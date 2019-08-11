×

Caracol Protagonista Brings Bruno Gascon’s ‘Shadow’ to Locarno’s Match Me!

By

Jamie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CARGA-VIKTORIYA-ACTRIZ-MICHALINA-OLSZANSKA-2
CREDIT: Caracol Protagonistas

Portuguese director Bruno Gascon’s sophomore feature “Shadow” features as a title worth keeping an eye on at this year’s Locarno Match Me! networking and co-production event.

His debut feature “Carga,” a human-trafficking drama-thriller, was sold to more than 20 countries by Paris-based Wide and finished in the top five most popular Portuguese films in that country last year by number of admissions, proving a breakout hit for the director and the film’s upstart production company Caracol Protagonista.

“More than just being happy with the successes we had with ‘Carga,’ as a female producer I was so proud that was about female empowerment and raising awareness,” Caracol Protaganista producer Joana Domingues recalled in a conversation with Variety from Locarno.

Filmmaker and producer have teamed once again on “Shadow,” and are in Locarno participating in Match Me!, where she is meeting with potential co-producers and sales agents. The film recently met its financing goals and secured Portuguese distribution with NOS Audiovisuais.

Related

A family drama, “Shadow” picks up years after the disappearance of an 11-year-old boy and turns on his still-grieving mother who continues to do everything within her power to find out what happened to her child, hoping for answers the justice system has failed to provide.

Domingues describes “Shadow” as, “A compelling love story of strength, courage, and the hope of a mother who, despite all the obstacles she encounters, never stops fighting.”

Gascon wrote the film’s now-finished Portuguese and English-language screenplay based on conversations he had with families who have suffered their children’s disappearance, and one mother in particular whose  story was especially impactful.

Starring Ana Moreira, a multi-award winning actress and 1999 Berlin EFP Shooting Star (“Aquaparque,” “Mutants”) in the lead role, the film features a high-profile Portuguese cast including Vítor Norte (“Bordeaux Consul”), Lúcia Moniz (“Love Happens”), Sara Sampaio (“Carga”), Ana Cristina Oliveira (“Miami Vice”) and José Raposo (“Saint George”), as well as a number of Gascon’s actors from “Carga.”

Filming will kick off at the end of September and take place in the stunning Portuguese city of Viana do Castelo with a few brief scenes also filmed in Spain.

“On ‘Carga’ we worked from the beginning thinking on a worldwide level,” said Domingues, comparing the development and production processes of “Carga” and “Shadow.”

“’Shadow’ has already received lots interest from different territories even before we’ve started shooting,” she went on. “That gives us high expectations about the potential future for this film.”

“Theatrical distribution is always difficult, and each project has its own obstacles,” she explained. “The way I react then is to start planning for an international audience from the beginning, and by choosing scripts, projects and directors that I truly believe in which have a voice that is interesting not only to a Portuguese audience but worldwide.”

“People are watching movies from all over the world from different cultures and languages proving that there are no boundaries. A good story is always a good story,” she finished.

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • CARGA-VIKTORIYA-ACTRIZ-MICHALINA-OLSZANSKA-2

    Caracol Protagonista Brings Bruno Gascon’s ‘Shadow’ to Locarno’s Match Me!

    Portuguese director Bruno Gascon’s sophomore feature “Shadow” features as a title worth keeping an eye on at this year’s Locarno Match Me! networking and co-production event. His debut feature “Carga,” a human-trafficking drama-thriller, was sold to more than 20 countries by Paris-based Wide and finished in the top five most popular Portuguese films in that country [...]

  • Vietnam's Past and Present Mingle in

    Vietnam's Past and Present Mingle in Locarno's ‘Cu Li Never Cries’

    Vietnamese filmmaker Pham Ngoc Lan is all set to make his feature debut with his satirical comedy-drama “Cu Li Never Cries,” which is being presented in Locarno Festival’s Open Doors program. In the film, Lady M., a blue-collar retiree in Vietnam, returns to Berlin when she learns that her estranged German husband has died. The [...]

  • Piero Tosi Luchino Visconti

    Piero Tosi, 'The Leopard,' 'Death in Venice' Costume Designer, Dies at 92

    Piero Tosi, a famed costume designer who worked on films such as “The Leopard” and “Death in Venice,” died Saturday in Rome, the Franco Zeffirelli Foundation announced on Facebook. He was 92. Over the course of his 50 year career, Tosi established himself as one of Hollywood’s greatest costume designers, earning five Oscar nominations for costume [...]

  • Brasília-Brasília-illustration-by-Ytje-Veenstra-4-1

    France’s Yann Gonzalez Boards Bernardo Zanotta’s ‘Brasilia! Brasilia!’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Yann Gonzalez, rated as one of France’s most gifted young directors after his heartfelt Giallo homage “Knife + Heart” played in 2018’s Cannes competition, has boarded “Brasília! Brasília!” from Brazil’s Bernardo Zanotta who last year won Locarno’s Pardino d’Argento for best short film with “Heart of Hunger.” Gonzalez served as president of the Pardino d’Argento [...]

  • Jinpa

    Icarus Films Acquires North American Rights to Pema Tseden’s ‘Jinpa’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    Icarus Films has acquired North American distribution rights to Tibetan director Pema Tseden’s new arthouse feature “Jinpa.” Following “Old Dog,” The Search” and “Tharlo,” it is the fourth title to be added to the firm’s dGenerate Collection, the largest grouping of independent Chinese films available in the U.S., founded and curated by Karin Chien. Jacky [...]

  • "The Hunt"

    Universal Cancels 'The Hunt' Release

    Universal Pictures has canceled the release of its upcoming thriller “The Hunt.” The film was previously set to hit theaters Sept. 27. “While Universal Pictures had already paused the marketing campaign for The Hunt, after thoughtful consideration, the studio has decided to cancel our plans to release the film, ” a spokesperson for Universal said [...]

  • Komplizen

    Germany’s Komplizen Film on the Changing Landscape for Indie Producers

    LOCARNO–The breakout success of “Toni Erdmann” put Germany’s Komplizen Film on the map, earning the production house an Oscar nomination while paving the way for a remarkable string of international hits. Now the company is producing its first Netflix series, set to bow this fall, offering a glimpse of what a rapidly changing market means [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad