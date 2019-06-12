×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Doc & Film Grabs Global Rights to Aurélien Froment’s ‘Josep’

By

Emilio's Most Recent Stories

View All
Josep
CREDIT: Doc & Film International

ANNECY– Paris-based sales agent Doc & Film International has picked up international rights to Aurélien Froment’s feature debut “Josep,” which was presented during a packed WIP session at the Annecy Festival on Tuesday.

The feature is an emotional and beautifully crafted portrait of Josep Bartolí, the Catalan illustrator, soldier, Hollywood stage designer, and painter who fought in the Spanish Civil War and fled to Mexico after escaping from a concentration camp. In the U.S. he was part of the influential 10th Street artists group, which included luminaries like Willem de Kooning and Jackson Pollock. After landing on Senator Joseph McCarthy’s blacklist during his tenure in Hollywood, Bartolí was forced to flee to Mexico. He died in New York at the age of 85, leaving a noteworthy and yet poorly recognized artistic legacy.

Bartolí’s amazing life journey inspired the film, a veritable love-story and homage to a passion for drawing. “Picking up ‘Josep’ was a natural decision,” said Daniela Elstner at Doc & Film.

Related

“‘Josep’ is a film about the act of drawing, its meaning and its imperative necessity. At a time where everyone is overwhelmed by so many images, we believe in its political message, in Aurel’s poetic vision, and also in the incredible team working with him.”

Elstner expressed confidence about the wide-ranging appeal of “Josep.” “Bartolí’s story is universal and timeless: we will always need sincere artists able to challenge us through their drawings, to offer us new perspectives to debate,” she said. “Just like Bartolí, Aurel comes from this space where drawing is a commitment. Such similarities between the two of them makes this project very special to us.”

“Josep” is produced by Serge Lalou and Anne-Marie Luccioni’s Les Films d’Ici Méditerranée, in co-production with Les Films du Poisson Rouge, In Efecto, Tchack, Belgium’s Lunanime and Promenons-nous dans les bois and Barcelona-based B-Water Studio. Spanish singer Silvia Pérez Cruz (“A Twelve Years Night,” “The Fury of a Patient Man”) will compose the film’s soundtrack. Script is penned by Jean-Louis Milesi (“Where the Heart is,” “Lino”), a frequent collaborator of French auteur Robert Guediguian.

Froment explained that the film will have two main segments, “a contemporary one and another, memories-based one. The first one offers a more ‘classic’ approach on animation. The memories-driven part is much more based on drawings.”

Josep
CREDIT: Doc & Film International

He continued: “Drawings are what I do. What Josep did. We are graphic artists. Drawing artists. We try to transcribe movement into a non-movement picture. We try to capture real action and to summarize it in just one drawing. This is what I try to explore in this part of the movie, as if we would invite the viewers to watch the illustrator’s work over his shoulder… plugged in to his own imagination.”

At the WIP session, Froment described the process behind several scenes still in the conceptual stage, from the decoupage to the incorporation of color and animation. He said he created reference drawings for the animation studios with low-quality paper, charcoal, pencils and old brushes soaked in dirty water, to evocative effect.

“Josep” is slated for release in the second half of 2020. It will be released in France via Sophie Du Lac Distribution.

French, English, Catalan and Spanish will be spoken in the film, whose voice casting includes Sergi López, Philippe Nahon and François Morel. Pérez Cruz will also voice three characters, including Frida Kahlo, Bartolí’s lover during his time in Mexico.

At Annecy’s WIP session, Cruz sang a segment of a poem by Spanish poet Miguel Hernández (“War”) included in the film, which was received with applause.

Aurelien Froment
CREDIT: Doc & Film International

More Actors on Actors:

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Richard Madden Amy Adams Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Amy Adams & Richard Madden (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell &

    Actors on Actors: Sam Rockwell & Renée Zellweger (Full Video)

  • Renee Zellweger

    Sam Rockwell watched Renée Zellweger in 'Chicago' While Studying Bob Fosse

  • Sam Rockwell Renee Zellweger Variety Actors

    Sam Rockwell Brought a Lab Coat and Needle to Audition for 'ER'

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

More Film

  • Josep

    Doc & Film Grabs Global Rights to Aurélien Froment’s ‘Josep’

    ANNECY– Paris-based sales agent Doc & Film International has picked up international rights to Aurélien Froment’s feature debut “Josep,” which was presented during a packed WIP session at the Annecy Festival on Tuesday. The feature is an emotional and beautifully crafted portrait of Josep Bartolí, the Catalan illustrator, soldier, Hollywood stage designer, and painter who [...]

  • Loving Vincent Animation Oscars

    Backed By 30% Cash Rebate, Critical Acclaim, Polish Animation on the Rise

    Bolstered by their country’s recently introduced 30% cash rebate and critical acclaim for animated features “Loving Vincent” and “Another Day of Life,” Polish animators have high hopes for their growing industry as they arrive at the Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival this week. With more than 30 animation studios active across the country, and a [...]

  • Head Count

    Film Review: 'Head Count'

    While most horror movies settle for the usual slasher thrills, recent indie breakouts like “It Follows” and “Hereditary” have reminded that there are few things more pleasurably creepy than outré psychological horror in a credibly ordinary setting. Elle Callahan’s directorial debut feature “Head Count” is another intriguing mindbender in which 10 collegiate types find themselves [...]

  • Gobelins-and-Netflix

    Netflix, France’s Gobelins Announce Two Global Animation Initiatives at Annecy

    ANNECY, France — Announced at this year’s Annecy Intl. Animation Film Festival, the Paris-based Gobelins School of Images and Netflix have partnered on a pair of initiatives intended to foster greater equality in animation opportunities available to students. 2019 Gobelins graduate Claire Matz has been selected as the recipient of the first Netflix Animation Fellowship, [...]

  • Magic Light Rolls Out Bullish Pre-Sales

    Magic Light Rolls Out Bullish Pre-Sales on ‘The Snail and the Whale’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    ANNECY  —  At Annecy to talk audiences through “Zog,” the latest in a line of hugely popular of painstakingly crafted half-hour films for the BBC and ZDF whose lineage stretches back through “Revolting Rhymes” to the “The Gruffalo,” London-based Magic Light Pictures has confirmed a swathe of sales on its upcoming half-hour, “The Snail and [...]

  • Japanese animated film project "Inu-Oh" to

    Annecy Winner Masaaki Yuasa Unveils 'Inu-Oh' as Next Project (EXCLUSIVE)

    Previous Annecy Cristal-winner Masaaki Yuasa is set to direct an animated musical fantasy film based on the life of a 14th century Japanese playwright and theater performer. His “Inu-Oh” is being introduced at Annecy’s MIFA market this week and is intended to be completed in 2021. The film is adapted from the novel “Tales of [...]

  • Tally-Molly

    Annecy: ’Tally Molly,’ ‘Ballad,’ ‘Yorudan’ Set For Mifa’s Animation! Focus

    ANNECY, France – Three projects created and produced by young Latin American talent, Nadia Ronquillo and Bernardita Ojeda’s ‘Tally Molly,’ Arturo and Roy Ambriz’ “La balada del Fénix” and “Distrito Yorudan” will be pitched on June 12 at Annecy’s Mifa, brought onto the market by Animation!, the Ventana Sur animation forum. A 7-minute 26 episode [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad