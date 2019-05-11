×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Chris Pine to Star in Black Ops Thriller ‘Violence of Action’

By
Dave McNary

Film Reporter

Dave's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chris Pine
CREDIT: Michelle Quance for Variety

Chris Pine has signed on to star in the upcoming independent black ops action-thriller “Violence of Action” from Thunder Road Films and 30West.

Tarik Saleh (“The Nile Hilton Incident”) will direct from a script written by J.P. Davis. Principal photography on the film is set to begin in the fall.

STXinternational is handling international distribution and will directly distribute in the UK and Ireland. The company will present the project to buyers at the  Cannes Film Festival, which opens May 14. CAA Media Finance and 30West are co-repping US rights.

Pine will portray a man who has been involuntarily discharged from the Marines and joins a paramilitary organization in order to support his family in the only way he knows how. He travels to Poland with his elite team on a black ops mission to investigate a mysterious threat, then finds himself alone and hunted in Eastern Europe, where he must fight to stay alive long enough to get home and uncover the true motives of those who betrayed him.

Related

Pine’s credits include “Wonder Woman” and the ” Star Trek” trilogy. Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee are producing with 30West fully financing the film. 30West’s Dan Friedkin, Micah Green and Dan Steinman will executive produce along with Jonathan Fuhrman, Tom Lassally, and Josh Bratman.

Pine is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and Gendler & Kelly. Saleh is represented by CAA, Magnolia Entertainment, and Hirsch Wallerstein Hayum Matlof and Fishman.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Film

  • Chris Pine

    Chris Pine to Star in Black Ops Thriller 'Violence of Action'

    Chris Pine has signed on to star in the upcoming independent black ops action-thriller “Violence of Action” from Thunder Road Films and 30West. Tarik Saleh (“The Nile Hilton Incident”) will direct from a script written by J.P. Davis. Principal photography on the film is set to begin in the fall. STXinternational is handling international distribution [...]

  • Annette Bening, Michelle Pfeiffer Starring in

    Annette Bening, Michelle Pfeiffer Starring in Thriller 'Turn of Mind'

    Annette Bening and Michelle Pfeiffer have signed on to star in the psychological thriller “Turn of Mind” With Gideon Raff directing. Rocket Science will finance the film and launch international sales at Cannes next week. CAA Media Finance represents the U.S. domestic rights. The script for “Turn of Mind,” based on Alice LaPlante’s New York [...]

  • Alvin Sargent Dead

    Alvin Sargent, Oscar-Winning 'Julia' and 'Ordinary People' Screenwriter, Dies at 92

    Academy Award winner Alvin Sargent, who penned an extraordinary number of popular and critically successful films, from “Paper Moon” and “Ordinary People” to the “Spider-Man” sequels of the 2000s, died Thursday, his talent agency Gersh confirmed to Variety. He was 92. Sargent won adapted screenplay Oscars for “Julia” in 1978 and “Ordinary People” in 1981 [...]

  • Yellow Rose

    'Yellow Rose' Takes Grand Jury Prize at Asian Pacific Film Fest

    “Yellow Rose,” written, directed, and produced by Diane Paragas, was awarded the Grand Jury Award for outstanding North American narrative feature at the 35th Los Angeles Asian Pacific Film Festival,  which ran May 2-10. Special Jury Awards for cinematography, actress and breakthrough performance went, respectively, to Ante Cheng for “Ms. Purple”; Maya Erskine for “Plus [...]

  • Russell Crowe

    Russell Crowe to Star in Road-Rage Thriller 'Unhinged'

    In a pre-Cannes Film Festival signing, Russell Crowe has come on board “Unhinged,” a psychological road rage thriller which will start production July 15 in New Orleans. Rights to the film, which is the first Solstice Studios movie to go into production, will go on sale next week at the Cannes Film Festival. “Unhinged” is [...]

  • A Colony review

    Film Review: 'A Colony'

    A young Quebecois girl slowly learns to color outside the lines in writer-director Genevieve Dulude-de Celles’ Berlinale award-winning narrative feature debut, a sensitive and tasteful coming-of-age story that would perhaps have been richer, and certainly more surprising, had it embraced that lesson too. “A Colony,” however, is a neatly rendered package that cycles through its [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad