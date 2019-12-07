×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Poland’s Oscar Entry ‘Corpus Christi’ Scores at Home and in International Markets

By
Leo Barraclough

Senior International Correspondent

Leo's Most Recent Stories

View All

Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi,” Poland’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, has become an arthouse hit at the local box office. The film has also become an international sales success with the number of territories sold rising to 45.

The film, which world premiered as part of Venice Days and made its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, has grossed 26 million PLN ($6.66 million) from 1.36 admissions in Poland, making it the top arthouse drama of the year. The pic was in the top 10 for seven weeks, and is now in 11th place, playing on 60 screens.

Last year, Pawel Pawlikowski’s “Cold War” grossed 17.3 million PLN ($4.48 million) from 931,000 admissions; after the film’s re-release following its three Oscar nominations its Polish gross rose to $4.87 million.

Only around three Polish films a year reach the 1.5 million admissions mark, but these tends to be comedies, action films and epic war movies.

Among recent additions to the ranks of the film’s international distributors are Arsenal (Germany), Alto Media (South Korea), Just Wanted (Italy), Trianon (Greece), Bioparadis (Iceland), ART Corp (Belarus), Bad Unicorn (Romania), Kino Bize (Latvia), and Polyfilm (Austria). Film Movement holds North American rights, and is releasing the film on April 22. Jan Naszewski’s New Europe Film Sales is handling world rights.

Popular on Variety

The pic, with a production budget of $1.3 million, follows 20-year-old Daniel, who experiences a spiritual transformation while living in a youth detention center. He wants to become a priest, but this is impossible because of his criminal record. When he is sent to work at a carpenter’s workshop in a small town, on arrival he dresses up as a priest and accidentally takes over the parish. The arrival of the young, charismatic “preacher” is an opportunity for the community to begin the healing process after a tragedy that happened there.

At Venice, the film won the Europa Cinemas Label Award, bestowed by a jury of exhibitors, and delivering enhanced support for the film’s distribution in Europe. The jury described it as “an enticing mix of the tragic and the funny – sometimes violent, sometimes highly emotional.” They added that the film is “driven by a truly striking central performance by Bartosz Bielenia as the charismatic Daniel… The story represents very clearly the conflicts in society today and between good and evil. In addition, the film’s clever choice of very contrasting music styles is especially effective in showing the tensions and conflicts within Daniel.” The film also won the Edipo Re Inclusion Award.

The film scored a 94% approval rating among critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes. Kevin Maher, a critic for London’s Times newspaper, wrote in his review: “It’s flawless storytelling, effortlessly played and with a rousing, if bloody, conclusion.” Leslie Felperin in the Guardian wrote: “Often moving but also disquieting and even intermittently funny, this drama unfurls a spiritual parable that is uniquely Polish but accessible to all. Piotr Sobociński’s blue-toned cinematography enhances the rapturous air and enhances a smartly written, unsettling work of realism.”

The film is produced by Leszek Bodzak and Aneta Hickinbotham for Aurum Film. The co-producers are Canal Plus Polska, Walter Film Studio, Podkarpackie Film Commission and Les Contes Modernes. The Polish Film Institute and CNC provided support.

The shortlist for the International Feature Film Oscar, formerly known as the Foreign Language Film Oscar, has been expanded to 10 films this year; seven will be chosen by the Phase I International Feature Film Committee, and the additional three will be voted by the International Feature Film Award Executive Committee.

More Film

  • Singapore Comiccon

    Singapore ComicCon: Andy Kubert, Whilce Portacio on Barriers to Industry Entry

    Renowned graphic novel artists Andy Kubert (“Batman”) and Whilce Portacio,(“X-Men”) were on hand to share their vast experience at the Singapore ComicCon on Saturday. The event is a new addition to the annual Singapore Media Festival. Kubert and Portacio said that, despite the popularity of comic books, it is quite hard to break into the [...]

  • Poland’s Oscar Entry 'Corpus Christi' Scores

    Poland’s Oscar Entry 'Corpus Christi' Scores at Home and in International Markets

    Jan Komasa’s “Corpus Christi,” Poland’s official entry in the Best International Feature Film category of the Academy Awards, has become an arthouse hit at the local box office. The film has also become an international sales success with the number of territories sold rising to 45. The film, which world premiered as part of Venice [...]

  • ‘Gravedigger,’ ‘Zanka Contact,’ ‘Sweet Annoyance’ Win

    ‘The Gravedigger,’ ‘Zanka Contact’ and ‘Sweet Annoyance’ Win Top Prizes at 2nd Atlas Workshops

    Djibouti’s “The Gravedigger,” Morocco’s “Zanka Contact” and Ethiopia’s “Sweet Annoyance” were among the major winners in the post-production and development categories of the second edition of the Marrakech Film Festival’s Atlas Workshops. “The Gravedigger,” by Khadar Ahmed, and “Zanka Contact,” by Ismaël el Iraki, won the top awards – €20,000 ($22,000) and $11,000 respectively – [...]

  • Robert De Niro, Martin Scorsese and

    Film News Roundup: Leonardo DiCaprio Presenting Robert De Niro SAG Life Achievement Award

    In today’s film news roundup, Leonardo DiCaprio will present Robert De Niro with his SAG Life Achievement Award, the Oliver Sacks documentary finds a home and UCLA’s School of Theater, Film and Television gets a new dean. AWARD PRESENTATION Leonardo DiCaprio has been selected to present Robert De Niro the SAG Life Achievement Award  at [...]

  • KARNAWAL

    ‘Karnawal,’ ‘Restless,’ ‘Summer White,’ ‘Firsts’ Win Big at Ventana Sur

    BUENOS AIRES  — With Ventana Sur now firing on multiple cylinders, featuring pix-in post or project competitions for not only art films but also genre pics and animation – two sectors embraced by young creators in Latin America – “Karnawal,” “Restless,” “Summer White” and  “Firsts” proved big winners among Ventana Sur’s arthouse and animation competitions, [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    From "1917" to "Jojo Rabbit," Composers of Some of the Year's Top Scores Talk Shop

    “1917,” Thomas Newman The 20-year collaboration of director Sam Mendes and composer Thomas Newman has encompassed midlife crisis (“American Beauty”), crime in the Depression (“Road to Perdition”), the Gulf War (“Jarhead”), marriage in the 1950s (“Revolutionary Road”) and two James Bond adventures (“Skyfall,” “Spectre”). Now they’ve tackled World War I, with “1917,” but Mendes’ much-talked-about [...]

  • Billy Magnussen Aladdin

    'Aladdin' Spinoff With Billy Magnussen's Character in the Works for Disney Plus

    Disney is developing a spinoff of its live-action “Aladdin” with Billy Magnussen reprising his Prince Anders character. The unnamed project is in early development for the studio’s recently launched Disney Plus streaming service. Disney has hired Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme to write a script centered on the haughty Prince Anders, one of Princess Jasmine’s [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad