×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Cannes: Cinema Republic Takes ‘h0us3’ as Spanish Smart Genre Builds (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Chief International Correspondent

John's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Manolo Munguía

MADRID  — David Castellanos’ Cinema Republic has acquired international sales rights to “h0us3,” a sci-fi horror thriller which instances  the renaissance of Spanish smart genre with theatrical, Chinese and platform potential.

Castellanos will introduce the film to buyers at the Cannes Film Market which kicks off next Tuesday, May 14.

“h0us3” marks the feature debut of Spain’s Manolo Munguía,  who studied Telecommunications Engineering in Santander.

It shows. The movie kicks off with a reunion of former university friends, all geeks and hackers, in the country home of  Rafa, set in the idyllic rolling hills of Cantabria, northern Spain. There, Rafa, the group’s leader at university, reveals that he hacks into his neighbors’ email accounts – “I like to to be God,” he admits –  and claims that he’s uncovered a secret Augmented Reality Wikileaks application allowing them to glimpse the future. That future, when extended just a few days, proves to be absolutely horrifying.

Related

Written by Munguía and Sergio Martínez, produced by Ghost Dog, and starring Ruben Serrano (“El secreto de Puente Viejo”) and Mariona Tena (“Seis hermanas”), “h0us3” is produced by Spain’s Ghost Dog. It won best film at the 2018 Algeciras Fantastika  Festival, took the Audience Award at the Craft Film Fest BCN 2019, and scooped best actress at the 2019 Torremolinos International Fantastic Film Festival.

“The story is very personal. The first scenes, the university reunion, are taken from my own experience. As an expert in telecommunications and new technologies, I tried to merge two worlds,” Munguía said, calling the film “ a critique of the vulnerability of networks security.

“h0us3” also reflects Munguía’s fear of artificial intelligence. “Just  a few months ago, two A.I. machines were put together to communicate,” he said. “The machines invented their own language, which the human monitors couldn’t understand. The experiment was immediately closed down.”

In the current foreign-language sales climate, genre movies can play theatrical, also have strong potential on platforms and, in select cases, in China, where Oriol Paulo’s “Mirage,” a triple alternate future thriller, earned  $15.9 million.

For the Cannes Film Market, Castellanos has prepared promos in English and Mandarin. “h0us3” also has strong format potential, he indicated.

Popular on Variety

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

More Film

  • Films Boutique, Ad Vitam Take Un

    Films Boutique, Ad Vitam Take Un Certain Regard’s ‘Adam,’ from Maryam Touzani (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  —  Berlin-based Films Boutique has acquired international sales rights to Maryam Touzani’s Cannes Un Certain Regard women’s drama “Adam,” the feature debut of the Moroccan screenwriter-director who co-wrote Nabil Ayouch’s 2017 hit “Razzia,” in which she also starred. In early distribution deals on “Adam,” Ad Vitam has acquired French distribution rights and Cinéart those [...]

  • REI Cine, Snowglobe, Cine-Sud Promotion Board

    REI Cine, Snowglobe, Cine-Sud Promotion Board Quijote’s ‘The Settlers’ (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID —  Selected for this year’s Cannes Atelier, Felipe Gálvez’s Chilean Western “The Settlers,” one of the most buzzed-up projects to come out of Chile in recent years, has attracted three of the most successful production partners currently working in Latin America: Argentina’s REI Cine, Denmark’s Snowglobe and France’s Cine-Sud Promotion. Lead produced by Chile’s [...]

  • Cannes: Cinema Republic Takes ‘H0us3’ As

    Cannes: Cinema Republic Takes ‘h0us3’ as Spanish Smart Genre Builds (EXCLUSIVE)

    MADRID  — David Castellanos’ Cinema Republic has acquired international sales rights to “h0us3,” a sci-fi horror thriller which instances  the renaissance of Spanish smart genre with theatrical, Chinese and platform potential. Castellanos will introduce the film to buyers at the Cannes Film Market which kicks off next Tuesday, May 14. “h0us3” marks the feature debut [...]

  • Gael Garcia Bernal Shares ‘Chicuarotes” First

    Gael Garcia Bernal Shares ‘Chicuarotes” Poster, (EXCLUSIVE)

    Gael García Bernal and La Corriente del Golfo, his Mexico City production house launched last year with Diego Luna, have unveiled the poster for “Chicuarotes,” directed by the multi-prized Mexican actor-producer and world premiering in Official Selection at next week’s Cannes Film Festival. Since García Bernal’s feature debut “Deficit,” selected for Cannes’ Critics’ Week in [...]

  • Cannes Fantastic 7 First-Ever Lineup For

    Cannes Fantastic 7 First-Ever Lineup for Genre Projects

    Seven of the world’s foremost festivals dedicated to, or with strong traditions of highlighting genre cinema, have banded together to form the Fantastic 7, an initiative which sees each bring one project to be pitched at the Cannes Film Market. The seven festivals include: Sitges Intl. Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia – which initiated the [...]

  • Woody Allen

    Woody Allen's 'A Rainy Day in New York' Set for Release in Germany

    Woody Allen’s “A Rainy Day in New York” has secured another European distribution deal, with Filmwelt/NFP picking up the film for theatrical release in Germany. Filmwelt/NFP is set to release the film this fall. News of the acquisition comes a few days after Variety reported that Lucky Red would be releasing the film in Italy [...]

  • Andrew Garfield

    Lionsgate U.K. Boards James Marsh’s 'Instrumental,' Starring Andrew Garfield

    Lionsgate U.K. has acquired British rights to Oscar-winner James Marsh’s “Instrumental,” starring Andrew Garfield, Oscar nominee for “Hacksaw Ridge.” Lionsgate will also handle international sales, launching the project in Cannes. The film is based on concert pianist James Rhodes’ memoir, which explores the legacy of the sexual abuse he suffered as a child, including a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad