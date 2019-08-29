Diane Keaton, Jeremy Irons to Star in ‘Love, Weddings and Other Disasters’

Diane Keaton and Jeremy Irons are set to star in the independent romantic comedy “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” with Dennis Dugan directing from his own script.

Fortitude will introduce “Love, Weddings and Other Disasters” to buyers at the upcoming Toronto Film Festival.

The female-driven, multi-story rom-com follows the people who work to create the perfect wedding day for the spouses-to-be even as their own relationships are outlandish and imperfect.

Diego Boneta, Dnce guitarist JinJoo Lee, Jesse McCartney and Veronica Ferres will also appear in the film.

“Love” is Dugan’s first independent feature. His directing credits include “Happy Gilmore,” “Just Go With It,” “Big Daddy’ and the two “Grown Ups” titles with combined worldwide box office revenues topping $2 billion. Fully financed by Align, filming will begin Sept. 16 in Boston.

Producers are Nadine de Barros of Fortitude, Mike Rachmill, Dan Reardon, Adrian Politowski and Martin Metz. Lisa Wolofsky, Frank Buchs, Al Munteanu and Santosh Govindaraju will executive produce. Gersh and Endeavor Content are handling U.S. rights.

“It is an honor to bring to TIFF the first indie comedy by such a talented and highly commercial director like Dennis,” said de Barros.

Keaton was last seen in “Book Club” and “Poms.” Irons starred in “Red Sparrow.” Dugan is represented by The Gersh Agency and Sloane, Offer, Weber & Dern.