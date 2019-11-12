×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Ed Lachman on Hollywood’s Need for Coverage, European Filmmaking and Finding Inspiration

By

@edmezavar

Ed's Most Recent Stories

View All
Ed Lachman Carol
CREDIT: Weinstein Co.

TORUN, Poland – Acclaimed cinematographer Ed Lachman regaled an enraptured audience at the EnergaCamerimage Intl. Film Festival on Monday with anecdotes of his early days, his take on European and Hollywood cinema, and finding inspiration in younger collaborators.

Lachman, who has worked with some of the most prominent German New Wave directors, including Werner Herzog, Wim Wenders, Volker Schlöndorff and Rainer Werner Fassbinder, said he “was very lucky” to have worked with Robby Müller, describing his work with the late Dutch cinematographer as “probably the best film school I ever had.”

Lachman worked with Müller on Wenders’ “The American Friend” and on Peter Bogdanovich’s “They All Laughed.” The DoP most recently lensed Todd Haynes’ environmental drama “Dark Waters,” starring Mark Ruffalo, which hits U.S. theaters Nov. 22.

On the difference between the U.S. and European style of filmmaking, Lachman said the size of the production was one major distinction.

“I always felt like Hollywood shoots for the editing room. They want to know they have coverage, that the producer can go in or the studio can go in and make choices after you’ve shot the film, whereas in Europe, directors create their own visual language. If you’re Werner Herzog, you shoot differently than Wim Wenders or Fassbinder.

“There was, I felt, one, more respect for the cinematographer, that they were seen as equal partners, and two, that they found their own language. In other words, it wasn’t just about coverage. … Now, that’s changed. There are people in America that do that too, but they’re few and far between. If you shoot a Hollywood film you’re expected to have a certain amount of coverage.”

Discussing the changes brought on by digital technology, Lachman said cinematographers had lost some of the control they once enjoyed due to the tools now available to directors.

“There was a certain area that we controlled or had more say in.” Now, it’s easier to “see things on the set or perceive that we see things on the set, so choices can be made, and that can affect the shot.”

The connection between cinematographer and director nevertheless remains vital for a successful collaboration, he added.

“Not all directors are visual, so you have to work with each director in a different way. Probably you’re best off working with the directors that are most visual because even if you don’t agree with them, at least there’s a point of discussion about something. If you just try to do it on your own, a lot of times your ideas and images that you’re trying to execute will never be realized in the editing room. The rhythm of how you shoot the film is so integral to the approach, the style of how you’re shooting the film, that that has to be a common ground to work with, with the director.”

He continued: “When I was younger I would always figure out how something could be done and that was the way I had to do it and I would fight for that. Now as I get older, I find out there’s more than one way to do it and in some ways I welcome if they want to do something totally different because it forces me into a solution that I wouldn’t normally put myself. Probably the best directors you work with are always pushing you into solutions that you wouldn’t normally put yourself in.”

Collaboration, particularly with younger colleagues, and attending festivals like Camerimage remain important not only to Lachman’s own career, but also to his continued appreciation of cinema.

“Working with younger people I learn things that I wouldn’t normally be around. That’s been why I’ve continued to work with younger people, and also their interests. Even why I come to Camerimage with a film or without a film is because the inspiration you have gives me inspiration, or reminds me why I was interested in film in the first place. When you just work in the industry as a business you can forget that because there are so many other things you have to deal with. This is more of a pure form here.”

Popular on Variety

More Film

  • Ed Lachman Carol

    Ed Lachman on Hollywood’s Need for Coverage, European Filmmaking and Finding Inspiration

    TORUN, Poland – Acclaimed cinematographer Ed Lachman regaled an enraptured audience at the EnergaCamerimage Intl. Film Festival on Monday with anecdotes of his early days, his take on European and Hollywood cinema, and finding inspiration in younger collaborators. Lachman, who has worked with some of the most prominent German New Wave directors, including Werner Herzog, [...]

  • Barack Obama Pete Souza

    White House Photographer Pete Souza to Be Subject of Documentary

    Pete Souza, the White House photographer who managed to capture Presidents Barack Obama and Ronald Reagan at both ceremonial occasions and in unguarded moments, will be the subject of an upcoming documentary from Focus Features. The indie label announced that it is teaming with Dawn Porter, the Peabody Award-winning director of “Gideon’s Army” and “Bobby Kennedy for [...]

  • Oscars: 159 Documentary Features Submitted

    Oscars: 159 Features Submitted Into Documentary Race

    The Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences has unveiled the 159 documentary features that have been submitted for the 92nd annual Academy Awards. A shortlist of 15 films will be announced on Dec. 16. Nominations will be announced on Jan. 13. The winners will be revealed on Feb. 9. High-profile titles include “American Factory,” [...]

  • The Irishman BTS

    Best Director Race Captures Hollywood at a Crossroads

    When Martin Scorsese made an offhand quip about his skepticism toward the Marvel Cinematic Universe earlier this fall, specifically whether the blockbuster franchise films that now provide a hefty share of Hollywood studio grosses should be considered “cinema” at all, he couldn’t have predicted the sort of longstanding firestorm he was about to set off. [...]

  • Laura Dern AoA

    Laura Dern Calls Out the Double Standard That Exists Between Mothers and Fathers

    While discussing her performance in “Marriage Story” with Sterling K. Brown for Variety’s Actors on Actors series, Laura Dern addressed the contentious double-standard that exists between mothers and fathers; particularly those struggling with separation and divorce. Written and directed by Noah Baumbach, “Marriage Story” chronicles the dissolution of a marriage between a stage director and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad