Cutting Edge, Endurance Partner on Angelina Jolie’s ‘Come Away’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Angelina Jolie The Kept
CREDIT: Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Cutting Edge Group has signed a slate financing deal with Steve Richards’ Endurance Media for music rights on Endurance’s next three films, starting with Angelina Jolie’s “Come Away.”

The film, which also stars David Oyelowo, is a prequel story. It’s set before Alice went to Wonderland, and before Peter became Pan, with a brother and sister who live an idyllic childhood with parents Jack and Rose (Oyelowo and Jolie) and older brother David. Fate turns their games of tea parties, pirates and lost boys upside down, setting the stage for their iconic journeys into Wonderland and Neverland.

CEG has previously worked with Richards in his role as co-president at Silver Pictures and as executive producer on “Non-Stop,” “Unknown,” “The Losers” and “Orphan.” The partnership, unveiled at the Berlin Film Festival, involves CEG providing music services including music supervision, song clearances, score supervision and other music admin services and acquiring the music publishing rights of the film.

Phillip Moross, CEO of Cutting Edge, said, “After having a successful prior relationship, I’m pleased to work again with Endurance Media, and of course the company’s principal Steve Richards. For the last 10 years, the films Steve has created have been a blessing and are high quality movies, which is what the market wants.”

