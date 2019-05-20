Cannes: Star Alliance Movies Takes Wide’s ‘Blast’ for China (EXCLUSIVE)

CANNES — Hong Kong’s Star Alliance Movies has pounced on all rights to China on “Blast,” a race against the clock thriller that marks the first full production from Wide, Loic Magneron’s Paris-based sales-production-distribution company.

The deal, made against a background of slowing sales to China, represents the first pre-sale on “Blast,” which is now in post-production.

Billed as an “electrifying thriller” “with an amazing cast and credits” – the film is lensed, for instance, by Luc Besson cinematographer Thierry Arbogast -“Blast” turns on a young mother, Sonia, a bomb disposal expert just back from a mission in the Ukraine, trapped in her car with son and the daughter of her boyfriend Fred, who is left outside, powerless to deal with the situation. Colleagues Igor and Camille, hurry to the scene. With Sonia and Fred have 30 minutes to diffuse the bomb and work out who could behind the attack. But will the family or Sonia herself implode under the pressure?

“Blast” stars French actress-singer Nora Arnezeder, who appeared in Sundance-selected “The Words,” with Bradley Cooper and Ben Barnes, starred opposite Elijah Wood in the Cannes-selected “Maniac,” and played Gael García Bernal’s wife in “Mozart in the Jungle.” Arnezeder performed in “Paris 36” the song “Loin de Paname”, which was nominated for Best Original Song at the 2010 82nd Academy Awards.

“Blast” marks the feature directorial debut of longtime A.D. turned director Vanya Peirani-Vignes. It will receive its theatrical release in China around November.

A production-distribution company, Star Alliance Movies’pick-ups take in Al Pacino-starrer “Hangman” and Nacho Vigalondo’s “Open Windows.”