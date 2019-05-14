×
Cannes: 13 Buzziest Movies for Sale from Chris Hemsworth to Michelle Pfeiffer

By and
Chris Hemsworth
CREDIT: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

The Cannes Film Festival isn’t just a destination for auteurs and high fashion on the most glamorous red carpet in the world. It’s also a big film market for producers to unveil projects in need of distribution or some serious cash. Here are 13 of the buzziest title that are looking to woo bidders in the South of France.

“Down Under Cover”
Director: TBD
Cast: Chris Hemsworth, Tiffany Haddish
Buzz factor: It’s like “Magic Mike” meets “The Heat.” This comedy about two detectives who go undercover to crack a case involving Australian strippers already has big bidders circling. And the Internet cheering. Expect for it to land a home with a major distributor soon.
Agents: CAA, FilmNation

“Cherry”
Directors: Russo brothers
Cast: Tom Holland
Buzz factor: After directing what will probably be the biggest movies of all time, the co-directors behind “Avengers: Endgame” are scaling back in this drama about a war veteran with PTSD who turns to a life of bank robbery. This sounds like it could be the first meaty role for Holland since playing “Spider-Man.”
Agent: Endeavor Content

“Color Out of Space”
Director: Richard Stanley
Cast: Nicolas Cage
Buzz factor:Based on the 1927 novella. Aliens attack the star of “National Treasure”? Sure, why not!?
Sales agent: XYZ Films

“Power of the Dog”
Director: Jane Campion
Cast: Benedict Cumberbatch, Elisabeth Moss
Buzz factor: This family saga is based on a 1967 novel by Thomas Savage is packed with dark themes. But in Campion’s capable hands, there’s a good chance it could be a future Oscar contender.
Sales agent: See-Saw’s Cross City Films

“Cliffhanger”
Director: Ana Lily Amirpour
Cast: TBD
Buzz factor: This is a female-led (!) action reboot of the 1993 action film starring Sylvester Stallone from the acclaimed director of “A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night.”
Sale agents: CAA and Rocket Science

“Operation Mincemint”
Director: John Madden
Cast: Colin Firth
Buzz factor: Once again, Firth stars in a period piece. This time, set in World War II from the director of “Shakespeare in Love.” We predict there will be blood—and BAFTAs.
Sales agents: CAA, FilmNation Entertainment and Cross City Films

“Misanthrope”
Director: Damián Szifron
Cast: Shailene Woodley
Buzz Factor: The “Divergent” star plays an obsessed detective battling her demons while tracking a brutal serial killer in this thriller from Szifron, the director of the Oscar-nominated “Wild Tales.” Sounds very “Silence of the Lambs.”
Sales agent: FilmNation

“French Exit”
Director: Azazel Jacobs
Cast: Michelle Pfeiffer, Lucas Hedges and Tracy Letts
Buzz factor: Pfeiffer plays a Manhattan socialite (swoon) who abandons her wealthy life for Paris (double swoon) along with her son, who has made a career of making us believe he was born to Julia Roberts and Nicole Kidman (sold).
Agent: CAA

“Harry Haft”
Director: Barry Levinson
Cast: Ben Foster, Billy Magnussen and Danny DeVito
Buzz factor: Foster has proven that he can play anything. In this real-life story, he’s a man who survives Auschwitz with his chops in the boxing ring.
Agent: Endeavor Content

“Matthias & Maxime”
Director: Xavier Dolan
Cast: Gabriel D’Almeida Freitas, Xavier Dolan, Anne Dorval
Buzz factor: This in-competition drama from Dolan could be one of the splashier foreign-language films out of Cannes to secure U.S. distribution.
Agent: Seville International

“Moonfall”
Director: Roland Emmerich
Cast: TBD
Buzz factor: A $150 million epic that’s like “Armageddon” except replace the Earth’s destruction from an asteroid with a plummeting moon.
Agent: CAA, AGC Studios

“The Father”
Director: Florian Zeller
Cast: Olivia Colman, Anthony Hopkins
Buzz factor: Colman is hot off her Oscar win for “The Favourite.” Zeller (making his directorial debut), wrote the acclaimed play that inspired the movie.
Agent: UTA and CAA

“Unhinged”
Director: Derrick Borte
Cast: Russell Crowe
Buzz Factor: Crowe, no stranger to flying off the handle in real life, gives a whole new meaning to “road rage” in this twisty thriller.
Sales agent: Solstice Studios

 

