Cannes: Ciro Guerra to Head Jury of Critics’ Week

Critically acclaimed Colombian director Ciro Guerra (“Birds of Passage”) is set to preside over the jury of Critics’ Week, which runs parallel to the Cannes Film Festival and is dedicated to first and second films.

The jury will be completed by the actress Amira Casar (“Call Me By Your Name”); Paris-based Danish producer Marianne Slot (“The House That Jack Built,” “Woman at War”); Congolese critic Djia Mambu; and Italian director Jonas Carpignano.

Guerra’s credits include “The Embrace of the Serpent,” a black-and-white adventure saga which won the top prize at Cannes’s Directors Fortnight and was nominated for a foreign-language Oscar in 2016. His next film, “Birds of Passage” (which he co-directed with Cristina Gallego) also world premiered at Directors Fortnight and had a laureled path at festivals around the world.

Critics Week, which will be having its 68th edition, has helped launch the careers of many filmmakers who went on to become major directors, notably Jacques Audiard, Alejandro González Iñarritu, Ken Loach, François Ozon, Wong Kar-waï and Jeff Nichols.

Headed by Charles Tesson, Critics Week will unveil its selection on April 22 and will run May 15-23.