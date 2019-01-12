×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Palm Springs Film Review: ‘Buck Run’

Death forces a reunion between estranged rural Pennsylvania father and son in this atmospheric if sketchy indie drama.

By

Film Critic

Dennis's Most Recent Stories

View All
Buck Run
CREDIT: Anna Franquesa Solano
Director:
Nick Frangione
With:
James Le Gros, Kevin J. O’Connor, Amy Hargreaves, Alicia Goranson, Jim Parrack, Angus Macfayden, Nolan Lyons.

1 hour 22 minutes

If not for a cell phone that’s promptly taken away from our juvenile protagonist, you might think “Buck Run” takes place in the late ’70s or early ’80s. Evidently, it was that era which saw the last spasm of prosperity in the film’s rural Pennsylvania setting, as any home improvements seem to date back at least a couple decades. A thick haze of economic hopelessness and all the related woes it brings hangs over this gritty indie drama from director Nick Frangione (“Roxie”).

While the film is compelling in atmospheric and textural terms, it’s less successful as storytelling, as David Hauslein’s script proves excessively reluctant in parceling out much explanatory detail in this tale of a newly motherless boy’s strained reunion with his ne’er-do-well deer-hunter father. The result is a mixed bag that’s less than satisfying, albeit still distinctive enough to warrant a look by adventuresome festivals and niche distributors.

When the film introduces 15-year-old Shaw Templeton (Nolan Lyons), he’s in a state of shock and denial: Despite mom’s apparent long illness (presumably cancer), the young man can’t process finding his mother (Amy Hargreaves) dead, so nearly two days pass before the authorities become aware of the situation.

More Reviews

This means Shaw is turned over to the care of his estranged dad, William (James Le Gros), who is understandably not thrilled, as he can barely take care of himself. Will tells the small-town police that he’s been sober for more than two years, but we quickly discern that’s a flat-out lie. His cabin in the woods is a cluttered mess. When he’s not sleeping off the prior night’s antics, he mostly hangs out with best (and only) bud John (Kevin J. O’Connor), who likewise ekes out a theadbare living hunting game. Whatever other bridges Will once had to the outside world, he’s long since burnt.

Though there are glimmers of good intent in his generally surly demeanor, Shaw’s dad has advanced far down the same road of antisocial alcoholism and isolation that already cost him his marriage. He doesn’t know any better than to treat his son as a barely-tolerated intruder and source of free labor. Shaw keeps running away, but he has nowhere to run to — he’s bullied at school and elsewhere, in particular by one noxious overweight kid. In these first traumatic days after his mother’s demise, he finds some stability in focusing on making sure she gets a proper funeral and burial. But even that may be too much to ask for.

“Buck Run” has a lot of motifs that aren’t given enough emphasis to become a binding source of narrative tension, notably Shaw’s lack of sleep and food. There are subplots that also don’t lead anywhere, including Will’s tiff with John over an old loan that might have been borrowed under false pretenses. Even buck hunting itself, which occupies much of the adult characters’ time (and Shaw’s, in home-video flashbacks to happier childhood days), never gets woven into the story in any pointed fashion. Hauslein’s script is impressionistic in ways that are effective enough on a moment-to-moment basis. Still, it would benefit from more of a structural spine, and the characters need more definition (including fleshed-out backstory) to avoid feeling like an evocative, elliptical short story simply stretched to fit a longer frame.

This places limits on the performers, who are well-cast but expected to fill the blanks left by the too-sketchy writing. Even just a scene or two of real, cathartic emotional specificity might’ve been enough to memorably punch across the plight of Will, though Le Gros does his considerable best with the role anyway. Lyons is overburdened carrying the film on his thin shoulders. We can’t help but sympathize with Shaw, yet the film too often seems to think it’s enough to dwell on his pained expressions as he swallows one more humiliation or setback. Though we grasp his luckless circumstances, he himself remains something of a blank.

Nonetheless, “Buck Run” does hold attention as a sometimes arresting mood piece, one that flows well in David Barker’s editing despite the lack of much psychological suspense, and is vividly shot by DP Anna Franquesa Solano. Perry Mateson’s production design and Laura Barreto’s costumes faultlessly etch the details of a community in stasis — though not everyone is unhappy with that changelessness. (The film offers glimpses of local Amish and Mennonite residents.) The drifting electric guitar of Chris Brokaw’s score further amplifies a timelessly melancholy air that is not without saving lyricism. “Buck Run” has its strengths as an audiovisual tone poem, even if it could have used more attention to the elements required to work as a full-length narrative.

Palm Springs Film Review: 'Buck Run'

Reviewed at Palm Springs Film Festival (World Cinema Now), Jan. 9, 2019. Running time: 82 MIN.

Production: An Intuition Film Prods., Tomorrowland Prod. Co. presentation. (Int'l sales: Intuition, Los Angeles.) Producers: Nancy Degnan, Nick Frangione, Julio Lopez Velasquez. Executive producers: Velasquez, Harley Kaplan, Brandon Powers, Beckie Burnier, Gloria Z. Belmonte, Reynaldo Zarate Belmonte, Maria Cruz, Doug Degnan, Zorayda Diaz, Juan Doroteo, Grafton Doyle, Terea Gutierrez, Alma J. Guzman, Javier Lopez Infante, Ramiro Lopez Infante, German Antonio Lopez, Walter Masuda, Marleny Medina, Moises Mena, Nora Z. Mena, Isa Miller, Eduardo Martinez, S. Pickarski, W. Pickarski, Bobby Soto, Leslie Soto, Robert Soto, S. Taromi. Co-producer: Monica Lee Bellais.

Crew: Director: Nick Frangione. Screenplay: David Hauslein. Camera (color, widescreen, HD): Anna Franques Solano. Editor: David Barker. Music: Chris Brokaw.

With: James Le Gros, Kevin J. O’Connor, Amy Hargreaves, Alicia Goranson, Jim Parrack, Angus Macfayden, Nolan Lyons.

Popular on Variety

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

More Film

  • Buck Run

    Palm Springs Film Review: 'Buck Run'

    If not for a cell phone that’s promptly taken away from our juvenile protagonist, you might think “Buck Run” takes place in the late ’70s or early ’80s. Evidently, it was that era which saw the last spasm of prosperity in the film’s rural Pennsylvania setting, as any home improvements seem to date back at [...]

  • Oscars Voting Phase 1: Five Big

    Five Big Takeaways as Oscar Voting Closes

    Phase 1 of awards season wraps Monday, Jan. 14, when Oscar-nomination voting ends. So before Phase 2 (Jan. 22 nominations through the Feb. 24 ceremony), it’s time to reflect on the lessons of Phase 1 (though “lessons” may be misleading, since it implies everyone has learned something). 1. It’s an annual tradition to stir up [...]

  • 2019 Palm Springs Film Festival Winners:

    'Shoplifters' Wins Best Foreign Language Film at Palm Springs Film Festival

    The 30th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival announced the winners of its juried prizes Saturday, with critical darling “Shoplifters” taking the award for best foreign language film of the year. The festival, held from Jan. 3-14, 2019, screened 226 films from 78 countries. Juried awards had five categories, including New Voices New Visions Award for unique viewpoints from [...]

  • Jo Andres and Steve BuscemiSony Pictures

    Jo Andres, Filmmaker and Wife to Steve Buscemi, Dies at 64

    Jo Andres, Steve Buscemi’s wife of 31 years and a prominent filmmaker and choreographer, has died. She was 64. Buscemi was photographed participating in her funeral, which included a wicker casket, Wednesday morning in Brooklyn, New York. Buscemi’s “Big Lebowski” co-star, John Turturro, and his cousin, “Sopranos” star Aida Turturro, were seen paying visits to the [...]

  • Kevin Hart and Bryan Cranston star

    'The Upside' Likely to Become STX Films' First No. 1 Debut

    There seems to be no downside to Bryan Cranston and Kevin Hart’s comedy-drama “The Upside.” The STX Films pic is on its way to becoming the entertainment company’s first No. 1 debut with an estimated $19.5 million from 3,080 North American sites, knocking Warner Bros.’ “Aquaman” into the second place slot. STX Films’ previous biggest debut [...]

  • The Kid Who Would Be King

    Film Review: 'The Kid Who Would Be King'

    A likable enough, Amblin-esque update to the classic Arthurian legend, “The Kid Who Would Be King” is hardly the first time a group of adolescents have saved England from supernatural harm in a Joe Cornish movie. That said, much of the attitude and originality that drew fans to the irreverent writer-director’s inner-city alien-invasion debut, “Attack [...]

  • Coming to America

    Film News Roundup: Eddie Murphy's 'Coming to America 2' Draws Craig Brewer to Direct

    In  today’s film news roundup, “Coming to America 2” gets a director, Quincy Jones and James Blum get an honor and production begins on the Julia Louis-Dreyfus-Will Ferrell’s comedy-drama “Downhill.” DIRECTOR ATTACHED Paramount Pictures has hired “Hustle & Flow” helmer Craig Brewer to direct its sequel to the 1988 Eddie Murphy comedy “Coming to America.” [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad