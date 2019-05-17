×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chile Documentaries Are a Grand Tradition

By

Anna Marie's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Mole Agent Docs in Progress Cannes
CREDIT: Courtesy of Cannes Film Festival

Chile’s storied tradition in documentary filmmaking dates as far back as 1900 when its first recorded documentary short “Las Carreras del Viña del Mar” tracked its annual horse race derby in the coastal town of Viña del Mar. Its director remains anonymous as were those of many docs in the early part of the century.

It is perhaps Chile’s most prominent documentary filmmaker, Patricio Guzman, who, in his bid to sustain the memory of Chile’s dark history with such compelling gems as three-part “The Battle of Chile,” has helped keep the country’s documentary tradition as vibrant and renowned as it is now.

“A country without documentaries is like a family without photo albums,” he has said.

Now 77, Guzman has a new doc, “The Cordillera of Dreams,” playing at the Special Screening at Cannes.

A plethora of non-fiction films about Chile’s political history continue to be made, but in recent years, a new generation has been exploring a rich diversity of themes. Among them is Maite Alberdi, whose touching portraits of sidelined communities such as in “The Grown-ups,” about a group of adult friends with Down syndrome who live productive independent lives, or “La Once” (Tea Time), which turns on a circle of elderly women friends who have met for tea once a month for 60 years.

Related

Her fourth and latest doc, “The Mole Agent,” a Docs in Progress participant in Cannes’ Doc Corner, combines fictional elements of film noir and thrillers, Alberdi says.
“There’s a lot of comedy in life so my documentaries always have touches of humor,” she adds.

In the darkly comic “The Mole Agent,” a detective sends an 83-year-old man to infiltrate a retirement home that is suspected of abusing its residents.

“There are a host of new voices in documentaries,” says Gabriela Sandoval of Storyboard Media, who is bringing two unscripted features to Docs in Progress: experimental shorts filmmaker Francina Carbonell’s feature debut “The Sky Is Red,” an investigative piece on the 2010 fire at Chile’s San Miguel Prison in which 81 prisoners perished, and Sergio Castro’s “El Negro,” about the prison escape and unexpected capture in Paris of Chile’s most wanted fugitive, Palma, sentenced to life for killing a former police officer and a senator.

Paola Castro, head of the Chilean Documentary Corp. (CCDoc), concurs.

“While some filmmakers make documentaries as a step to directing fiction, some have opted to focus only on this genre,” says Castro. He notes that in recent years, an average of one to two documentaries bow every month in Chile’s growing arthouse circuit. Television remains elusive, airing mostly local animation and such high-profile films as the foreign-language Oscar-winning “A Fantastic Woman.”

CCDoc’s promotion and distribution org, ChileDoc, launched in October, has already released eight docs this year, says its director Diego Pino. The country has been producing an average of 30 to 40 documentaries a year in the past five years, he says.

While they tend to score average admissions of 2,000 to 3,000, some have lured as many as 20,000, as in the case of Alberdi’s “La Once,” followed by “Chicago Boys,” the 2015 account of a group of Milton Friedman-trained economists who turned Chile into the first most radical neoliberal country in the world, with 19,000 admissions. Chile’s third all-time documentary hit is Cannes winner “Allende, mi Abuelo Allende” (Beyond My Grandfather Allende) by the late president Salvador Allende’s granddaughter, Marcia Tambutti Allende, which brought in some 15,000 admissions.

“It’s indeed a great moment in time for Chile where more imaginative, artistic and visually compelling documentaries — ranging from experimental to traditional forms — are emerging,” says Castro.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should

    'Game of Thrones' Cast: Who Should Sit on the Iron Throne?

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

More Film

  • 'Youth' Premiere at the Bfi London

    Harvey Keitel to Play Gangster Meyer Lansky in Biopic (EXCLUSIVE)

    Harvey Keitel will star as notorious gangster Meyer Lansky, a contemporary of Bugsy Siegel, in a biopic directed by Eytan Rockaway. Sam Worthington, Emory Cohen and Austin Stowell are also set to star in the picture, with Alexandra Daddario and Tony Danza in talks to join. Voltage Pictures has boarded the project and hopes to [...]

  • The Mole Agent Docs in Progress

    Chile Documentaries Are a Grand Tradition

    Chile’s storied tradition in documentary filmmaking dates as far back as 1900 when its first recorded documentary short “Las Carreras del Viña del Mar” tracked its annual horse race derby in the coastal town of Viña del Mar. Its director remains anonymous as were those of many docs in the early part of the century. [...]

  • Film Factory Arana Chilian Cinema

    Cinema in Chile Charges Through Change

    2019 Cannes and the second half of the year catch Chile in the throes of huge change and a fairly exemplary evolution. Already, new paradigms seem fairly clear. Chilean cinema is “director-driven, about different conversations” with audiences, says Fabula producer Juan de Dios Larraín (“A Fantastic Woman,” “Gloria Bell”). Marking perhaps the two biggest Chilean [...]

  • China UniCreative Culture, CarpeDiem, Pink Parrot

    Cannes: China UniCreative Culture, CarpeDiem, Pink Parrot Create Toon Alliance (EXCLUSIVE)

    The China UniCreative Culture Industry Group and Canada’s CarpeDiem Film & TV are allying for the development, production, financing and the exploitation of animated IPs for the Chinese and international markets. Pink Parrot Media will handle international sales outside China while China UniCreative Culture Industry Group (CUC) will oversee distribution in China. Over the next [...]

  • Romanian Director Corneliu Porumboiu Comes Cannes

    Romanian Director Corneliu Porumboiu Comes to Cannes With His Biggest Project Yet

    Saturday night marks the first time that Romanian director Corneliu Porumboiu will climb the steps of Cannes’ Grand Théâtre Lumière to premiere a film in competition. But for a director who’s called himself a “child” of the world’s glitziest film festival, the butterflies are familiar. “Every time I’m coming to Cannes, I have this type [...]

  • Come to Daddy

    Elijah Wood's Horror-Comedy 'Come to Daddy' Bought by Saban for U.S.

    Saban Films has bought the U.S. rights to the Elijah Wood horror-comedy “Come to Daddy.” Saban, which is planning a theatrical release, announced the deal on Friday at the Cannes Film Festival, where XYZ Films represents “Come to Daddy” for international sales. “Come to Daddy” premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival last month. Wood portrays [...]

  • Litus Spanish Cinema

    Spanish Pics Hit the Croisette

    “4×4” (Television Abierta, Mediapro) First solo feature from Mariano Cohn, this is a pointed social dramedy about a thief trapped in a 4 x 4 by the car’s owner. Sales: Latido “Advantages of Traveling by Train” (Morena Films, Señor y Señora Films, Logical Pictures) Aritz Moreno’s debut feature, penned by Javier Gullón, revolves around stories [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad