×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Colcoa to Kick Off Its 23rd Edition With ‘Les Miserables’

By
Andrew Barker

Senior Features Writer

Andrew's Most Recent Stories

View All
Les-Miserables-Cannes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

In a city where film festivals often struggle for stability and longevity, the City of Lights, City of Angeles (Colcoa) French Film Festival has long been a happy outlier, scheduling a week of French film premieres in Los Angeles every April, year after year. That makes it all the more disorienting to see the fest’s 23rd edition kick off tonight, deep into September.

Though prompted by the renovations to its longtime home at the DGA – whose refurbished theater, now tricked out with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, will see its grand reopening tonight – Colcoa’s move to fall nonetheless comes with plenty of advantages.

Previously scheduled before the start of the Cannes Film Festival, Colcoa now has the benefit of picking and choosing from several months of festival lineups. Tonight’s opening film, Ladj Ly’s “Les Miserables,” won the jury prize at Cannes on its way to becoming France’s foreign language Oscar entry, joining Nicolas Bedos’ closing night film “La Belle Epoque,” Jean-Pierre and Luc Dardenne’s “Young Ahmed” and Jeremy Clapin’s “I Lost My Body” among the fest’s several Croisette-approved features.

Related

“It’s always challenging to change the date of a very well established event, but so far we are very happy with it,” Colcoa’s executive producer and artistic director Francois Truffart says. “We were very impressed that sales companies and distributors decided to follow us and to support us with their films. … People wanted to be part of this new event.”

Perhaps the most notable change in programming is the abundance of auteur names in the lineup. In years past, Colcoa was notable for booking the types of French titles that rarely otherwise get much play on the international festival circuit – romantic comedies, family films, and other more populist fare. Truffart acknowledges that this year’s fest doesn’t have any of the broad, Dany Boon-style French comedies that Colcoa has often programmed, but still sees the festival offering a wide-angle view of French filmmaking.

“The strength of this program has always been that it is very eclectic, and we will continue to show the diversity of French cinema,” Truffart says. “We do have a lot of drama this year, but not only drama. On Saturday we have several family films. Our closing film, ‘La Belle Epoque,’ is a comedy. We also have the U.S. premiere of ‘Cyrano, My Love,’ which is a pure comedy.”

In addition to French Oscar entry “Les Miserables,” Algeria’s foreign language selection, Mounia Meddour’s “Papicha,” will play at the fest, as well as “Adults in the Room,” the latest from Costa Gavras. Claire Burger will be under the spotlight for the fest’s Focus on a Filmmaker program on Thursday, with a screening of her first solo feature, “Real Love,” as well as a panel discussion and a free screening of her 2014 feature with Marie Amachoukeli and Samuel Theis, “Party Girl.”

As Truffart is keen to point out, 40% of the titles playing this year were directed by women. “And in competition, it’s actually 50-50.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Les-Miserables-Cannes

    Colcoa to Kick Off Its 23rd Edition With 'Les Miserables'

    In a city where film festivals often struggle for stability and longevity, the City of Lights, City of Angeles (Colcoa) French Film Festival has long been a happy outlier, scheduling a week of French film premieres in Los Angeles every April, year after year. That makes it all the more disorienting to see the fest’s [...]

  • Jonah Hill attends the press conference

    'The Batman': Jonah Hill Eyed for Secret Role Opposite Robert Pattinson

    Robert Pattinson’s Batman might have found his first co-star. Sources tell Variety that Jonah Hill is in talks to join Pattinson in Matt Reeves’ “The Batman.” Insiders also say Jeffrey Wright is in talks to play Commissioner Gordon. According to sources, producers had long wanted Hill for the project, but casting decisions were put on [...]

  • Dean DeBlois'How to Train Your Dragon:

    'How to Train Your Dragon' Director Signs on to Write, Helm 'Micronauts' Movie

    “How to Train Your Dragon” director Dean DeBlois has come on board to direct and write “Micronauts” for Paramount Pictures and Hasbro. DeBlois’ hiring is a major step forward for the project, which has been in the works at Paramount for a decade. The film will be based on the eponymous intergalactic explorer action figures [...]

  • Fire-Will-Come

    European Film Forum Focuses on Financing, Collaboration at San Sebastian

    SAN SEBASTIAN — On Monday at the San Sebastian Film Festival the European Film Forum hosted a presentation and two panels highlighting new financing and collaboration models for promoting European works. Both panels were hosted by Rafael Lambea of Spanish non-profit Crea Sgr. In 2016 Crea Sgr was the first agency to make use of [...]

  • The-Prosecutor-the-President-and-the-Spy-poster

    Justin Webster Sheds Light on the Alberto Nisman Case in New Documentary Series

    SAN SEBASTIAN — On Jan. 14, 2015 prosecutor Alberto Nisman went on TV to accuse Argentine President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner of negotiating the impunity of Iranians accused of the Buenos Aires’ 1994 AMIA bombing, the biggest terrorist attack in the Western hemisphere before 9/11. “There was an alliance with terrorists, negotiation with a state [...]

  • San Sebastian Debates Burgeoning Spain-China Axis

    San Sebastian Debates Burgeoning Spain-China Axis

    SAN SEBASTIAN —  On Monday afternoon, leading figures from the Chinese and Spanish industries gathered to discuss future plans, sitting for a panel called “China/Spain: The Belt and Road Initiatives: The New Era for Co-Production.” Moderated by producer Ying Liu, the panel brought together executives Marta Ezpeleta (The Mediapro Studio), Lu Wei (Beijing East Purple [...]

  • michiel-huisman-tadanobu-asano

    'Game of Thrones'' Michiel Huisman, Tadanobu Asano Round Out Thriller 'Kate' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Netflix has rounded out the cast of its upcoming action movie “Kate,” starring Mary Elizabeth Winstead, with the addition of Tadanobu Asano, Michiel Huisman, Jun Kunimura, Miyavi Lee Ishihara and newcomer Miku Martineau. Woody Harrelson is also on board to star in the film, which is directed by “The Huntsman: Winter’s War” helmer Cedric Nicolas-Troyan. [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad