama.

His other film credits include “The Professor and the Madman,” toplined by Mel Gibson and Sean Penn, Jennifer Morrison’s directorial debut “Sun Dogs,” and Tom Hanks starrer “Hologram for the King.”

Fabrica de Cine is currently in development with Netflix on a remake of “Harvey,” the 1950 classic starring Jimmy Stewart. Slated to shoot in April or May is “Bonita,” the Mexican remake of Amy Schumer’s “I Feel Pretty,” starring stand-up Mexican comedian Michelle Rodriguez. “She’s Mexico’s very own Amy Schumer,” said Pavlovich who added that Fabrica de Cine has several U.S. projects in the pipeline.