×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Diego Maradona’ Director Asif Kapadia Talks About His Cannes Doc

By

Kathy's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Alfredo Capozzi

Global sports icon and lauded soccer player Diego Maradona’s dramatic life intrigued Oscar and BAFTA winner director Asif Kapadia (“Amy,” “Senna”) while he was still in film school. “It had an incredibly strong backstory and extremes of good and dark,” he recalls. Fast-forward to more than 20 years later as his feature documentary, “Diego Maradona” (produced by James Gay-Rees and Paul Martin), premieres at the Cannes Film Festival (Out of Competition). The documentary follows Maradona’s stint on a Naples team, as the charismatic star came into his own and mixed with a streetwise crowd. Kapadia previously won a Cinefondation award for his short “The Sheep Thief,” and premiered “Amy” at the festival. Prior to unspooling, HBO secured U.S. rights to the documentary and plans a theatrical run.

You’ve had a lot of experience working with archival materials. What is your process when culling down a 500-hundred-hour archive?

Related

I’m the master of making it as difficult as possible for myself. His agent had the idea to make a film about Diego Maradona in the early 1980s and he hired two cameramen to follow him from Argentina to Spain and Barcelona and then to Naples. The 500 hours is just the personal footage. There are thousands of hours in news and archival footage. And each match was two hours: the process is of elimination. You look at the footage, study it and ask: where’s the drama? Where’s the story? What’s vital? What’s repetitive? That’s the fun and challenge of the process. What pushes the story forward? You have to make tough choices. You can’t put everything in when you’re covering someone who has led such a long and “rich” life.

What about “Diego Maradona” builds on what you’ve done before and what’s different?

Sadly and tragically [Ayrton] Senna and Amy Winehouse died young. What we’ve got here is a man who is still going and doing things. One of the challenges was where does the story end? I’m telling a story that happened 30 years ago in Naples. The archive may be saying one thing, the people around him are saying another thing and you meet Diego, and he says the absolute opposite. It’s his life and his story, but it doesn’t match what others are saying. And that’s all part of the challenge. I wanted to do a film which pushed me into a different direction. I didn’t want to keep repeating myself.

How did you approach the documentary stylistically?

There are no talking heads: I wanted to make it feel dramatic and exciting and make it feel like you’re there. The score, sound and energy of it: the idea is to take you to some place you’ve not been. I do interview Maradona but the way it’s constructed, you only hear his voice, very much of the style of “Amy.” Certain parts of his life are similar to Ayrton Senna’s in that he was a Latin American hero; other parts are similar to “Amy” because he had issues of addiction. But it’s also about growing up and getting older, family and other issues, which are far more complex and less simple and less black-and-white in a way.

What are you looking forward to the most at Cannes?

I have a pass and when everyone’s left, and I’ve finished my work, I watch as many movies as I can. To be in the Lumiere cinema somewhere way in the top, seeing a great movie for the first time with an audience and knowing that this is one of the greats of cinema, that’s the purest joy. I’m a film lover and that’s what I love most. I know a lot of people who go to Cannes every year and never watch a movie. I’m not that guy.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • 'Maradona' Director Asif Kapadia Talks About

    'Diego Maradona' Director Asif Kapadia Talks About His Cannes Doc

    Global sports icon and lauded soccer player Diego Maradona’s dramatic life intrigued Oscar and BAFTA winner director Asif Kapadia (“Amy,” “Senna”) while he was still in film school. “It had an incredibly strong backstory and extremes of good and dark,” he recalls. Fast-forward to more than 20 years later as his feature documentary, “Diego Maradona” [...]

  • the long walk

    Stephen King's 'The Long Walk' Film Taps 'Scary Stories to Tell' Director

    New Line has tapped André Øvredal to direct the feature adaptation of Stephen King’s dystopian thriller “The Long Walk.” Øvredal’s credits include mystery thriller “The Autopsy of Jane Doe” and the upcoming horror film “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark,” co-written and produced by Guillermo del Toro and releasing on Aug. 9. James Vanderbilt [...]

  • Central Partnership Inks Multiple Deals on

    Cannes: Central Partnership Inks Multiple Deals on 'Billion' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Russia’s Central Partnership has closed several territory sales on Roman Prygunov’s comedy crime thriller “Billion.” Central Partnership has sold the movie to China (Jetsen Huashi Media), Turkey (ATV), France and French-speaking territories (Trade Media), Bulgaria (A Plus Film) and Baltics (GPI). Related Mip Founder Bernard Chevry Dies at 96 Selena Gomez and Bill Murray at [...]

  • Cannes: Four Polish Female Directors Embark

    Cannes: Four Polish Female Directors Embark on 'Erotica 2022' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Four Polish female filmmakers have partnered with four top female Polish authors on film project “Erotica 2022.” The producer Marta Lewandowska is in Cannes seeking financing. The pic, set in the near future in Poland, is composed of four stories about women’s issues, loosely connected, and all with an erotic element. Related Mip Founder Bernard [...]

  • Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

    Cannes Film Review: Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood'

    It has been 25 years to the day since Quentin Tarantino’s “Pulp Fiction” premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, crystalizing a cinema revolution, and we have never looked back. Yet here’s one more QT anniversary, a bit less monumental but, in its way, as meaningful: It has been 10 years since the premiere of “Inglourious [...]

  • Quentin Tarantino's 'Once Upon a Time

    Quentin Tarantino, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' Score Six-Minute Standing Ovation at Cannes

    Twenty five years after Quentin Tarantino took Cannes by storm with “Pulp Fiction,” the maverick director returned with “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” receiving a six-minute standing ovation at Tuesday’s glittering premiere. It’s one of the longest such receptions at this year’s festival, which has been building up to the moment when Brad Pitt [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad