Chris Pine to Star in Black Ops Thriller ‘Violence of Action’

Chris Pine has signed on to star in the upcoming independent black ops action-thriller “Violence of Action” from Thunder Road Films and 30West.

Tarik Saleh (“The Nile Hilton Incident”) will direct from a script written by J.P. Davis. Principal photography on the film is set to begin in the fall.

STXinternational is handling international distribution and will directly distribute in the UK and Ireland. The company will present the project to buyers at the Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. CAA Media Finance and 30West are co-repping US rights.

Pine will portray a man who has been involuntarily discharged from the Marines and joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how. He travels to Poland with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat, then finds himself alone and hunted in Eastern Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Pine’s credits include “Wonder Woman” and the ” Star Trek” trilogy. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing with 30West fully financing the film. 30West’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman will executive produce along with Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, and Josh Bratman.

Pine is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Gendler & Kelly. Saleh is represented by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.