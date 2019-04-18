Cannes: 2019 Lineup Includes Terrence Malick, Pedro Almodóvar, Four Films by Women

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival unveiled its lineup, boosting the number of female filmmakers in official selection to 13 — four of which will compete for the Palme d’Or, the highest number since 2011.

Additionally, new movies by Pedro Almodóvar and American directors Terrence Malick and Ira Sachs join Elton John biopic “Rocketman” and the previously announced opening film, “The Dead Don’t Die” by Jim Jarmusch.

Cannes president Pierre Lescure and general delegate Thierry Frémaux unveiled the official selection of the world’s most prestigious film festival in Paris early Thursday morning. They began by paying tribute to director Agnès Varda, who is featured in this year’s poster, pointing out the pioneering spirit of this female director who had started young — at the age of 26.

The festival will unspool from Tues., May 14 through Sat., May 25. The parallel Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week programs will take place during the same dates, but technically fall outside the “official selection,” and as such, will announce their lineups later this month.

Related Watch Cannes Lineup Announcement (Updating Live) Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

2019 CANNES FILM FESTIVAL LINEUP

OPENER

“The Dead Don’t Die” (Jim Jarmusch)

COMPETITION

“Pain and Glory” (Pedro Almodóvar)

“The Traitor” (Marco Bellocchio)

“The Wild Goose Lake” (Diao Yinan)

“Parasite” (Bong Joon Ho)

“The Young Ahmed” (Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne)

“Oh Mercy!” (Arnaud Desplechin)

“Atlantique” (Mati Diop)

“Matthias and Maxime” (Xavier Dolan)

“Little Joe” (Jessica Hausner)

“Sorry We Missed You” (Ken Loach)

“Les Misérables” (Ladj Ly)

“A Hidden Life” (Terrence Malick)

“Bacarau” (Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles)

“The Whistlers” (Corneliu Porumboiu)

“Frankie” (Ira Sachs)

“Portrait of a Young Girl on Fire” (Céline Sciamma)

“It Must Be Heaven” (Elia Suleiman)

“Sibyl” (Justine Triet)

UN CERTAIN REGARD

COMING SOON



OUT OF COMPETITION

“The Best Years of a Life” (Claude Lelouch)

“Diego Maradona” (Asif Kapadia)

“La Belle Époque” (Nicolas Bedos)

“Rocketman” (Dexter Fletcher)

“Too Old to Die Young – North of Hollywood, West of Hell” (Nicolas Winding Refn)

MIDNIGHT SCREENINGS

COMING SOON



SPECIAL SCREENINGS

COMING SOON

