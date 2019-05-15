Emma Roberts’ Sci-Fi Thriller ‘Paradise Hills’ Sold to Samuel Goldwyn (EXCLUSIVE)

Samuel Goldwyn Films has acquired North American rights to science-fiction thriller “Paradise Hills,” starring Emma Roberts, Milla Jovovich, Danielle Macdonald and Awkwafina, Variety has learned exclusively.

Alice Waddington directed “Paradise Hills,” which debuted at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. Jeremy Irvine, Arnaud Valois, and Eiza Gonzalez also star.

The story is set on an isolated island, where Roberts’ character wakes up and finds herself at Paradise Hills, a facility where high-class families send their daughters to become perfect versions of themselves. The facility is run by the mysterious Duchess, portrayed by Jovovich, and offers calibrated treatments including etiquette classes, vocal lessons, beauty treatments, gymnastics, and restricted diets in order to resolve all physical and emotional shortcomings within two months.

Roberts’ character finds solace and friendship in other Paradise Hills residents — played by Macdonald, Awkwafina and Gonzalez — and soon realizes that lurking behind all this beauty is a sinister secret.

Related Awkwafina to Receive Maui Film Festival Shining Star Award Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

The film was produced by Adrián Guerra and Núria Valls. The deal was negotiated by Peter Goldwyn on behalf of Samuel Goldwyn Films with CAA on behalf of the filmmakers. Lionsgate International represents international rights.

“From an all-star cast to a beautifully shot film, ‘Paradise Hills’ is a sci-fi thriller that intrigues the viewer and inspires the imagination,” Goldwyn said.